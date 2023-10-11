10.10.2023, 18:15 7426
Kazakhstanis on their way home from Israel
Images | MFA
A Kazakh passenger jet carrying over a hundred of Kazakhstani citizens and foreign nationals is set to return home from Israel, Kazinform Agency reports.
The repatriation flight carrying 166 passengers, including 124 Kazakhstani and 42 foreign nationals, is expected to arrive in Almaty this evening after taking off from Tel Aviv at 16:45 pm Astana time, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed.
10.10.2023, 17:01 7566
Number of complaints from Kazakhstanis about the Internet and cellular communications has increased 2.5 times
Under the chairmanship of Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Balykbaev held the IV-th meeting of the Interdepartmental Council on consumer protection, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
It was attended by heads of government agencies, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken and representatives of the Republican Association of Consumers of Kazakhstan. The participants discussed problematic issues of increasing tariffs for mobile communication services, Internet providers, as well as violations of consumer rights by subjects of recreational, tourism and hotel business.
Askar Tynysbekov, head of the Committee for Consumer Rights Protection, noted the increase in the number of complaints and appeals from consumers in these areas.
In comparison 2021-2022, the number of appeals increased 2.5 times in the field of telecommunications.
The results of an independent sociological survey of 10 thousand respondents, indicate dissatisfaction with the services of Internet providers - 33.3%.
The requirements of the law and rules for the provision of communication services are ignored by telecom operators, which causes great dissatisfaction on the part of the population and requires a prompt and systemic solution.
Askar Tynysbekov, represented by the Commissioner for Coordination of State Bodies in the field of consumer protection, recommended the Ministry of Digital Development to take appropriate response measures.
Also due to the receipt of many complaints from vacationers in recreation centers, the lack of a unified position and legal regulation of this issue on the initiative of the Committee on Protection of Consumer Rights heard the acting chairman of the Committee of Tourism Nurtas Karipbaev.
As a result of the discussion of this issue, appropriate recommendations were given to the authorized persons.
According to the head of the agency, the number of consumer appeals increases by 20% annually.
While the authorized body received 21 thousand in 2020, in 2022 the number of consumer complaints received increased to 30.2 thousand appeals.
The greatest number of consumer complaints by specific weight is observed in the spheres of retail trade - 14.3 thousand, consumer services - 4.7 thousand, electronic commerce - 2.6 thousand appeals.
And the greatest growth occurred in such spheres as provision of services in public catering facilities - 2.8 times, transportation and communication services - 2.5 times, and in the sphere of medical services - 2 times.
However, these facts do not reflect the actual state of affairs in the field of consumer protection, as not all consumers apply for protection of violated rights to government agencies and public associations of consumers" - said the head of the agency.
At the beginning of the report, the main aspects of the new draft Law on Consumer Protection were presented.
In particular, it is the debureaucratization of the multi-stage system of consideration of consumer complaints, civil liability of the entrepreneur in favor of the consumer, strengthening the status of the law and inter-sectoral coordination of state bodies in the areas of consumption, introduction of the institution of the Ombudsman for consumer protection, synchronization of consumer protection norms of electronic commerce with its face-to-face form.
Expressed their views Director of Tourism Department of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken Damilya Kunanova, heads of the Republican Association of Consumers of Kazakhstan and the association of catering.
Following the meeting, Vice-Minister of Trade Kairat Balykbayev gave recommendations to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology in the optimal time to develop national standards and implement their application in the recreational, tourism, hotel business.
The Telecommunications Committee was recommended to work on providing interregional telecommunications inspectorates with appropriate equipment to measure the quality and speed of the Internet.
10.10.2023, 15:57 7861
An attraction of unprecedented possibilities
The NAC staff met with the management of Magic Park Astana "Magic Park Astana" LLP, a company that manages attractions in the central park of the capital, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Recently, it is not uncommon to see reports of tragic accidents on rides in news feeds. Many Kazakhstanis are asking questions: who regulates and controls this sphere, are there those responsible for the life and health of those who come to have fun and relax, and leave with damage to health?
The fact that it is possible and necessary to ensure the reliability and safety of the rides in Kazakhstan, the employees of the NAC told the employees of the capital's park. Deputy Director General of the NAC Yerzhan Karasaev and colleagues informed partners about the possibility of accreditation in Kazakhstan in a new direction - the ISO/IEC 17020 standard "Conformity Assessment. Requirements for the work of various types of inspection bodies".
