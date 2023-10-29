Kazakhstan works with Egyptian government to evacuate its nationals from Gaza Strip

Images | astanaopera.kz

The heroes of Donizetti’s effervescent comic opera Don Pasquale will come to life at the Astana Opera’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall on November 12 and 15, portrayed by the opera house’s brilliant soloists, many of whom will perform in the production for the first time, Astana Opera press office reports.





“The production of Don Pasquale is running at the Astana Opera as part of the popular project the Piccolo Theatre, which has been successfully operating in our opera house for five years. This initiative aims to help develop and support young talents. The project picked up momentum and is bearing fruit: a number of opera premieres has taken place under its framework and the productions gained popularity in the republic and abroad. The opera house’s soloists, known to all Kazakhstanis, as well as newcomer vocalists have an opportunity for self-realization and professional growth. It is very important for us to give artists room for creativity, so that they reveal new facets of their skills and try themselves in diverse role specializations. This time as well we await significant debuts of several promising vocalists who will appear before the audience in a different light. For our goal is also for our dear viewers, in turn, to discover fresh voices and see already familiar performers from an unexpected side,” Azamat Zheltyrguzov, the Astana Opera’s opera company director and celebrated baritone, noted.





These days, the opera house’s soloists will take the stage as the heroes of the opera for the first time: Yerzhan Saipov is preparing the title role of Don Pasquale, Guldana Aldadossova will appear as Norina, Altynbek Abilda and Azat Malik will perform Dr Malatesta, and Talgat Allabirinov will present Carlino.





In addition, the audience will be able to enjoy the interpretations of the colorful characters in the production of the outstanding composer Gaetano Donizetti’s masterpiece by the famous Kazakh opera singer Saltanat Akhmetova (Norina), Shyngys Rassylkhan (Don Pasquale), Arthur Gabdiyev and Alikhan Zeinolla (Ernesto), Yerulan Kamel (Carlino). The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin.





In addition to the opera Don Pasquale, the varied repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall in November will delight residents and guests of the capital with unforgettable concert programs performed by the opera house’s brilliant soloists and other Kazakh and foreign musicians and collectives. Thus, on November 4, soloists of the Shymkent City Opera and Ballet Theatre Robert Zhetkerbayev and Margarita Kin, as well as pianist Zamzagul Bekbaulova, will take the capital’s stage. As part of the Music of Love concert, the artists will present Robert Schumann’s song cycle Dichterliebe, songs and art songs by Schumann, Schubert, and Strauss.





Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet under the leadership of Yernar Myntayev on November 7 will perform works by Beethoven, Schubert, Debussy, Kuat Shildebayev and Arman Zhaiym at a concert A Journey through the Ages.





The concert David Oistrakh: the Violin Genius of the 20th Century will be dedicated to the 115th anniversary of the great musician. On November 9, as part of the 10th International Violin Competition Astana Violin, world stars and renowned teachers Zakhar Bron (Germany), Gernot Winischhofer (Austria), Bui Cong Duy, Vu Huong Viet (Vietnam), and others will demonstrate virtuoso violin playing.





On November 17, the concert Piano Poetry will be performed by laureates and jury members of the 1st International Competition of Pianists and Piano Ensembles The Path to Mastery. The program of the evening includes works by Kazakh authors and world classical composers.





On November 19, the opera house’s principal first violin Bagdat Abilkhanov and Saltanat Abilkhanova will offer listeners a concert Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from the Music by Candlelight series.





Wind musicians – soloists of the Astana Opera Orchestra, as well as teachers and students of the Kazakh National University of Arts will perform on November 24 in the evening of wind instruments music Flautissimo.





Prokofiev’s symphonic fairytale Peter and the Wolf will be presented to young viewers on November 25 and 26 in Kazakh and Russian. Ruslan Baimurzin will conduct the opera house’s symphony orchestra, narrators – Sergei Matveyev and Tolegen Nazarbekov.





The Astana Opera’s soloists and orchestra musicians will take the stage on November 28 with the Elegiac Mood concert program from the Bel Canto Music Salon series, beloved by listeners. Vocalists Assem Sembina, Artur Gabdiyev, Azat Malik, Galiya Baigazinova, flutist Balzhan Saparova, horn player Darkhan Tuzelbekov, violinist Makpal Bekmagambetova, cellist Askar Mukanov will perform at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Piano – the opera house’s musical consultant Raushan Beskembirova.





At the end of the month, on November 30, the State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan Forte-Trio, led by the famous pianist Timur Urmancheyev, will dedicate a concert of vocal and instrumental music Memory Pages to the 150th anniversary of Sergei Rachmaninoff. Elegiac Trio No.2 will be presented in the musicians’ interpretation, and the opera house’s soloists Galina Cheplakova and Medet Chotabayev will take part in the performance of the great composer’s vocal works.