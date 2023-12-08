06.12.2023, 13:31 10566
Measles situation in Kazakh capital remains unstable
Depositphotos
The measles situation in the Kazakh capital remains unstable, Kazinform News Agency quotes chief state sanitary doctor Sarkhat Beissenova as saying at a briefing at the central communications service of Astana city.
As of today, over 731 measles cases were confirmed in Astana, of which over 73% fall on children under 14 years old. Most of them are kids under 4 years that is 430 cases or 59%. 100 out of 430 cases account for babies under 12 months old. 209 measles cases were recorded at educational establishments. 30 of them are students, 58 pupils and 121 are children of preschool age.
She added that 93% of infected children and teens were unvaccinated.
The chief state sanitary doctor reminded that vaccination is the only way to prevent measles spread and its complications. The mass vaccine rollout began in Astana on November 6.
Children who have not been vaccinated before against measles should receive the first dose. Vaccination is free of charge. As of December 6, 16,477 people were vaccinated against measles. The goal is to prevent any lethal cases and measles complications and stabilize the epidemiological situation in the city.
relevant news
05.12.2023
An Inside Look at Astana Opera
Astana Opera press office
An opera house is not just a stage, but also a world where magic and art are born. As part of an exciting media tour, journalists had a unique opportunity to take a glimpse behind the curtain of the splendour of Astana Opera, Astana Opera press office reports.
First of all, the journalists found themselves in the very heart of the opera house - in its backstage. In this magical labyrinth, where the work of each employee sounds like a signal of the upcoming performance, the media had the opportunity to feel the aroma of magic and the atmosphere of preparation for the performance of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.
After that the group went to the wardrobe department, where costumes are stored and given to the performers on the day they take the stage. These costumes serve as an integral part of the artists’ character portrayals. The wardrobe department workers dress the soloists with love and attention to detail. They know them like family and always wish them luck before the performance.
The prop shop revealed its secrets, giving journalists a look at the creation of the various details that make each performance unique. Here, like in a wizard’s workshop, props are born and set elements are decorated.
At the briefing, where journalists went after the backstage tour, the opera house representatives shared important information. Particular attention was paid to the partnership with Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), which gives the opera house new horizons and opportunities for the implementation of creative ideas. This partnership opens the door to the creation of a variety of projects.
This wonderful company is not only a leader in its industry, but also shows a true understanding of the importance of supporting the arts. For the past 10 years, thanks to the support of ERG, we have a unique opportunity not only to continue traditions for the benefit of the development of Kazakh opera and ballet art, but also to expand the boundaries of our creative work," the opera house representatives noted.
It was explained that one of the highlights of the collaboration was the implementation of a large-scale project - the Astana Opera International Opera Academy.
The academy’s first graduation was held during the last theatrical season. Thus, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy is a program that allows young opera singers to improve their level of skill by studying with highly qualified specialists, famous Maestros. This project is intended to become an important, fundamental element in the development of Astana Opera. The long-term goal of the Academy is to strengthen the image of the opera house as an international level cultural centre," Deputy Director Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva emphasized.
Among other things, together with ERG in 2022, the opera house toured five cities of Kazakhstan with Rossini’s opera La Scala di Seta. This world masterpiece of classical opera, which came to life at various Kazakh stage venues, thanks to ERG, won the hearts of audiences in different parts of our country.
It is important to note that, along with the leading Kazakh mass media, famous ballet critics Emma Kauldhar, representing the famous London magazine Dance Europe, as well as Maria Luisa Buzzi, representing the Danza&Danza magazine, and one of the best world-famous ballet photographers is Jack Devant from Estonia took part in the press tour. Professionals in their field traveled great distances to appreciate the skill of the capital’s dancers in the performance of Tchaikovsky’s legendary Swan Lake, which became the conclusion of this exciting day for journalists.
This airy, emotional ballet was staged at the capital’s opera house by the Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova. The world ballet star kept the classical dance pattern (choreography by Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa), but made some changes, which made the story even more interesting.
This evening, Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva, brilliantly performed Odette-Odile. Her stage partner was a young soloist Dias Kurmangazy, who portrayed Prince Siegfried for the first time. It was as if the soloists plunged the audience into a whirlpool of emotions and talent. Their outstanding performances added new nuances to the classical piece and made the hearts of the viewers beat in unison with every dance movement. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra sounded clean and harmonious this evening under the baton of the famous Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva.
The press tour at Astana Opera became an incredible guide to the world of theatrical art. From the backstage, where the magic is created, to the stage, where it comes to life, every moment of this tour was an incredible experience and allowed journalists to truly feel the breath of the opera house.
