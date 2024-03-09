07.03.2024, 19:16 4066
Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan Celebrates International Women's Day
Images | Ministry of Industry and Construction
At the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a formal event dedicated to celebrating International Women's Day was held. During the event, Kanat Sharlapaev extended his congratulations to the female employees of the ministry, recognizing their exceptional contribution to the development of the industry and awarded certificates for their professional achievements, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The Minister expressed sincere words of gratitude and appreciation, underscoring the significance of women in the country's life:
International Women's Day annually provides us with a special opportunity to convey our warmest feelings towards the better half of humanity, highlighting your crucially important role in the life of our state and society. Currently, we witness numerous women occupying high positions and contributing to the welfare of our country, demonstrating remarkable competence and leadership."
It is especially noteworthy that women play a leading role at all levels of management, serving as vivid proof of their professionalism. In the ministry, 43 women hold leadership positions, including one Vice-Minister, six department directors, four deputy directors, and thirty-two heads of departments. Women constitute 51% of the ministry's total staff, highlighting their active role and significant contribution to the department's operations.
05.03.2024, 12:35
Educational facilities working in a routine mode in Almaty - mayor
Schools, universities and kindergartens are working in a routine mode in Almaty after March 4 earthquake. This is what mayor of the city Yerbolat Dossayev said at the Government’s weekly meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, 384 reception centers were opened in the city due to earthquake.
The first magnitude 5 quake was recorded March 4, at 11:22am local time. The operational headquarters started working at 11:30 am. The monitoring of the condition of the buildings and critical infrastructure was launched. By a decision of the operational headquarters, 384 reception centers were opened in the city at 11:40am. 1,962 people including 714 children had arrived in the reception centers by 03:00pm," Yerbolat Dossayev said.
He said 242 residents including 93 children stayed overnight in the reception centers. The others returned their homes.
By 5:00am all the residents left the reception centers. All schools, kindergartens and universities are working in a routine mode," the mayor added.
He added that no damages were reported in the city metro, which suspended its operation from 11:24am until 04:30pm.
04.03.2024, 13:36
1,600 extremist websites detected in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
6,100 fraudulent websites were detected this year in Kazakhstan, Deputy Interior Minister Aidos Rysbayev told the sitting of the Majilis legislation, legal and court reforms committee on the fight against cybercrime, Kazinform News Agency reports.
6,100 websites that should be blocked, including 3,000 fraudulent websites, 529 drug scams and 1,600 extremist websites were identified this year on the internet.
He said Cyberbot Special groups were created in messengers to track fraudulent sites. As a result, over 300 internet resources were deleted.
Besides, Kazakhstan takes measures to strengthen international cooperation. The country received an invitation to join the Council of Europe Convention on Cybercrime. Its ratification will allow cooperation with 69 countries. Kazakhstan takes an active part in the elaboration of a Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications for Criminal Purposes. It also participated in seven sessions of the UN Special Committee.
28.02.2024, 18:03
Kazakhstan, Japan agree to resume direct flights
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee chair Saltanat Tompiyeva and Japanese ambassador to Kazakhstan Jun Yamada had a meeting, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the committee.
The meeting focused on resumption of air communication between Kazakhstan and Japan.
According to Tompiyeva, Kazakhstani airlines mull on launching direct flights between the two countries in the first half of 2025.
For his part, Jun Yamada expressed his readiness to provide all-round assistance in that regard.
During the meeting, the sides agreed to proceed with the resumption of air communication between the countries to expand economic, business and cultural cooperation.
27.02.2024, 14:08
Tech, tourism, education main attraction for Central Asian countries in India
India stands as a steadfast and trustworthy collaborator in the developmental progress of Central Asia. Leveraging India's extensive knowledge and proficiency in IT, education, and healthcare, Central Asian countries have actively contributed to the enhancement of capacities and the development of human resources in their nations, Trend reports.
Over 6,200 professionals and 1,500 students from Central Asia have received training in India through our ITEC programme and ICCR scholarships. Noteworthy grant-based projects in key sectors like IT, hydro-power, infrastructure, and healthcare have been successfully implemented by India in Central Asian countries.
Central Asian nations possess abundant energy resources. Turkmenistan ranks among the top five countries globally in proven natural gas reserves. Kazakhstan boasts significant reserves of crude oil, while Uzbekistan also has substantial natural gas reserves. Notably, India currently stands as the world's third-largest energy consumer.
In the initial half of fiscal year 2023/24, the proportion of Russian oil in India's total imports increased to approximately 40 per cent, solidifying Moscow's position as the primary supplier. This shift occurred as refiners reduced their purchases from the Middle East, according to industry data.
India stands ready to share its experience and expertise in renewable energy and welcome the Central Asian countries in the International Solar Alliance and the One Sun, One World, One Grid initiative. Some Central Asian countries have much more hydro potential.
The IT, healthcare, education and tourism remain as the key fields of interest between Central Asian countries and India.
