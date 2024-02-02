26.01.2024, 19:50 40906
Nearly 40 kids hospitalized with measles each day in Astana
220 children are under treatment for measles at the infectious diseases hospital in Astana, Gulnaz Dosmyrzayeva, deputy head of the healthcare office of the city, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking at a briefing, Dosmyrzayeva said that 220 children are being treated for measles at the children’s infectious diseases hospital, of whom two in the intensive care unit. The bed occupancy stands at 44%.
The children’s hospital admits 35-40 kids with measles each day. 114 children receive outpatient treatment from measles at the city clinics, said the deputy head of the healthcare office of Astana.
She recalled that vaccination plays a key role in preventing the disease, adding that all the clinics continue with the additional mass immunization of children against measles from six months to 10 months and 29 days, as well as from two to four years old.
31.01.2024, 16:09 4751
Love Story of an Air Spirit and a Young Man Will Unfold on the Capital’s Stage
Viewers who missed the premiere of Løvenskiold’s ballet La Sylphide, which was recently added to the repertoire of the capital’s opera house, will have the opportunity to see the production this weekend. The Astana Opera Ballet Company will present this choreographic masterpiece at the opera house’s Grand Hall on February 3 and 4, Astana Opera press office reports.
It is important to mention that the production was first presented at Astana Opera on September 29, 2023, staged by the artistic director of the ballet company, world ballet star Altynai Asylmuratova. Although it required a lot of painstaking work, she prepared four casts for the premiere (something not every opera house can afford), giving ballet critics and viewers the opportunity to appreciate the skill of a diverse cast of performers.
Also, speaking of La Sylphide, it should be noted that the French choreographer Filippo Taglioni staged the ballet in 1832 for Maria Taglioni, who for the first time in history stood on pointe shoes and marked the beginning of a new ballet era. And the Danish choreographer August Bournonville, a unique personality who brought this ballet to our time, is considered today one of the major representatives of romantic ballet.
La Sylphide is a story about forest spirits. The plot is based on the literary fairy tale novella Trilby, ou le Lutin d’Argail by Charles Nodier, significantly revised by librettist Adolphe Nourrit. Thus, the Sylph’s desire to get closer to the real world turned into a real tragedy for her. The Air Spirit captivated and enchanted James, making him fall in love with her. James wanted to be close to his beloved, touch her hands, hold her in his arms, but the Sylph could only be admired from afar, because even a light touch could destroy her. Unfortunately, the two worlds turned out to be incompatible...
The talented dancers of the Astana Opera Ballet will present the characters of this wonderful production on different days. In particular, Anastasia Zaklinskaya and Shugyla Adepkhan will take the stage as the light and gentle Sylph. Dias Kurmangazy and Daniyar Zhumatayev will portray James, who is madly in love with her. Adelina Tulepova and Yerkezhan Zhunussova are preparing the portrayals of James’ bride Effie. Sultanbek Gumar and Sunggat Kydyrbai will transform into Old Madge, a village sorceress. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of conductor Elmar Buribayev.
The choreographer is the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, music director of the production is Arman Urazgaliyev, set and costume designer is People’s Artist of Russia, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Vyacheslav Okunev, lighting designer is Sergei Shevchenko.
30.01.2024, 17:29 17711
One in critical condition after gas cylinder explosion in Karaganda region
The healthcare department of Karaganda region unveiled the condition of the people injured as a result of residential building collapse caused by a gas cylinder explosion, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A total of 46 people lived in the building. 35 were inside at the accident time.
The rescuers retrieved bodies of two people and five survivors including three children from the rubble.
Five injured people including three children were brought to the healthcare facilities. Two children were sent to outpatient treatment . One child was brought to the regional children’s hospital in a satisfactory condition. One of the adults is in a critical condition for sever burns (80%). The patients receive all required treatment, the press service of the regional healthcare department said.
25 residents of the building received psychological support.
The explosion occurred on the night of January 30, on the second floor of a two-story 12-apartment residential building located on 8a Auezov street in Botakara village of Bukharzhyrau district. The roof of the building collapsed completely, and apartments on both floors were severely damaged.
139 people were involved in search and rescue works.
An operational headquarters was set up at the accident site and a hotline was launched.
Governor of the region Ablai Sultangali expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
In his words, experts will inspect the building. The residents were temporarily accommodated at their relatives’ houses. He promised the akimat will provide assistance to the families of the victims. A special commission will be set up to estimate the damage.
The akimat introduced local state of emergency.
According to deputy chief of the regional emergencies services, improper use of the gas cylinder caused the accident. Police will identify those guilty, he said.
