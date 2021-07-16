COVID Digest: Kazakhstanis arriving without PCR certificates and vaccination passports to be quarantined

picture form open sources

Kazakhs who arrived from abroad without a PCR certificate with a positive result and a document confirming the receipt of the Covid-19 vaccine will be isolated in a quarantine hospital.

Arriving citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and persons holding a residence permit in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan (with the exception of the persons specified in paragraph 2 of this Appendix), in the absence of a certificate and document confirming receipt of vaccination against COVID-19 in the Republic of Kazakhstan, are subject to isolation in a quarantine hospital up to 3 days for laboratory examination for COVID-19 using the PCR method. Material for laboratory examination for COVID-19 is taken by a primary health care specialist," the resolution says.

Restrictions introduced for workers unvaccinated from CVI in Kazakhstan

Restrictions are being introduced in Kazakhstan for workers who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine. This is stated in the new resolution of the chief sanitary doctor.

The document says that restrictions are imposed on admission for full-time workers who have not received vaccination against COVID-19 (with the exception of persons who have permanent medical contraindications and have had COVID-19 within the last 3 months) of the following organizations / facilities:

- facilities for provision of services to the population (public service centers (PSCs), offices of Kazpost JSC, second-tier banks, financial market facilities, insurance companies, real estate agencies, advertising agencies, exchange offices, pawnshops, beauty salons, hairdressers, dry cleaners, laundries, fitness, sports complexes, sports and recreation centers, spas and massage salons / centers / offices, baths, saunas, swimming pools, beaches, printing services, sewing ateliers, photo salons, shoe workshops, flower shops, shoes and clothes repair rooms, office equipment repairing, facilities for provision of notary, accountant and consulting services, manicure and pedicure, cosmetology services, other facilities);

- objects of wholesale and retail trade (storage) of products and consumer goods, including markets, trading houses, retail chains, shopping and entertainment centers, shops, minimarkets, supermarkets, hypermarkets;

- objects of culture and leisure (museums, museum-reserves, libraries, concert organizations, philharmonic societies, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, clubs, galleries, exhibitions, circuses and other cultural and leisure organizations);

- objects in the field of providing services for the population's accommodation (hotels, hostels, motels, campings and others);

- organizations engaged in passenger transportation, airports, railway, road and water stations, river and sea ports, bus stations / auto crossings, passenger service points;

- educational and training organizations, including educational developmental and correctional centers (for adults and children), educational and industrial complexes and other out-of-school organizations;

- objects of sanatorium and resort and recreational purposes (sanatoriums, houses / recreation centers / recreation areas, dispensaries, children's health camps (school, out-of-town), tourist centers and others);

- public catering facilities, including those located in organized groups, as well as those delivering food, street foods; medical and social facilities of all types (nursing homes, disabled people, children's homes, and others);

- healthcare organizations, including laboratories;

- pharmacy organizations;

- objects of life support and communal services (organization of water supply, heat supply, power supply, cleaning of territories and disposal of waste, disinfection of premises and territories, emergency rescue services, KSK and OSI, and others);

- organizations providing excursion services;

- leisure facilities, entertainment gaming facilities (computer clubs, billiard rooms, bowling alleys, entertainment centers / parks, attractions, water parks, karaoke, lottery clubs and other points / points for the sale of lottery tickets and others);

- communication and telecommunication facilities.

Terms for vaccination of workers established in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, the terms of vaccination against CVI have been set for workers of most facilities and organizations.

By August 10, 2021, organize preventive vaccinations with the first component, and by September 1, 2021, with the second component of the COVID-19 vaccine for workers (with the exception of those who have permanent medical contraindications and have had COVID-19 disease within the last 3 -x months) ", the new resolution says.

The document also announced a list of facilities and organizations where workers unvaccinated from Covid-19 will not be allowed, with the exception of those who have permanent medical contraindications and have had COVID-19 over the past 3 months.

Over 4.7mln people receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Kazakhstan





4,705,675 people have so far received one jab of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan, the Health Ministry said.





According to the ministry, as of July 15, the number of people received at least one jab of the vaccines against COVID-19 stands at 4,705,675 and both jabs – 2,597,505 in the country.





Almaty city leads the nation in the number of COVID-19 vaccinations with 635,067 of its citizens so far inoculated. Mangistau region has reported the least number of people given the vaccines - 84,984.





Kazakhstan registers Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine





Kazakhstan has registered the Russian Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against the coronavirus infection on July 12.





The Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Committee of the Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan issued an 8-month temporary approval for the single-component coronavirus vaccine.





Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Sputnik Light vaccine has an efficiency of 79.4%.





No adverse events or side effects have been registered after the inoculation with the Sputnik Light vaccine.





This is the fifth anti-COVID vaccine approved by Kazakhstan. Earlier the country has already approved for use homegrown QazVac vaccine as well as Sputnik V, HayatVax and CoronaVac vaccines.





47 die of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day





47 people have died of the coronavirus infection in the country, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said.





Of the 47 daily COVID-19 fatalities, Nur-Sultan city have been reported 11, Karaganda region - 10, Shymkent city - seven, West Kazakhstan region - five, Atyrau, Kyzylorda regions – five each, Almaty city and East Kazakhstan region – two each, and Mangistau, Pavlodar regions – one each.





Earlier it was reported that 10 people tested negative for COVID-19 have died of pneumonia in the country over the past day, including three in Nur-Sultan as well as Shymkent city, two in Atyrau region, and one in Zhambyl region as well as Kyzylorda region.