Kazakhstan is India’s largest trade and investment partner in Central Asia. Total bilateral trade between India and Kazakhstan amounted to US$1 billion in 2023. Kazakhstan is increasingly focusing on developing its technology and innovation sector, with a growing start-up ecosystem and government support for IT development. Indian tech companies and start-ups can consider partnering with Kazakh counterparts or investing in the growing IT and innovation sector.
India has also emerged as a highly reliable and cost-effective medical tourism destination for the Central Asian countries.
The Central Asian countries have expressed desire to deepen cooperation with India in the health-care sector, including medical tourism. Increasing tourist arrivals, including in the segments of pilgrimage and historical and cultural tourism, creating tourism trails across the region, encouraging investment in tourism infrastructure were also emphasized.
Taking note of the large number of students from India and the Central Asian countries studying in each other’s higher educational institutions, India and Central Asia stressed the importance of ensuring their welfare. Both sides have also expressed interest in strengthening mutual cooperation in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation by enhancing direct cooperation between government organizations, research institutes, innovation centres and technological enterprises of India and the Central Asian countries.
Central Asia emerges as a recent geopolitical development with significant strategic importance in the foreseeable future. Despite its potential as a consumer market, there are untapped opportunities awaiting exploration. Central Asia lies at the strategic junction between two nuclear powers, Russia and China.
India holds the fourth position worldwide in installed renewable energy capacity, constituting 40 per cent of its overall energy mix from non-fossil fuel sources. India is prepared to impart its knowledge on harnessing renewable energy to the Central Asian nations.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic tour of all five Central Asian countries in 2015 played a pivotal role in enhancing the diplomatic relations. The year 2017 witnessed India's accession to the SCO, followed by the initiation of an India-Central Asia Dialogue at the Foreign Ministers' level in 2019. The inaugural India-Central Asia Summit held in January of the current year marked a significant milestone, solidifying the bonds. During the summit, consensus was reached on conducting regular meetings involving Foreign Ministers, Trade Ministers, Culture Ministers, Secretaries of National Security Councils, and the India-Central Asia Parliamentary Forum. Additionally, an agreement was made to establish the "India-Central Asia Centre" in New Delhi, aiming to further institutionalize and strengthen our partnership.
The topic of Indo-Central Asian relations is well-established, with a rich historical connection that has consistently portrayed the region as an extension of India's neighbourhood. It's crucial to emphasize that the enduring relationship between these areas, spanning centuries, has developed through continuous cultural exchanges. Various aspects of their cultures, civilizations, and intellectual histories indicate an intertwined evolution, marked by reciprocal cultural enrichment. In contemporary times, Central Asia holds significance for India not only in terms of civilization and history but also in geopolitical and economic dimensions. The strategic importance of Central Asia to India is substantial, presenting abundant opportunities for practical and mutually beneficial engagement between the two regions.
India is keenly aware of its historical connections along the Silk Route with Central Asia and is aspiring to tap into the largely unexplored energy resources in the region. To overcome connectivity challenges, India has made substantial investments in the realization of the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar project, both of which are nearing completion.
26.02.2024, 18:34
Astana Opera Academy Attendees Took Part in the Winter Arts Festival
The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees underwent training as part of the 17th Winter Arts Festival in Sochi. Its artistic director is the world-famous violist and conductor Yuri Bashmet. Baritone from Kokshetau Bekulan Yerbolatuly and tenor from Astana Nursultan Anuarbek took part in master classes, lectures and lessons by outstanding teachers and musical figures, and also performed in the final concert, Astana Opera press office reports.
From February 19 to 24 we were trained at the academy of the 17th International Winter Arts Festival in Sochi. The festival is a unique platform for creative people, which has various focus areas," Nursultan Anuarbek noted. "It is held annually in Sochi and brings together many star participants: musicians, artists, and, of course, viewers. An important part of the festival is its vocal department, which organizes educational events for young opera performers."
According to Bekulan Yerbolatuly, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee, the result of the extensive training program with an abundance of lectures and master classes was the presentation of diplomas.
We also took part in the concert that concluded our training. I would like to express my gratitude to the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the International Opera Academy and the State Opera and Ballet Theatre "Astana Opera" for the opportunity to gain new knowledge," the soloist said.
It is worth mentioning that seventeen young vocalists aged from 20 to 35 from Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were selected to participate in the training course at the music festival in Sochi this year. According to tradition, the head of the Bolshoi Theatre Young Artists Opera Program, Honored Art Worker of Russia Dmitry Vdovin supervised the vocal department work.
As part of the educational program, the young vocalists had the opportunity to work on advancing their professional skills with the major representatives of European opera art: People’s Artist of USSR Makvala Kasrashvili, founder of the Gerstel International Opera Management Teddy Gerstel (Switzerland), coach of the Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theatre Seriné-Lyuba Tatevosyan (Armenia / France), artistic director of the opera class of the Department of Musical Theatre Arts of the Academy of Choir Art of Russia Ekaterina Vasheruk.
The educational project, in which we were lucky enough to participate, became very useful. Here we were introduced to outstanding masters of opera art, who shared invaluable knowledge and many years of experience. Such events are a breath of fresh air that motivates you, forces you to work more actively on yourself, and reveals the profession from new sides," Bekulan Yerbolatuly emphasized.