30.01.2024, 16:28 17896
Almaty city reports up to 800 measles cases this year
Almaty has recorded a total of 825 confirmed cases of measles, including 495 cases among children under 14, since the beginning of this year, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The measles situation remains unstable in Almaty. In 2023, 4,846 confirmed measles cases, of which 73% among children under 14, were reported in the city. 183 measles cases were recorded among teenagers, and over a thousand cases among adults, said deputy head of the sanitary epidemiological department of the city Assel Kalykova.
Unvaccinated children accounted for most of the cases due to parental refusal and medical exemptions to vaccinations.
Since November 6, 2023, 149,550 eligible people have received vaccines against measles, including 11,378 children from six to 10 months, 73,164 kids from two to four years, 8,676 health workers, as well as 56,332 children under 18 have been covered with the catch-up measles immunization.
30.01.2024, 15:08 18221
Astana Opera Opens the World of Art to Children
Astana Opera together with Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) presented the Children and Art social charity project. The initiative is aimed at developing an aesthetic perception of the world and creative abilities of gifted children from Kazakhstan’s regions, whose families find themselves in difficult life situations, as well as children from orphanages, Astana Opera press office reports.
Astana Opera implements tasks set by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan to support, revive, preserve and develop culture in our country. The opera house also pays attention to charity, organizing performances for children left without parental care, supporting large families, families raising children with disabilities, conducting theatrical lessons for schoolchildren and other events.
The republican project Children and Art became a part of the opera house’s charitable work, continuing the popularization of art among the younger generation, familiarizing children with universal as well as national cultural values. After all, every child is creatively gifted, and it is important to see and reveal these abilities in time.
This project was organized for children from orphanages and from families from socially vulnerable segments of the population living in regions and cities of republican significance. The organizers covered all expenses for travel, accommodation, and food for the children. The Astana Akimat provided great support. Thanks to this initiative, about six hundred children from 17 regions and 3 cities of regional significance of Kazakhstan visited Astana Opera: touring backstage areas, taking part in theatrical lessons, master classes in the children’s studio, meeting representatives of the creative staff, and attending productions. A tour of Astana was organized for them on the second day. For the first time in their lives, many children visited the National Museum of Kazakhstan, Baiterek, the Nur-Alem pavilion (EXPO), Ailand, a cinema and other attractions.
From the very beginning of the project, its organizers received a lot of kind feedback from the children and the teachers accompanying them. The first acquaintance with the mysterious and wonderful world of theatre became an unforgettable event for children. They will also forever remember visits to iconic places of the capital, gifts, treats and other entertainment events that the organizers have prepared for them.
Based on the large-scale charitable work results, a documentary film Children and Art was shot, telling about the importance of cultural education and support for children from all regions of Kazakhstan. Through the stories of the heroes who were chosen for filming it was possible to tell about the talented children living in our country.
Philanthropy is an important component of the social responsibility for Astana Opera, which not only provides all possible assistance to those in need, but also inspires all concerned to follow its example. To this end, the capital’s opera house has posted a QR code on its website that opens a list of contacts of orphanages and social institutions whose pupils will be happy to receive attention.
Children and Art is a significant social project. After all, every adult is a child, and every child is initially a creative person. To attract children to art, to immerse them in this wonderful world of art was the main goal of this work. It is worth emphasizing that important projects have been implemented with ERG, a regular partner of Astana Opera. Charitable assistance has enormous creative power, and participation in such projects can become a good tradition for all residents of our country.
29.01.2024, 15:30 25096
Winter Music of the Capital
A variety of evenings of vocal and instrumental music, as well as spectacular opera performances featuring Kazakh and foreign stars of the classical genre await the audience in the February repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall at Astana Opera, Astana Opera press office reports.
Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall became a center of attraction for Kazakh and foreign musicians, who always happily take to this cozy stage and present their art to residents and guests of the capital.
Our dear listeners gladly attend performances by Astana Opera’s bright artists as well as concerts by famous national collectives, such as Forte-Trio, Gaziza Zhubanova Quartet, Chamber Choir of the capital’s philharmonic, evenings of the Composers Union and many others. Ensembles and solo performers not only from our republic, but also from countries of the near and far abroad often delight the audience with profound interpretations of world masterpieces. The reason for this is the creative atmosphere at the opera house, as well as the unique acoustics in the hall and grateful viewers. Giving high art connoisseurs inspiration and a rich palette of emotions from meeting with the resplendent world of classical music is a great joy for all of us," Marzhan Zhakenova, head of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, shared.
Thus, on February 7 and 8, as part of the popular project the Piccolo Theatre, the opera house’s soloists, choir, orchestra and supernumeraries under the baton of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin will present to listeners Gaetano Donizetti’s exciting comic opera Don Pasquale.
Gaziza Zhubanova State Quartet will be performing a concert Celebration of Harmony at the capital’s opera house on February 11. The artistic director of the collective is Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, cellist Yernar Myntayev.
