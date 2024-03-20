Kazakhstan to hold public discussions on coat of arms update

Images | gov.kz

Kazakhstan may organize public discussions on giving the national coat of arms a modern update, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





It’s well known that changing the national coat of arms has been under discussion for quite some time now. The President suggested to discuss this issue during the Ulttyq Qurultay… For that, a special commission to discuss the matter in detail will be set up, this will enable us to estimate all expenditures, said Kazakh finance minister Madi Takiyev during a briefing at the government.





The Kazakh minister made no comment on the estimated costs and the source of financing.





Earlier, Kazakh President Tokayev put forward a proposal to give the national coat of arms a modern update.





As regards the national coat of arms, I believe that it is appropriate to take into account reasonable arguments of professionals and concerned citizens, including the youth, about the fact that the national coat of arms of Kazakhstan is too complex for visual perception; it has the elements of eclecticism and the Soviet period. In case of mutual agreement, a special commission can be set up to consider all aspects, conduct public discussions. Then, an open contest for the best design of the new national coat of arms of Kazakhstan can be announced, said the Head of State during the 3rd Ulttyq Qurultay meeting.