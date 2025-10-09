Over 1,500 Agricultural Fairs to Be Held Across Kazakhstan by the End of the Year

Tell a friend

A regular meeting on curbing inflation, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, discussed measures to stabilize inflation by the end of the year, primeminister.kz reports.





The main driver of annual inflation growth - paid services - showed a slowdown in September: an increase of 1% compared to 1.4% in August. This is linked to the completion of all scheduled tariff adjustment activities in the utilities sector for 2025.





As previously noted, no new increases in utility tariffs are expected from October.





A slowdown is also being observed for a number of socially significant food products. During the last week of September, the average price index for socially important food items recorded zero growth. Price decreases were recorded for sugar, salt, pasta, rice, milk, and all key socially significant vegetables.





Overall, in September, the average price index showed a slowdown for bakery products and cereals, meat and meat products, oils and fats, eggs, and fruits and vegetables.





A particularly notable decline was observed for cabbage, the price of which had been rising rapidly in the first half of the year. Compared to May, the national average price index for this vegetable fell by 52%. A significant decrease was also recorded for other seasonal fruits and vegetables.





According to First Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, negotiations have been held with domestic producers in all regions to stabilize prices for socially important food products until the end of the year.





From October to December, a total of 1,619 agricultural fairs are scheduled to be held across the country. They will take place every weekend, including public holidays.





The successful implementation of a joint initiative by major retail chains in Astana and the Ministry of Agriculture for selling beef directly from producers was also noted.





This initiative has proven effective and will be expanded to the regions.





I would like to highlight the ‘Bereke Fest’ campaign, under which 80 retail chains across Kazakhstan provided direct access for agricultural firms to supermarket shelves for the supply of meat and other socially important goods. The retail chains showed social responsibility by setting up dedicated areas for such products. Together with local authorities and businesses, we are now preparing for large-scale fairs and campaigns during the Republic Day holidays," Aizhan Bizhanova emphasized.





According to the Ministry of Agriculture, most regions have already completed contracting for the new harvest of vegetables for stabilization funds, totaling 245,000 tons, including 146.7 thousand tons of potatoes, 35.3 thousand tons of carrots, 27.4 thousand tons of onions, and 36 thousand tons of cabbage. Some delays were noted in the Aktobe and Ulytau regions, where cabbage procurement stands at just over 50%.





The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to assist these regions in finding suppliers to complete contracting.