05.12.2023
Business processes for tenants of "Altyn Orda" market will be digitized
Ministry of Trade and Integration
Aidar Abildabekov, Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with the administration of the "Altyn Orda" market in Almaty and discussed the modernization of the trade market, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
According to the director of "Altyn Orda" market Daniyar Duzbayev, 6 barriers were installed on the territory and started working in the test mode. By the end of next week it is planned to launch them in normal mode.
We are expecting the installation of POS terminals. The work in this direction continues. Now the website of the market is being developed, where every entrepreneur will be able to see the availability of trading places, conclude a lease agreement for trading outlets and make payments through QR", - said during the meeting the head of the managing company of "Big City Market" LLP Daniyar Duzbaev.
As a result of the meeting, the Chairman of the Committee of Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Integration Aidar Abildabekov instructed to accelerate the transition to digitalization of business processes and in the shortest possible time required to adjust the constant operation of the barriers.
We need to finalize programs to recognize trucks entering the market because they have different fees than just entering the market. They enter the market to trade their products for several days. Accordingly, drivers should pay for the actual time of being at the market, not for several days at once, as it was done before", - added the head of the Trade Committee.
04.12.2023
Bravo, Opera!: New Soloists of the ASTANA OPERA Academy Gave Their First Concert
astanaopera.kz
The first concert prepared by the new cast of the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy ended with shouts of "bravo". Young soloists took the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage of the capital’s opera house with the program Bravo, Opera! for the first time and were warmly received by classical music aficionados, Astana Opera press office reports.
The concert was the result of the soloists’ first month of work with the coaches of the academy: the famous opera diva, vocal Maestro Marina Meshcheryakova (Vienna, Austria), Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s opera company director, Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov and Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s principal soloist Zhupar Gabdullina.
It was with great joy that I took over the baton from my colleagues - principal soloists of the Astana Opera, amazing singers who work very successfully with the academy’s attendees," Marina Meshcheryakova said. "The cast of youth programs around the world is getting increasingly younger, and the ASTANA OPERA Academy is a prime example of this. The guys are very talented, amazingly hardworking. What makes me delighted is that they are eager to practice and are always in a state of searching for new sensations and colors in their voices."
The program of the first concert of the academy’s soloists included world masterpieces of classical opera: from the bel canto era to modern music. Anastasia Remeskova beautifully performed the Countess’s aria from Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro, and Nematillo Zkrullaev and Leila Alamanova performed the duet of the Count and Susanna from the same opera. Nursultan Anuarbek masterfully sung Nemorino’s aria from Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, and Shohrukh Yunusov sung Don Ottavio’s aria from Mozart’s Don Giovanni. The concert featured Oronte’s aria from Verdi’s I Lombardi alla Prima Crociata performed by Merei Kadyrkhanov and Rodrigo’s aria from Verdi’s Don Carlos, sung by Sultan Bakytzhan. The young performers delighted the capital’s audience.
The duets of Violetta and Alfredo, Germont and Violetta from Verdi’s La Traviata, Mimi’s aria from Puccini’s La Bohème, Schubert’s Ave Maria, Faust’s aria from the opera of the same name by Gounod, and Mancini’s "Moon River" were also performed. There was also a medley of Neapolitan songs performed by three tenors. The grand conclusion of the concert was the performance of Adolphe Adam’s anthem "O Holy Night" by all participants of the evening.
Zhanar Akhmetova performed the piano part.
The first month as soloists of the International Opera Academy became very eventful and educational. We worked hard so that the audience could enjoy our performance," Leila Alamanova shared. "It is a great pleasure to work with such teachers as Marina Meshcheryakova. She is incredible! The concert in which we took part was our first appearance on the Astana Opera stage: it is very exciting and responsible. I am very glad that everything went well, and the capital’s viewers received us warmly. I think that this performance gave me new strength to continue working on myself."
It is worth emphasizing that the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy is a unique educational project that has no analogues in the republic. Its main goal is to train international level vocalists and strengthen the image of the Kazakh performing arts.
01.12.2023
Astana Opera Soloists Won Awards at a Prestigious Competition
astanaopera.kz
Astana Opera’s young soloists won awards at a prestigious vocal competition in Georgia. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev took third place in the Opera Crown Tbilisi International Vocal Competition, and also received a special prize - participation in a concert in Budapest and in a production at the Zacharia Paliashvili Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Theatre. Another special prize was awarded to Alikhan Zeinolla, Astana Opera press office reports.
Both singers are graduates of the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy and prize-winners of one of the main Kazakh vocal competitions - Bibigul Tulegenova Competition. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev also became the winner of the second prize at the legendary Éva Marton International Singing Competition in Budapest. The soloist of the capital’s opera house successfully participates in the Big Opera television project on the Kultura TV channel.
