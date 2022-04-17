Map of division of towns and districts into Karaganda and Ulytau regions is presented

Images | Kazpravda.kz

It became known which towns and districts can enter the Ulytau region, which will be created at the instruction of the Head of State. At the XII extraordinary session of the Karaganda regional maslikhat, a new administrative-territorial division of the region was discussed, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the akimat of the Karaganda region.

It is proposed to include the towns Zhezkazgan, Karazhal, Satpaev, Zhanaarka and Ulytau districts in the Ulytau region. The population will be 227,200 people.

The towns Karaganda, Balkhash, Saran, Temirtau, Shakhtinsk and Priozersk, as well as seven districts will remain in the Karaganda region: Abay, Aktogay, Bukhar-Zhyrau, Karkaraly, Nurinsky, Osakarovsky and Shetsky. With a population of 1,145,000 people.

An algorithm has been developed in the region to resolve issues of the administrative-territorial structure for the creation of the Ulytau region. In Zhezkazgan, Karazhal, Satpaev, Zhanaarka and Ulytau districts, on April 12–13, town and regional sessions of maslikhats were held on the issue of including the above districts into the Ulytau region being formed. At the end of the sessions, relevant joint acts were received," Azamat Mukanov, head of the economy department, reported.

According to him, a positive opinion of scientists has been received on the expediency of dividing the region. Scientific expertise was done at the Karaganda State University named after. E. A. Buketov.

Relevant economic calculations for the ongoing transformations have been carried out.

Proposals will be submitted to the government to change the boundaries of the Karaganda region. Schematic map projects have been developed.

The decision has been verified. The division of the region has been considered from all sides. The opinions of the residents have been taken into account," Zhenis Kasymbek, akim of the Karaganda region, emphasized.

Recall that on March 16, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressing the people of Kazakhstan, announced the initiative to create a new, Ulytau region with a center in Zhezkazgan.

Previously, a map of the division of districts into East Kazakhstan and Abay regions was presented.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantirov said that the amount of funds needed to create new regions in Kazakhstan has not yet been determined.