Signing of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in Astana Opens a New Chapter in Kazakh-British Relations
24.04.2024, 18:27 13536
Over 1,000 measles cases recorded in Astana since beginning of year
In three months of this year, the Kazakh capital recorded 1,063 measles cases, including 734 in children under 14, chief medical officer of Astana Sarkhat Beissenova said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to Beissenova, 84% of those infected are unvaccinated, of whom 58% did not undergo vaccination and 36.5% have the immunization status unknown.
She went on to add that a total of 114,464 people or 94.6% of the eligible population have been vaccinated as part of additional mass immunization and catch-up immunization since November last year.
The anti-epidemic measures taken led to measles cases reducing by 1.4 times in March compared to January, when the peak of measles cases was recorded, and by 1.5 times among children aged 1-4, she said.
25.04.2024, 10:21 11531
700 pheasants released into Astana’s green belt territory
Images | Astana Mayor's Office
LLP Astana Ormany released 700 pheasants into the territory of ‘green belt’ of Astana, Kazinform News Agency learned from the local mayor's office.
The ‘green belt’ around the Kazakh capital became a home for various animals and bords, like hares, foxes, wolf cubs, partridges, hazelhens, and pheasants.
In 2024, we plan to release 1,800 pheasants into the wild. 700 birds have already been released, another 150 will be released in June, and 950 more - in September," local ecology official Azamat Zhanatayev says.
The birds are constantly monitored by the foresters of LLP Astana Ormany and are additionally fed in winter period.
23.04.2024, 10:59 14181
Over 199,000 evacuated from flood-hit regions, Kazakh Emergencies Ministry
Over 119,000 people, including over 44,000 children, were timely evacuated from the flood-stricken regions across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes Kazakh Vice Minister of Emergencies Bauyrzhan Syzdykov as saying.
He stressed many people refused to leave their homes. It took a lot of time to persuade them as evacuation was the only way to save their lives and reduce flood damage.
The Vice Minister said all the personnel work 24 hours a day in harsh conditions. Over 32,000 people, 5,000 pieces of equipment, 310 floating crafts, and 13 helicopters are deployed in flood relief efforts.
He added the akimats began assessing damaged priorities and paying property losses.
18.04.2024, 15:36 48011
Photo Exhibition "Unexplored Kazakhstan" Opened in the Bulgarian City of Plovdiv
Images | Kazakh MFA
At the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Plovdiv, the official opening of the thematic photo exhibition "Unexplored Kazakhstan" dedicated to the nature and tourism potential of our country took place on the Central Square of the city. The event was attended by the leadership of the city and the region, representatives of the local intelligentsia, the Kazakh diaspora, the Bulgarian public and the media, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev stressed that Kazakhstan is a country with an extremely rich history and culture, located in the heart of Eurasia, at the crossroads of the world's oldest civilizations, at the intersection of transport arteries, economic and social, cultural and ideological ties between East and West, South and North, between Europe and Asia. The Kazakh diplomat noted that all this served as a powerful foundation in the formation of modern Kazakhstan as a strong, independent and dynamically developing state.
In his welcoming speech, Deputy Mayor of Plovdiv Plamen Panov highlighted the achievements in the development of Kazakhstan, noted the high level of bilateral relations. In addition, the Deputy Mayor spoke highly about the fascinating nature of Kazakhstan.
In turn, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Plamen Panchev stressed that the vector of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the regions of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria will continue to develop for the benefit of our people.
The guests of the event were able to enjoy photographs of unique nature, landscapes of picturesque landscapes, flora and fauna of Kazakhstan.
This photo exhibition will be open to residents and visitors of the city until April 30, 2024.
Plovdiv is the second largest city in Bulgaria, which is more than 8000 years old, leading its chronicle from prehistoric times to the present day, and is the most dynamically developing center of Southern Bulgaria.
The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Plovdiv has been open since December 15, 2023.