I found out about the Opera Crown competition a month ago, sent an application, recorded a video of the performance," Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev said. "My teacher Anatoli Goussev helped in selecting the repertoire. The competition consisted of three rounds. In the first, I performed Rodrigo’s aria from Verdi’s Don Carlos and Onegin’s aria from Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin. For the second round I prepared Enrico Ashton’s aria "Cruda funesta smania..." from Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor and Aleko’s cavatina from the opera of the same name by Rachmaninoff.
In the finale, the vocalist performed Gérard’s aria "Nemico della Patria" from Giordano’s Andrea Chénier and Ibn-Hakia’s aria from Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta, winning a prize in the competition.
According to Dinmukhamed Koshkinbaev, his fellow competitors are great professionals who have demonstrated a high level of vocal skill.
I am very glad that I became a laureate of this prestigious competition. Participation in such competitions is always a useful experience that inspires new achievements and stimulates professional improvement," the soloist says. "I would like to especially thank our concertmaster Zara Zhazykbayeva, who accompanied us during the competition."
The winner of another special prize, a soloist of the capital’s opera house Alikhan Zeinolla, in July of this year, took part in the Rossini Opera Festival in the city of Pesaro in Italy. This is one of the most authoritative world festivals, where famous singers of our time consider it an honor to take part.
According to the vocalist, the Opera Crown competition period in Georgia was not easy, but it left only good impressions.
43 young singers from 20 countries, such as Georgia, South Korea, Moldova, Germany, the USA, Iran, and others, were selected to participate in the competition. In the first two rounds we performed two arias to the piano accompaniment. In the finale, the participants were accompanied by the Tbilisi Theatre Orchestra," Alikhan Zeinolla shared. "Behind every success of a soloist is the colossal work of the accompanist, and in two rounds of the competition I was supported by the Astana Opera’s accompanist, Zaru Zhazykbayeva. I would like to express special gratitude to my vocal technique teachers - Kanat Omarbayev and Anatoli Goussev, who work with me, helping me prepare for international competitions."
The special prize awarded to Alikhan Zeinolla involves the performance of the role of Count Almaviva in Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia at the Zacharia Paliashvili Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Theatre. This is a great achievement for the young artist.
Georgia is famous for its high level of vocal art. Therefore, the requirements for the contestants were very strict. The 3rd Opera Crown International Competition, held in the Georgian capital, brought together more than 40 vocalists from all over the world. The jury included well-known theatrical figures, including the Director of Casting of London’s Royal Opera House Peter Mario Katona, Director of Artistic Planning of the Washington National Opera Samuel Gelber, Casting Director of the Wiener Staatsoper Robert Körner and others. The main goal of the competition is to facilitate the promotion of young talented singers, providing an opportunity to perform in front of leading opera professionals - artistic directors and casting directors of the best opera houses in the world.
29.11.2023
Number of measles cases grow in N Kazakhstan
Depositphotos
North Kazakhstan region recorded a surge in measles cases as six new cases of measles were added to 58 laboratory confirmed cases, Kazinfrom News Agency reports.
The highest number of measles cases was reported in 17 and above age group.
Petropavlovsk and a district named after Magzhan Zhumabayev registered the highest number of measles cases compared to other parts of the region. Isolated measles cases were added in Akkaiyn, Aiyrtau, Mamlyutsk, Kyzylzhar and Zhambyl districts.
Measles is a highly contagious disease and the only way to avoid is to immunize oneself against it in time.
28.11.2023
Music Dedicated to the Teacher
astanaopera.kz
The cultural community of Kazakhstan will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the famous opera singer and teacher Kanat Omarbayev - Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, holder of the Order of Qurmet and the Order of the Great Silver Star of the European Academy of Natural Sciences (Hannover, Germany), Professor of the Higher Attestation Commission of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The concert Ustazgha Arnau will be held at the Astana Opera at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall on December 23, Astana Opera press office reports.
Professor of the Department of Vocal Art and Conducting at the Kazakh National University of Arts, Kanat Omarbayev, over the years of a long creative career, has trained an entire plethora of brilliant artists who today star on the leading stage venues of the republic and abroad. This evening, the Master’s students, the opera house’s principal soloists - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, holder of the Order of Qurmet Aizada Kaponova, Talgat Galeyev, Beimbet Tanarykov, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Yerulan Kamel and others will perform arias and duets from famous operas, popular art songs and songs by Kazakh composers.
In the creative work of the Astana Opera’s principal soloist, Aizada Kaponova, Kanat Omarbayev played a significant role, since it was he who taught the singer professional vocal art.