The sphere of attractions today is a gray zone in the state control system, limited by the certification procedure, which is carried out by one of the authorized state bodies on the basis of consideration of a package of documents. At the same time, the inspection and assessment of the safety of the equipment on site is not carried out.
The advantage of inspection by an accredited body is that the attractions are checked at the location, with an assessment of compliance with all parameters declared by the manufacturer, and the exclusion of any possible risks for vacationers. Inspections of accredited inspection bodies are carried out on a regular basis by qualified personnel during the entire period of operation of the equipment.
Currently, the certification of technical entertainment facilities in the capital's park is carried out by an organization certified by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which specializes in checking heavy construction equipment. The representative of this organization, who was in the hall, expressed great interest in accreditation after studying all the documents and procedures for evaluating the NAC.
10.10.2023, 12:40 14921
New Carmen Wins the Capital’s Audience
Images | astanaopera.kz
A significant debut portraying one of the most famous opera heroines took place at the Astana Opera on October 7. The opera company’s captivating soloist Saltanat Muratbekova took the stage for the first time as the passionate beauty Carmen in the masterpiece of the same name by Georges Bizet, Astana Opera press office reports.
Although the talented mezzo-soprano Saltanat Muratbekova cut a brilliant figure at Kazakh and foreign stage venues more than once, performing the famous arias "Habanera" and "Seguidilla" from the opera by the outstanding composer Georges Bizet, this was the artist’s first stage appearance in this iconic role.
Carmen is a widely popular work that is staged in all opera houses around the world. This is a large-scale opera that touched people’s hearts. As artists, we strive to portray the characters in performances to the best of our abilities, regardless of whether they are close to our mindset or not. It was important for me to make every effort to reveal all facets of Carmen’s personality. Although the role of Carmen is very large-scale, and the soloist does not leave the stage from the beginning to the end of the performance, the part is very suitable for my voice and the performance did not cause me any vocal or technical difficulties, except for the fact that I had to sing in French. During preparation for the performance, we took French lessons from highly qualified teachers: in order to understand the meaning of the work, we had to work on learning the language," the opera soloist Saltanat Murabekova said.
In my opinion, Carmen’s main quality is her love of freedom. The main heroine always feels unshackled, never submitting to anything against her will. She sings: "Even if you cut off my head, cut out my heart with a knife, I will not submit to you." At the same time, Carmen is a friendly, beautiful and magnetic young woman, attracting suitors with her demeanor and pleasant disposition. Men constantly argue and fight for her love, but in the end, on the way to freedom, my heroine faces death. Since Carmen is a bright, fiery girl, this is how I strive to portray her onstage; otherwise Carmen will not be Carmen. Considering the fact that this is a part that every mezzo-soprano should know, it was important for me to add it to my repertoire," Saltanat Muratbekova shared.
Another debut was made on this day by baritone Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev. The opera house’s young soloist took the stage for the first time as the toreador Escamillo. His colleague Guldana Aldadossova made her debut as Frasquita.
It is worth adding that Bizet’s immortal creation was also featured for the audience on October 6. That evening, Tatyana Vitsinskaya performed the title role of Carmen. Talgat Mussabayev presented his interpretation of Escamillo, and Aizada Kaponova presented Frasquita. There were also debuts that evening as well: the opera house’s soloist, soprano singer Galina Cheplakova appeared before the audience for the first time as the tender Micaëla. On October 7, Saltanat Akhmetova portrayed this character. Tenor Sayan Issin performed Don José. Zuniga - Shyngys Rassylkhan, Valeriy Selivanov, Moralès - Yerzhan Saipov, Mercédès - Yelena Ganzha, Ulpan Aubakirova, Le Dancaïre - Yerulan Kamel, Altynbek Abilda, Le Remendado - Ramzat Balakishiyev, Talgat Allabirinov.
The Astana Opera’s opera soloists, orchestra, choir, children’s choir, supernumeraries and ballet company performed on these days under the baton of the Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva. The musical director of the production is the opera house’s principal conductor Alan Buribayev. The principal choirmaster is Yerzhan Dautov, the choreographers are Elena Sherstneva, Tursynbek Nurkaliyev, the head of the children’s choir is Altynganym Akhmetova. The opera company director is Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
10.10.2023, 11:08 15461
President orders investigation into student’s death in Akmola region
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the Minister of Internal Affairs to conduct painstaking investigation into the death of a student in Akmola region, Kazinform Agency cites the Akorda press service.