17.04.2024, 17:25 56701
Over 300 babies born in flood-stricken areas in Kazakhstan
325 babies were born in the regions of Kazakhstan that declared recently a local state of emergency due to flooding. 387 pregnant women are under the doctor’s care, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Most babies were born in Kostanay, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions since the beginning of the floods, Aigerim Urazaliyeva, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s official spokesperson, said.
5,035 children from flood-hit regions are staying at temporary shelters of which 62 were taken to hospitals.
She noted over 1,000 people sought psychological assistance.
7,617 flood victims have chronic diseases. All of them are monitored by health workers, she added.
17.04.2024, 10:37 56491
China’s Yining launches new flight with Almaty city
This week saw the launch of a new international air route between China’s Yining and Almaty in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Yining became the third air haven in Xinjiang, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR), after Urumqi and Kashi to establish air communication with Kazakhstan. The flight will be reportedly operated once a week.
The launch of the new passenger flight will invigorate business, tourist and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.
Kazakhstan and China launched a visa-free regime starting from November 2023. 2024 was declared the Year of Kazakhstan’s tourism in China, while Almaty city was granted the status of the SCO tourist and cultural capital for a period of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the organization.
15.04.2024, 16:51 57096
Kazakhstan celebrates Kozy Korpesh - Bayan Sulu Day, its own day of love
On April 15, Kazakhstan unites in the celebrations of Kozy Korpesh - Bayan Sulu Day, a day of love that mirrors Western Valentine’s Day. It is the day to honor the legendary love story of Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu, their enduring tale of love and sacrifice, reports Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
Every year, more and more people prefer to celebrate love on this day. While people still celebrate Valentine's Day, it does not embrace the nation's own rich cultural heritage. And this is what Kozy Korpesh - Bayan Sulu Day does.
The day has been celebrated since 2011 and is associated with the epic about the love of Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu, who lived in the ancient steppe and were forced to fight for their love.
It has different versions. One of them tells about two best friends, Sarybai and Karabai, who vowed to marry their children even before the children were born. This tradition of engagement before the birth was popular among Kazakhs.
However, fate turned out differently. Sarybai died during a hunt without seeing the birth of his son Kozy. As Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu grew up they fell in love with each other. But Bayan Sulu’s father changed his decision and broke his oath. He decided to marry his daughter to another man named Kodar. Kodar batyr once saved flocks which belonged to Bayan’s father. Kodar became a barrier to the love of Kozy and Bayan, and afterwards he killed Kozy.
The death of her beloved saddened Bayan and decided to take revenge. She promised to marry Kodar only if he dug a well to get water for her. While digging the hole he held on to Bayan's long braids. When he had descended deep enough, the girl cut off her braids so that Kodar died. After revenge, Bayan Sulu stabbed herself with a dagger on the grave of her beloved Kozy Korpesh.
Passing from generation to generation the tragic love story has become a symbol of true love. In the eastern part of Kazakhstan, there is a mausoleum of Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu. This gravestone is one of the oldest monuments in Kazakhstan
11.04.2024, 09:02 77011
2 schools shifted to online learning amid flooding in N Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
347 pupils of two schools switched to online learning amid flooding in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Schools were temporarily shifted to online teaching in Zarechnyi and Pokrovka villages as the River Yessil overflowed.
All villagers of Zarechnyi were evacuated amid flood risks. Ice jams triggered flooding in Pokrovka village leaving tens of homes on Beregovaya Street underwater.
03.04.2024, 11:09 108971
First Kazakh Senate Speaker passes away
Images | senate.parlam.kz
An outstanding statesman, the first Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan (1996-1999), Baigeldi Omirbek has passed away today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Senate’s press service.
Baigeldi Omirbek was born in 1939 in Dzhambul region, KazSSR.
Baigeldi Omirbek served as the deputy of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th convocations. He worked at the Senate for more than 16 years.
