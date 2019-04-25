Mazhilis deputies suggest blockchain to prevent fraud in land registration

Deputy Chairman of the Mazhilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bozhko suggested the introduction of blockchain to combat property registration fraud.





It is known that either non-registration or untimely registration leads to loss of property. There is a considerable amount of case law referring to fraudulent property registration, and early deployment of blockchain technologies can act as a reliable bulwark against it. Blockchain technologies with a view to combating land fraud have already been implemented in India, with such countries as Ukraine, Sweden and other countries planning to introduce blockchain," said Vladimir Bozhko.





He also has noted that many ministries name limited access of interested persons to the legal cadastre as one of the shortcomings of real property registration, adding complexity to work of banks, estate agents, building companies and citizens.





This anachronism should be eliminated, as was done in Russia, Georgia, USA, where each user can easily get information from the real property register. International experts recommend us to adopt this norm," said the Vice Speaker.





Note, during the governmental hour held in the Mazhilis, Justice Minister Marat Beketayev has informed that the number of real property rights being registered is averaged at 1 million 700 thousand each year, including over 10 million e-papers. This figure grows year by year.





In May this year, technical functions relating to property rights registration have been transferred to the State Corporation by law, as well as the legal cadastre's information system has been entrusted.





Since now, acceptance and issuance of documents are carried out in the State Corporation's front office, and registration - in a back office. There are no couriers. Financial, labor and time burdens have been cut down. Qualified personnel from justice institutions undertake a legal analysis of documents with the further inclusion of data into databases. Their wage has risen to 100 thousand tenge. Secondly, real property rights registration is a business process, accordingly requiring control over the quality of the public service. While exercising real property registration functions, local judicial bodies inspected the quality control only once as part of the planned prosecutorial inspections," said the Minister.