As a reminder, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy was founded in 2019. The second set of young performers from Kazakhstan and other countries is undergoing advanced training at this time. The first class of graduates has already made a successful start in the profession. These young artists are effectively building their careers in our country and are sought after abroad.
23.02.2024, 19:20
Experts from JSC KazRICA familiarized themselves with the progress of the new metro station branch construction
Images | Ministry of Industry and Construction
In Almaty, construction of a new metro station in the city's western direction is actively underway. It is planned that the extension from the eleven existing stations will include the new "Kalkaman" metro station, which will connect the city center with residential districts, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The line will then continue westward along Alatau Avenue in the Nauryzbai district to the "Barlyk" market.
At the "Barlyk" market, the construction of a metro station with a Transport Interchange Hub (TIH) is planned, connecting several types of public transport, such as metro, LRT, BRT.
As part of the collaboration between JSC "KazRICA" and the metro construction's general designer, LLP "Metroproject", a site visit took place. The delegation from the institute, together with the designer and the general contractor, walked through the under-construction tunnel, inspected the tunnel boring complex's work, and discussed the peculiarities of underground work in seismically hazardous areas. It is worth noting that the construction of underground transport lines takes into account the behavior of underground structures under seismic impacts, which differ from those of above-ground construction objects.
During the discussion, the main topics for scientific and technical cooperation between KazRICA and Metroproject were outlined, particularly regarding construction analysis in difficult soil conditions and in areas of potential tectonic fault manifestations.
For reference: Currently, in Almaty, the third launch complex from B. Momyshuly station to Kalkaman station is under construction.
23.02.2024, 17:00
A Pianist Coach from Italy to Conduct Master Classes for the Astana Opera International Academy Soloists
Images | astanaopera.kz
Internationally acclaimed pianist coach and conductor from Italy Alessandro Benigni will conduct master classes for the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees. From February 23 to March 2, the Maestro will begin preparing the young singers for the premiere of Donizetti’s comic opera Il Campanello that will take place at Astana Opera at the end of April, Astana Opera press office reports.
Executive director of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy Aisulu Tani shares that it will be the first time when a pianist coach works with the soloists.
Alessandro Benigni is a renowned opera coach: pianist and conductor all in one, a great professional in his field. Everyone who worked with him noted his high level of skill, Aisulu Tani emphasizes. "Both the first and second sets of attendees are accustomed to classes with vocal specialists who help them improve their performing technique. Over the years, world-famous coaches Francesco Medda, Anna Vandi, Anatoli Goussev, Dmitry Vdovin, Marina Mescheriakova, Barseg Tumanyan and others have worked with the academy attendees. Working with a pianist has its own specifics. A pianist places accents, works on phrasing, and helps to perceive opera as a whole. From these master classes we expect the academy attendees to develop a fresh outlook on their work on parts, new approaches, and deeper knowledge of the Bel Canto style."
Alessandro Benigni completed his musical studies at the Conservatorio Statale di Musica "Gioachino Rossini" in Pesaro in piano, and he received his conducting diploma at the Accademia Filarmonica di Bologna. For more than 20 years he taught at the Accademia d’Arte Lirica Osimo in Italy. Having extensive experience in opera field, he has worked with such world-renowned performers as Joan Pons, Renato Bruson, Marcelo Raúl Álvarez, Giorgio Merighi, as well as conductors Riccardo Muti, Bruno Bartoletti, Giuliano Carella, Riccardo Frizza, and others. As a pianist and music director, Alessandro Benigni has collaborated with celebrated opera houses and festivals in Europe, Japan and other countries. Now the Maestro will be able to share his invaluable wealth of knowledge with the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees.
It is worth emphasizing that in the beginning of February the young singers performed Tchaikovsky’s opera Iolanta on the opera house’s Grand Hall stage with great success. Almost the entire cast of the academy will also be involved in Donizetti’s one-act opera Il Campanello, created according to the canons of the Italian opera buffa. In addition, the vocalists are preparing a big surprise for the capital’s classical art aficionados - a concert, dedicated to the spring holiday of Nauryz.
As a reminder, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy operates with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This unique project makes a significant contribution to the development of our country’s culture. The academy opens up new opportunities for young talented performers to improve their vocal art, gain invaluable knowledge and experience through working with the best world and domestic coaches.
20.02.2024, 17:15
Domestic abuse is one of leading causes of divorces in Kazakhstan
Images | depositphotos
Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva announced the level of satisfaction of Kazakhstanis with marital relations according to the statistics, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the national reports, 95.4% of Kazakhstani families maintain satisfying marital relations. The National Statistics Bureau estimates show the number of marriages reduced by 5.9%, and the number of divorces fell by 5.3% in 2023 as compared to 2022, the minister said at today’s Government Hour in Senate.
The key causes of divorces in Kazakhstan are drug or alcohol addiction of one of the spouses at 61.7%, closely followed by domestic abuse at 51.1%, infidelity at 47%, and gambling addiction at 38.4%.
As the research claims 20% of Kazakhstanis get divorced on grounds of infertility, and each sixth family of reproductive age experiences infertility.
