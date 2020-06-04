Over 131 thousand students to take part in UNT in 2020

At a government conference call chaired by the Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the readiness for conducting the Unified National Testing in the new conditions was examined. The Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov reported on the current preparations.

The Unified National Testing this year will be conducted 17 times. Over this period, about 2 million people will take part in the testing.

According to Aimagambetov, the UNT format has not changed this year, testing will be carried out in paper form in 5 subjects: 3 mandatory and 2 core. A total of 120 test tasks, the maximum number of points is 140.

From April 15 to May 13, 2020, applications were accepted for participation in the UNT. This year, applications were accepted in an online format, as well as by receiving applications at points of reception (for rural regions that do not have Internet or are located at a distance with a weak Internet speed). This year 111 thousand people submitted applications, compared with last year, an increase of 11%," said the minister.

In total, 131,755 applications were registered for participation in the UNT, of which 110,678 were submitted in online format and 21,077 at the points where applications were received.

The UNT will be held on time from June 20 to July 5 in compliance with strict sanitary and epidemiological requirements at 161 testing sites," Aimagambetov said.

This year the UNT will be held with a number of innovations included in the rules:

Identification using face recognition (Face ID) at the entrance and online submission of documents for participation in the UNT;

Implementation of an electronic UNT certificate and an electronic certificate of educational grant award;

Implementation of the scale for transferring scores of international standardized tests SAT, AST and IB to the UNT score. Persons with these certificates are exempted from the UNT and may participate in the competition for the award of an educational grant;

Persons who do not score the UNT threshold, accepted before the end of the academic period, have the opportunity to take the test during the year;

Increasing the UNT threshold score by 70 points for applicants for teacher training;

Examination of the video recording of the UNT and the cancellation of the results of the UNT, as well as an educational grant in case of detection of incoming prohibited items.

Also, testers will be given calculators at the places of delivery and the testing time will change from 3 hours 50 minutes to 4 hours. In addition, parents and other accompanying persons are prohibited from expecting children at UNT locations.

An online broadcast will be conducted for parents to review the progress of the UNT. The venues will be fenced with barricade tapes. The order of entry to the UNT points of observation ensures that the distance between the tested is 2 meters. This distance is maintained during the UNT. The entrance to the building and the UNT process is provided by a video surveillance system," the minister explained.

It is worth noting that in 161 UNT venues, more than 1,200 audiences will be involved with 50% coverage. To reduce the risk of coronavirus infection, 5 disinfection measures will be applied.

carrying out disinfection tested from tunnels;

processing shoes with special disinfecting rugs;

hand sanitizer cleaning;

body temperature measurement control;

issuance of disposable masks.

During the UNT, applicants are prohibited from depositing cellular communications and any kind of electronic communications.

The test materials are 100% printed, all audiences are equipped with devices that 100% suppress cellular communications and video surveillance. Monitors with video broadcasting are installed at the UNT locations. The composition of the state and appeal commissions has been approved," said Aimagambetov.

Thus, this year a UNT implementation plan has been developed in compliance with strict sanitary and epidemiological requirements agreed with the chief sanitary doctors of the region and observing a distance of 2 meters between the tested during the UNT.





