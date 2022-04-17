Система Orphus

Map of division of towns and districts into Karaganda and Ulytau regions is presented

15.04.2022, 15:20 6516
Map of division of towns and districts into Karaganda and Ulytau regions is presented
Kazpravda.kz
It became known which towns and districts can enter the Ulytau region, which will be created at the instruction of the Head of State. At the XII extraordinary session of the Karaganda regional maslikhat, a new administrative-territorial division of the region was discussed, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the akimat of the Karaganda region.
 
It is proposed to include the towns Zhezkazgan, Karazhal, Satpaev, Zhanaarka and Ulytau districts in the Ulytau region. The population will be 227,200 people.
 
The towns Karaganda, Balkhash, Saran, Temirtau, Shakhtinsk and Priozersk, as well as seven districts will remain in the Karaganda region: Abay, Aktogay, Bukhar-Zhyrau, Karkaraly, Nurinsky, Osakarovsky and Shetsky. With a population of 1,145,000 people.
 

An algorithm has been developed in the region to resolve issues of the administrative-territorial structure for the creation of the Ulytau region. In Zhezkazgan, Karazhal, Satpaev, Zhanaarka and Ulytau districts, on April 12–13, town and regional sessions of maslikhats were held on the issue of including the above districts into the Ulytau region being formed. At the end of the sessions, relevant joint acts were received," Azamat Mukanov, head of the economy department, reported.

 
According to him, a positive opinion of scientists has been received on the expediency of dividing the region. Scientific expertise was done at the Karaganda State University named after. E. A. Buketov.
 
Relevant economic calculations for the ongoing transformations have been carried out.
 
Proposals will be submitted to the government to change the boundaries of the Karaganda region. Schematic map projects have been developed.
 

The decision has been verified. The division of the region has been considered from all sides. The opinions of the residents have been taken into account," Zhenis Kasymbek, akim of the Karaganda region, emphasized.

 
Recall that on March 16, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressing the people of Kazakhstan, announced the initiative to create a new, Ulytau region with a center in Zhezkazgan.
 
Previously, a map of the division of districts into East Kazakhstan and Abay regions was presented.
 
Meanwhile, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantirov said that the amount of funds needed to create new regions in Kazakhstan has not yet been determined.
 
"Hunting for personal data of Kazakhstanis" - the National Bank warned about scammers

15.04.2022, 16:45 6876
"Hunting for personal data of Kazakhstanis" - the National Bank warned about scammers
Depositphotos
The National Bank of Kazakhstan warns of the activation of scammers who, under the pretext of investigations into possible facts of fraudulent activities, present themselves as NBK employees and receive personal data of Kazakhstanis, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the bank.
 

Intruders, under various pretexts, convince citizens of the need to install mobile applications of second-tier banks or remote management services on personal mobile devices. After that, fraudsters get full remote access to smart-phone management, open accounts, issue loans and steal money," the report says.

 
It is important to note that in the course of a telephone conversation, scammers insist on the transfer of personal and confidential data (amounts stored on the account, SMS and CVV codes).
 

To obtain information on the personal data of users, fraudsters use all available methods of social engineering, including the provision of fake documents. They falsify documents confirming the identity of NBK employees, as well as letters or certificates on monetary transactions with funds from citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan," added at the National Bank.

 
The data obtained is used for the purpose of stealing and causing significant material damage to citizens.
 
The press service also reminded that the National Bank of Kazakhstan:
 
- does not service the accounts of individuals, does not conduct cash settlements and transactions with individuals;
 
- does not make calls to individuals regarding fraudulent actions with accounts of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, compromise of personal data and attempts to obtain loans in second-tier banks;
 
- Accounts with the NBK may be opened solely to record operations of the National Bank, second-tier banks and a limited number of legal entities.
 
In case of receiving suspicious letters or similar calls "from the National Bank", it is necessary to contact law enforcement agencies, the press service added.
 
12 new coronavirus infections detected in Kazakhstan last day

15.04.2022, 09:15 7206
12 new coronavirus infections detected in Kazakhstan last day
pexels.com
Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.
 