A series of chamber music concerts will be dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the outstanding composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. A recital of the Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Madina Faizieva will take place on February 17. At the piano music evening, the instrumentalist will present Rachmaninoff’s 6 Preludes op.23, 7 Preludes op.32 and Sonata No. 1 in D minor, op.28. On February 20, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan, opera house’s principal soloist Bibigul Zhanuzak and Azamat Zheltyrguzov will perform together with the guest artist at the vocal music evening A Date with an Art Song.
Works by Bedřich Smetana and Robert Schumann will be performed by the Kazakh Quartet ensemble artists, violinists Yerkebulan Saparbayev, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, violist Darkhan Sadvakassov and violist Yermek Kurmanayev, on February 22 at the concert The Magnificent Four and the Grand Piano. Piano - Zarina Bimendinova.
The State Trio of Kazakhstan Forte-Trio under the leadership of Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Timur Urmancheyev will offer the audience the concert Robert Schumann and His Muse on February 28.
29.01.2024, 12:19 25356
Musical Journey: Kazakh Ensemble Surprised Strasbourg
As part of the Kazakhcreative groups’ tour in France, the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan organized a concert featuring the chamber-instrumental ensemble "FORTE TRIO" at the premises of the Association of European Parliamentarians in Strasbourg, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The eminent Kazakh band presented the residents and guests of the "European and Christmas capital" with masterpieces of world classics and the richest traditions of national musical art.
The breathtaking performance of the greatest soulful works by the Honored musician of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the founder of this group T. Urmancheev (piano), Laureates of International competitions M. Narbekov (cello) and M. Dzhussupov (violin) surprised the Strasbourg audience among the representatives of the diplomatic corps, city administration, social and political circles, as well as officials of the Secretariat of the Council of Europe with a harmonious combination of instruments and left them bright, unforgettable impressions.
The concert program included a masterly performance of samples of domestic academic and traditional culture - "Yapurai" and the epic legend "Kerogly", which reflect the spiritual values of the Kazakh people. The guests of the evening reacted with delight to the sounds of the "melodies of the Great Steppe", not letting go of the performers for a long time with prolonged applauses.
Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anel Bakytbekkyzy, expressing gratitude to the skill of the ensemble, noted the importance of the organized performance in the knowledge of cultures between the two countries and bringing the French and European audience closer to Kazakhstan.
26.01.2024, 16:01 41366
Kazakh Dancer’s Striking Victory
Astana Opera’s ballet dancer Kuat Karibayev became a 1st degree laureate in the Choreography category at the "Odyssey-Arts" International Multi-Genre Art Olympics in Russia, Astana Opera press office reports.
Kuat Karibayev approached the preparation process with great responsibility, feeling excited, since it was important for the dancer to present Kazakh ballet at a foreign competition at a worthy level.
The organizer of the Art Olympics saw my performance in Boris Asafiev’s ballet The Fountain of Bakhchisarai as part of a tour at the Kremlin Palace and offered to take part. I prepared the competition number, a pas de deux from Adolphe Adam’s ballet Le Corsaire, with special care. Ballet dancer Gulnaz Zhanayeva became my partner, and for several months we put all our energy into preparation, staying in the studio every day after evening rehearsals. It was very heartwarming to win, because when your work is appreciated at the international level - such recognition inspires every artist. After the award ceremony, the organizers invited us to perform at the gala concert at the festival in Chelyabinsk, where my partner and I will present the competition number," Kuat Karibayev said.
The dancer also noted the great contribution to his creative path of the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova. "Altynai Abduakhimovna’s participation radically changed my life and gave me a new impetus. Thanks to her, I was able to "show myself", perform many new roles that I dreamed of, and now I am working with new strength and doubled inspiration," Kuat Karibayev shared.
It should be emphasized that the "Odyssey-Arts" International Multi-Genre Art Olympics was organized within the framework of the International Open Forum "Integration of Education, Culture and Art as a Factor in the Development of a Multiethnic Society." The purpose of the event was to unite performers of various types of arts, as well as representatives of different cultures and nationalities. According to the organizers, the integration of such areas as education, science and art contains enormous potential for the development of the individual and society, mutually beneficial cooperation between states, and the path to dialogue between different cultures and ethnic groups.
26.01.2024, 13:06 40056
Monument to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk unveiled in Almaty
A solemn opening ceremony of a monument honoring First President of Turkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk took place in Almaty. The monument was erected by the city akimat in square named after Turkiye's national leader Mustafa Kemal in 2023.
Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva, Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mustafa Kapucu, TURKSOY secretary general Sultan Rayev, Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev attended the ceremony.
Aida Balayeva said thanks to the Heads of State the relations between Kazakhstan and Turkiye embarked on a new level and are developing dynamically in all spheres. Cultural ties became a golden bridge of cooperation between the two fraternal nations.
The Minister highlighted the monument symbolizes not only respect to the historic heritage of Turkiye but also partnership and cooperation between the states.