President Tokayev took the case of the 19-year-old student whose lifeless body had been found on railway tracks in Shchuchinsk last week under special control. Those responsible will be held accountable.
The investigation into the student’s death was launched on October 6.
10.10.2023, 10:06 15651
Kazakhstan sends aircraft to Tel Aviv to evacuate its nationals
Images | Air Astana's press service
The Air Astana plane left Almaty early morning for Tel Aviv, Kazinform Agency cites the air carrier’s press service.
The aircraft left Almaty at 08:00 a.m. to airlift nationals of Kazakhstan home. The return flight is expected to land in Almaty at 11:45 p.m. local time.
09.10.2023, 14:33 15141
Kazakh Principal Dancers Won over Cyprus
Images | astanaopera.kz
The Astana Opera’s principal dancers, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva and Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, successfully performed at the Celebrity Ballet Gala, which took place on October 7 and 8 in the historical Kourion Amphitheatre in Cyprus. The two pas de deux, from Riccardo Drigo’s Le Talisman and Aram Khachaturian’s Spartacus, in the Kazakh performers’ interpretation made a huge impression on the Cypriots, Astana Opera press office reports.
It should be noted that the Celebrity Ballet Gala, which brought together ballet stars from such world theatres as the Staatsballett Berlin, the Bolshoi Theatre, the Astana Opera, the Hungarian State Opera and the Polish National Opera, became the most striking event in the history of Kourion. Residents and guests of the ancient city actively shared their impressions of the ballet evening on their social network accounts, and it was easy to notice that the performance of the Kazakh ballet pair made a special impression on the audience.
I was left with an unforgettable impression from the performance of Kazakh dancers Aigerim Beketayeva and Bakhtiyar Adamzhan. If I weren’t in Cyprus now, it would be worth flying in to see this luxury! My husband and I were surprised to see such a high level of ballet. We are very glad that we had a wonderful evening," wrote viewer Anna Hart on her social network page.
My favorite was the variation from the ballet Spartacus performed by Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Aigerim Beketayeva. I was so enchanted and mesmerized by what was happening onstage that I forgot about everything. This is the power of art! I would like to thank the dancers for their unique talent and incredible energy, the organizers for a wonderful event in Cyprus and all the viewers for the warm atmosphere. It was a magical evening," ballet aficionado Veronika Bukreeva commented.
The applause for our compatriots in Cyprus is undoubtedly a high assessment of the entire Kazakh ballet art. Therefore, the Astana Opera’s principal dancers will continue to use their professional skills and talent to honorably present the Kazakh ballet abroad.
06.10.2023, 11:19 59756
Over 70 members of the organized crime groups detained in Kazakhstan
Images | NSC RK
The National Security Committee and police forces with the coordination of the General Prosecutor’s Office simultaneously conducted a special operation in Zhetysu, Zhambyl and Turkistan regions, Kazinform reports.
72 members of the organized crime groups suspect of illicit possession of arms and drugs, blackmailing, organizing illicit migration channels, and committing serious crimes were detained.
The crime groups operated on Kazakhstan-China border zone (Khorgos), Zhibek Zholy checkpoint on Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan, and Kordai auto checkpoint situated on the border with Kyrgyzstan, the National Security Committee said in a statement.
Fire arms, ammunition, large amounts of cash, drugs were seized during the special operation.
The investigative measures were launched.
05.10.2023, 20:38 66801
Kazakhstan reports first Eris variant case of COVID
Images | pixabay.com
Kazakhstan has recorded the first Eris variant case, health minister of the country Azhar Giniyat said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The recent study revealed the Eris variant case in Kazakhstan, said Giniyat.
The minister went on to say that 35 people with coronavirus are receiving hospital treatment in the country. They are elder people with many underlying health conditions.
According to the chief medical officer of the country, Aizhan Yessmagambetova, Pirola variant cases of COVID were registered in mid-August in Kazakhstan.
She noted that the new subvariants of Omicron are similar in terms of morbidity, clinical picture, and hospital admission.
