Mother of twins welcomes triplets in Kazakh capital

Astana Opera’s soloist Azat Malik, laureate of the Daryn State Youth Award and numerous international competitions, recently returned from Budapest. There, at the invitation of Hungarian State Opera, he gave a series of performances of Puccini’s La Bohème as Schaunard with great success. On January 26, the young baritone, together with Astana Opera’s principal soloist, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak, will perform works by Kazakh composers in the French city of Belfort with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera press office reports.





Azat Malik is a graduate of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy.





I debuted at Hungarian State Opera as Barnaba in Ponchielli’s opera La Gioconda. After that I performed Escamillo in Bizet’s Carmen, when I was studying at the Master’s program at the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music," the performer said. "In 2021, having become a laureate of the second prize at the Éva Marton International Singing Competition, I received another invitation to perform at the opera house. I was lucky enough to present Schaunard in Puccini’s La Bohème."





At the end of last year and the beginning of 2024, Astana Opera’s young soloist once again took the stage of one of Europe’s most famous opera houses as the beloved character.





La Bohème is an opera with music that is stunning in its harmony, with playful, light leitmotifs of characters that carelessly live for the moment, trusting their fate. There is no main soloist here, as the specificity lies in teamwork. There is no static in this opera, and constant actions follow one another, which is what interested me in this production. I have already sung more than 15 performances at Hungarian State Opera, and I also perform the part of the painter Marcello at my native Astana Opera," Azat Malik mentions.





According to the singer, the Hungarian audience loves opera and La Bohème, in particular, very much. That is why tickets get sold out long before the performances.





La Bohème is one of the most popular operas in the world, and Hungarian State Opera is always full of excited viewers," the soloist noted. "The production was already announced last spring, and the tickets for December and January were completely sold out in summer."





Azat shared that his Hungarian colleagues, who are all great professionals, helped him with everything, so that he did not feel any discomfort while performing abroad:





They showed interest in our opera house and in Kazakh culture. It was a tremendous pleasure for me to tell them about Astana and our country and to show video materials. Many of them are already planning a visit here."





Azat Malik will have another opportunity to tell foreigners about Kazakhstan very soon. On January 26, as part of the tour to the French city of Belfort, he will perform together with Astana Opera’s principal soloist, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak. Incidentally, the singers have already performed La Bohème together and Azat considers Bibigul one of his favourite stage partners.





The concert program, prepared for the French audience, features works by Puccini, Lehár, Korngold, Giordano, as well as Kazakh national composers. The European viewers will have an opportunity to get to know the creative work by Mukan Tulebayev (Baqyt Valsi), Serik Yerkimbekov (Zher Aspan, Darkhan Dala), as well as folk music art (Aqqurai arranged by Gaziza Zhubanova, Alqonyr).





In general, graduates of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, created with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, are in demand on the world stage. They regularly perform abroad with great success, bringing glory to Kazakh art.