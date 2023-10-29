President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans KlugePresident receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge
26.10.2023, 14:50 16226
Kazakhstan works with Egyptian government to evacuate its nationals from Gaza Strip
Kazakhstan is working together with the government of Egypt on evacuation of its nationals from the Gaza Strip. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov said it on the sidelines of the Senate’s meeting in Astana today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said the situation is quite complicated. "Now only humanitarian goods have begun to arrive, which are distributed to the population. But it's still not enough. The situation is very complicated. We keep the issue under control and we work together with the Egyptian government, with all possible persons who can solve these issues," he said.
In his words, the information about the number of Kazakh nationals staying in the Gaza Strip is updated regularly.
Each time new persons appear or someone has not contacted us yet. I think it is early to talk about those numbers today. As soon as the passage is opened, our citizens will be evacuated from there. Their citizenship will be still identified," Kairat Umarov added.
Earlier, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov said there are more than 100 Kazakh nationals in the Gaza Strip now.
27.10.2023, 20:59 10136
Over 100 buffaloes drown in Namibian river following stampede
Over 100 buffaloes have died in a mass drowning following a stampede into the Chobe River, the Namibian Ministry of Environment and Tourism said on Friday, Xinhua reports.
Ministerial spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said the buffaloes drowned in the early hours of Friday following a chase by lions.
Information we are receiving is that over 100 buffaloes drowned unfortunately in the stampede. We will confirm the exact numbers and other relevant details as the investigation progresses," Muyunda said.
He added that this was not an unusual occurrence, with mass drownings reported before in the Chobe River.
The Chobe River flows along the northeastern border of Chobe National Park, which is known for the large breeding herds of elephants, giraffes, sable, and the African buffalo, making it a major tourist destination in southern Africa.
26.10.2023, 18:53 16796
New Voices of the Kazakh Music Art
Images | astanaopera.kz
The heroes of Donizetti’s effervescent comic opera Don Pasquale will come to life at the Astana Opera’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall on November 12 and 15, portrayed by the opera house’s brilliant soloists, many of whom will perform in the production for the first time, Astana Opera press office reports.
“The production of Don Pasquale is running at the Astana Opera as part of the popular project the Piccolo Theatre, which has been successfully operating in our opera house for five years. This initiative aims to help develop and support young talents. The project picked up momentum and is bearing fruit: a number of opera premieres has taken place under its framework and the productions gained popularity in the republic and abroad. The opera house’s soloists, known to all Kazakhstanis, as well as newcomer vocalists have an opportunity for self-realization and professional growth. It is very important for us to give artists room for creativity, so that they reveal new facets of their skills and try themselves in diverse role specializations. This time as well we await significant debuts of several promising vocalists who will appear before the audience in a different light. For our goal is also for our dear viewers, in turn, to discover fresh voices and see already familiar performers from an unexpected side,” Azamat Zheltyrguzov, the Astana Opera’s opera company director and celebrated baritone, noted.
These days, the opera house’s soloists will take the stage as the heroes of the opera for the first time: Yerzhan Saipov is preparing the title role of Don Pasquale, Guldana Aldadossova will appear as Norina, Altynbek Abilda and Azat Malik will perform Dr Malatesta, and Talgat Allabirinov will present Carlino.
In addition, the audience will be able to enjoy the interpretations of the colorful characters in the production of the outstanding composer Gaetano Donizetti’s masterpiece by the famous Kazakh opera singer Saltanat Akhmetova (Norina), Shyngys Rassylkhan (Don Pasquale), Arthur Gabdiyev and Alikhan Zeinolla (Ernesto), Yerulan Kamel (Carlino). The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin.
In addition to the opera Don Pasquale, the varied repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall in November will delight residents and guests of the capital with unforgettable concert programs performed by the opera house’s brilliant soloists and other Kazakh and foreign musicians and collectives. Thus, on November 4, soloists of the Shymkent City Opera and Ballet Theatre Robert Zhetkerbayev and Margarita Kin, as well as pianist Zamzagul Bekbaulova, will take the capital’s stage. As part of the Music of Love concert, the artists will present Robert Schumann’s song cycle Dichterliebe, songs and art songs by Schumann, Schubert, and Strauss.
Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet under the leadership of Yernar Myntayev on November 7 will perform works by Beethoven, Schubert, Debussy, Kuat Shildebayev and Arman Zhaiym at a concert A Journey through the Ages.
The concert David Oistrakh: the Violin Genius of the 20th Century will be dedicated to the 115th anniversary of the great musician. On November 9, as part of the 10th International Violin Competition Astana Violin, world stars and renowned teachers Zakhar Bron (Germany), Gernot Winischhofer (Austria), Bui Cong Duy, Vu Huong Viet (Vietnam), and others will demonstrate virtuoso violin playing.
On November 17, the concert Piano Poetry will be performed by laureates and jury members of the 1st International Competition of Pianists and Piano Ensembles The Path to Mastery. The program of the evening includes works by Kazakh authors and world classical composers.
On November 19, the opera house’s principal first violin Bagdat Abilkhanov and Saltanat Abilkhanova will offer listeners a concert Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from the Music by Candlelight series.
Wind musicians – soloists of the Astana Opera Orchestra, as well as teachers and students of the Kazakh National University of Arts will perform on November 24 in the evening of wind instruments music Flautissimo.