3 new cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 6 in the city of Almaty, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Karaganda region, bringing the country’s COVID-19 tally to 1,305,355.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Agriculture Ministry answered whether prices for bread rise in Kazakhstan

11.04.2022, 14:02 26826
Agriculture Ministry answered whether prices for bread rise in Kazakhstan
Azat Sultanov, head of the Department of Agriculture of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said whether it is worth expecting an increase in bread prices, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

There are two categories of bread. Social bread, the one that is regulated and monitored by the state made from 1st grade flour. The price for it in the regions is stable, it will not change either, there are no prerequisites for this," Azat Sultanov said at a briefing at the CCS.

 
In the event of a shortage of raw materials in flour mills in certain regions, according to him, or in the event of a sharp increase in grain prices, the Program will be connected to subsidize the cost of grain, which is directed from the resources of the Prodcorporation. But even in this case, the speaker assured, the price will be determined for the regions in such a way that it would allow the production of bread at current prices, and the difference will be subsidized by the state.
 

There are currently no prerequisites for increasing the cost of social bread. For other bakery products - premium bread, croissant, baguette - the price will vary depending on the cost of raw materials," the speaker concluded.

 
Agriculture Ministry commented on situation on grain market of Kazakhstan

11.04.2022, 13:49 26826
Agriculture Ministry commented on situation on grain market of Kazakhstan
depositphotos.com
First Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov told if there is a shortage of grain in the country, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

There are a number of publications in the media about the suspension of the activities of a number of flour mills due to a shortage of raw materials. In this regard, we inform you that there is no shortage of grain, there is enough grain in the republic. We urge everyone not to hype and also not to cover up personal interests with concerns about the population," Saparov said at a briefing in the CCS.

 
According to him, as of April 1, there were 6.4 million tons of grain in Kazakhstan. Taking into account domestic consumption, this volume is more than enough to provide local market and send part of it for export, including in the form of flour.
 
Vladimir Zhirinovsky passed away

06.04.2022, 16:58 50131
Vladimir Zhirinovsky passed away
duma.gov.ru

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has died, Kazpravda.kz reports citing TASS.

LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. This was announced by the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin at the plenary session of the chamber.

"Vladimir Zhirinovsky died after a severe and prolonged illness," Volodin said.

The deputies honored the memory of the politician with a minute of silence and announced a break in the meeting.

Situation on CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 6

06.04.2022, 13:18 50131
Data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of April 6 has been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Over the past day, 15 patients with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.
 
By region:
 
- Nur-Sultan - 4,
 
- Almaty - 6,
 
- Akmola region - 1,
 
- Almaty region - 2,
 
- East Kazakhstan region - 1,
 
- Kostanay region - 1.
 
In total, 1,305,229 cases have been identified in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
 
Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 170 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 1,290,278.
 
Kazakhstan to increase technical and IT educational grants

06.04.2022, 13:16 50286
The number of scholarships will grow up to 75,000 in Kazakhstan, Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov told the Government meeting.
 

The number of educational grants provided by the higher educational establishments will be increased up to 75,000. The technical and IT scholarships will grow by 60%," he added.

 
He stressed that low experience and low demand for the chosen professions limit youth employment opportunities.
 
As stated there, 129 specialties will no longer exist in Kazakhstan, 95 will be transformed, 239 new specialties will appear (37 of them in oil and gas industry, 32 in energetics, 11 in machine building, 40 in IT).
 
Earlier at the plenary session of the Majilis Yeraly Tugzhanov announced that salaries of over 1 million public servants will be raised.

Source: Kazinform
 
Daily mortality from CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 6

06.04.2022, 11:15 48186
Daily mortality from CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 6
The daily mortality rate from coronavirus as of April 6 in Kazakhstan has become known, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

So, 0 people died from CVI infection in Kazakhstan per day.

As of April 5, 2,304 people (1,291+ and 1,013-) continue to receive treatment for CVI, 239 of them are in hospitals, and 2,065 patients are outpatients.

Among the cases of CVI+ and CVI-, 21 patients are in serious condition, 2 patients are in a state of extreme severity, 4 patients are on a ventilator.
 