Kanat Nurmukhamedovich is an important person in my life. Arriving in Astana in 2004, I studied in this teacher’s class for four years in the Bachelor’s program, and then another two years in the Master’s program. He showed me the right direction in my work and in my third year he encouraged me to get a job as a soloist at the Kulyash Baiseitova National Opera and Ballet Theatre. It will not be an exaggeration to say that Kanat Omarbayev is my creative father. He said: "No matter how big an artist or star you are, the main priority in your life should always be to retain your spirit of humanity." He also argued that, having presented your art onstage, no matter how many viewers attended the performance and gave positive or negative reviews, inside yourself you know how you performed the work, and he encouraged you to subsequently analyze the performance and work on it. I have great respect for my teacher, who turns eighty this year, and I wish him to raise many more talented students. At this concert, I will go onstage with special warmth and gratitude to my teacher," Aizada Kaponova shared.
In addition to the musical evening Ustazgha Arnau, in December, high art aficionados will enjoy a rich program of concerts at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Thus, on December 3, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees will present an evening of vocal music Bravo, Opera.
On December 20, the concert Anim Menin - Astana! will be dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the capital. Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Galiya Baigazinova will present her art to residents and guests of the capital. Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Artur Gabdiyev, Batyrzhan Smakov, Assem Kiikbayeva, Zhuldyz Nysanbayeva will also perform together with the soprano singer. Piano part - Zhanar Akhmetova. The host of the concert is the head of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall Marzhan Zhakenova.
An evening of vocal and instrumental music Christmas in the Baroque Style will take place on the eve of the long-awaited winter holidays. On December 24, the opera house’s soloists Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Assem Sembina, Guldana Aldadossova, Alikhan Zeinolla, guest soloist and author of the project Batyrzhan Smakov, as well as the Chamber Choir of the Kazakh National University of Arts (choirmaster - Marina Bukhvalova) and the String Ensemble Anima di Barocco (artistic director - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Raissa Mussakhajayeva). Piano part - the opera house’s musical consultant, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova.
A musical evening performed by the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Aidar Abzhakhanov will take place on December 27.
On December 29, the string of pre-New Year performances will be continued by young artists from the opera house’s children’s ballet studio with the festive program New Year’s Confetti. The stage director of the concert will be the head of the ballet studio, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Galiya Buribayeva, and the teacher-répétiteur will be Bostan Kozhabekov.
28.11.2023
Qatar, Hamas confirm extension of Gaza truce for 2 days
Children play at a playground in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 27, 2023. Qatar announced on Monday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the current humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional two days. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Qatar announced on Monday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the current humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional two days, Xinhua reported.
In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said his country hopes "the humanitarian pause will lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the killing of civilians."
The truce extension was also confirmed by Hamas. The Gaza-ruling Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said in a statement to Xinhua that the temporary ceasefire would be extended for another two days "under the same conditions as listed in the previous deal."
Mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, Israel and Hamas reached a four-day ceasefire agreement last week, which entails a halt to hostilities in Gaza, more humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, and the release of 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for some 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
The initial truce deal took effect on Friday and is set to expire on Tuesday.
Since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on Oct. 7, Qatar has been making mediation efforts along with Egypt and the U.S. between the two warring parties to secure the release of hostages and de-escalate the situation in the Palestinian enclave.
27.11.2023
Cars with gas-cylinder equipment are obliged to install a special sign
Ministry of Trade and Integration
Kazakhstan continues to work actively to improve standards to ensure the safety of its citizens, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Thus, by the order of the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan (CTRM MTI RK) from 24 November 2023 № 466-nk made additions to the national standard ST RK 1412-2017 "Technical means of road traffic regulation. Rules of application", developed by KazStandard. The amendments shall come into effect from 1 January 2024.
This standard is mandatory as it is specified as a reference in the Road Traffic Rules approved by the Order of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 30 June 2023 No.534.
Conversion to gas is not always carried out in compliance with all safety requirements. Unfortunately, sometimes such vehicles are potentially dangerous for our citizens. In this regard, entry of vehicles converted to gas into closed car parks is prohibited. It is for the identification of such vehicles and administration of such bans that a special sign has been introduced", - said Kuanysh Yelikbayev, Chairman of the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee.
The amendment introduces the mandatory placement of a special sign on vehicles with gas cylinder equipment, which is an equilateral triangle of yellow colour with a border of black colour and with the exclamation mark "GAS". This sign must be placed so that the vehicle is easily recognisable when entering closed car parks.
The new regulations also ensure that gas vehicles can be effectively controlled and prohibited from parking in restricted parking zones, which ultimately contributes to the overall safety of citizens.