Prokofiev’s symphonic fairytale Peter and the Wolf will be presented to young viewers on November 25 and 26 in Kazakh and Russian. Ruslan Baimurzin will conduct the opera house’s symphony orchestra, narrators – Sergei Matveyev and Tolegen Nazarbekov.
The Astana Opera’s soloists and orchestra musicians will take the stage on November 28 with the Elegiac Mood concert program from the Bel Canto Music Salon series, beloved by listeners. Vocalists Assem Sembina, Artur Gabdiyev, Azat Malik, Galiya Baigazinova, flutist Balzhan Saparova, horn player Darkhan Tuzelbekov, violinist Makpal Bekmagambetova, cellist Askar Mukanov will perform at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Piano – the opera house’s musical consultant Raushan Beskembirova.
At the end of the month, on November 30, the State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan Forte-Trio, led by the famous pianist Timur Urmancheyev, will dedicate a concert of vocal and instrumental music Memory Pages to the 150th anniversary of Sergei Rachmaninoff. Elegiac Trio No.2 will be presented in the musicians’ interpretation, and the opera house’s soloists Galina Cheplakova and Medet Chotabayev will take part in the performance of the great composer’s vocal works.
24.10.2023, 15:38 29431
Life expectancy in Kazakhstan hits a record high
Images | instagram-kff_team
The Kazakh President outlined the country’s efforts aimed at promoting the nation's health, Kazinform Agency reports.
The President said Kazakhstan takes efforts to promote people’s health. As a result, the life expectancy at birth in Kazakhstan reached a record high of 74.4 years old. Kazakhstan could overcome demographic shocks of the 90s, when the country’s population shrunk rapidly. As the Head of State said the country’s population would reach soon 20 million that proves the steady progress of Kazakhstan, people’s confidence in their own future and future of their children.
23.10.2023, 19:43 36816
WTO countries are preparing for the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference
Meeting of the highest level of the WTO member countries (Senior Officials Meeting) with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan began in Geneva (Swiss Confederation), press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The purpose of the high-level meeting of the WTO member countries is to discuss topical issues within the WTO in order to prepare for the effective holding of the 13th Ministerial Conference, which will be held in Abu Dhabi in February 2024.
During the two-day meeting, topical issues of support for agriculture, food security, trade, etc. will be discussed. The meetings will be held in the form of a plenary session, work on sections, bilateral meetings, group coordination and consultations with the Chairmen of the WTO Committees.
23.10.2023, 18:59 36516
Kazakh national dies in Gaza Strip - Kazakh MFA
A national of Kazakhstan died as a result of shelling of the Gaza Strip on October 22, 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
Unfortunately, her 23-yer-old daughter who had been a national of Palestine, died as well.
Our compatriot has lived with her husband, a citizen of Palestine, in the Gaza Strip for a long time.
19.10.2023, 10:18 72991
President congratulates rescuers on their professional holiday
Images | MES RK
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstani rescuers on their professional holiday, Kazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
“I congratulate the employees of the civil protection service on the Day of Rescuers. Your work is associated with constant risk and huge responsibility. The state and the society value your selfless work, fidelity to duty and readiness to help the people. I wish you health and well-being,” Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev posted in his X account.
17.10.2023, 16:40 99366
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan on an armed clash between Hamas and Israel
Kazakhstan condemns the attacks by Hamas against civilians in Israel and the capture of hostages, including foreigners. We support the call of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on immediate and unconditional release of hostages and ensure the unimpeded access to humanitarian aid, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
As the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated during his speech at the Summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Bishkek: "Challenges that have not been finding their solution for decades cannot be resolved by terrorist actions. There is no justification."
Kazakhstan also calls on Israel to refrain from a disproportionate use of force leading to numerous victims among the civilian population of the Gaza Strip and the destruction of civil infrastructure.
In this situation, it is crucial to comply with the norms of international law, and follow the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, which secure the legal rights of the Palestinian people. Violence leads to counter-violence and inevitably causes tragic consequences for the Middle East and the rest of the world.
Kazakhstan expresses solidarity with the international community requiring cancelling the established time frame to evacuate the residents of the Gaza Strip and ensure protection of civilians who should not become hostages of the conflict.
In this regard, Kazakhstan calls on all parties to immediate ceasefire and focus efforts on achieving peaceful resolution based on stability and security for all residents of the region according to Two State solution.
16.10.2023, 19:44 97066
New requirements for Kazakh language proficiency
The expanded Scientific and Technical Council for Standardization was held in the capital, where draft national standards of the Republic of Kazakhstan were considered, including projects on Communicative language competencies of Kazakh language proficiency by levels were approved, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The meeting was attended by Deputy of the Majilis of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kazybek Isa Zharylkasynuly, Deputy Chairman of the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan "Ak Zhol", as well as representative of the National Testing Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yersultanova Gulnur Serikbayevna.
The main purpose of the standard is to establish the level of proficiency in the Kazakh language, after which the National Testing Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan will conduct testing and issue appropriate certificates.
With the adoption of the Law "On Languages in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the developed standards are extremely necessary, as they bring the work in line with clear regulations and requirements", - said Kazybek Isa Zharylkasynuly, Deputy of the Majilis of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The following categories will undergo mandatory testing:
- students entering the master's and doctoral programs.
- employees included in the personnel reserve of body "A" of the state administrative service.
- applicants applying for the "Bolashak" International Scholarship.
- students applying for admission to the Academy of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
- teachers of the "Nazarbayev Intellectual School".
The developer is KazStandart, the expected date of entry into force is January 1, 2024.
