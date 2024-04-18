Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situationOlzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation
17.04.2024, 17:25 1276
Over 300 babies born in flood-stricken areas in Kazakhstan
325 babies were born in the regions of Kazakhstan that declared recently a local state of emergency due to flooding. 387 pregnant women are under the doctor’s care, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Most babies were born in Kostanay, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions since the beginning of the floods, Aigerim Urazaliyeva, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s official spokesperson, said.
5,035 children from flood-hit regions are staying at temporary shelters of which 62 were taken to hospitals.
She noted over 1,000 people sought psychological assistance.
7,617 flood victims have chronic diseases. All of them are monitored by health workers, she added.
17.04.2024, 10:37 1066
China’s Yining launches new flight with Almaty city
This week saw the launch of a new international air route between China’s Yining and Almaty in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Yining became the third air haven in Xinjiang, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR), after Urumqi and Kashi to establish air communication with Kazakhstan. The flight will be reportedly operated once a week.
The launch of the new passenger flight will invigorate business, tourist and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.
Kazakhstan and China launched a visa-free regime starting from November 2023. 2024 was declared the Year of Kazakhstan’s tourism in China, while Almaty city was granted the status of the SCO tourist and cultural capital for a period of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the organization.
15.04.2024, 16:51 1671
Kazakhstan celebrates Kozy Korpesh - Bayan Sulu Day, its own day of love
On April 15, Kazakhstan unites in the celebrations of Kozy Korpesh - Bayan Sulu Day, a day of love that mirrors Western Valentine’s Day. It is the day to honor the legendary love story of Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu, their enduring tale of love and sacrifice, reports Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
Every year, more and more people prefer to celebrate love on this day. While people still celebrate Valentine's Day, it does not embrace the nation's own rich cultural heritage. And this is what Kozy Korpesh - Bayan Sulu Day does.
The day has been celebrated since 2011 and is associated with the epic about the love of Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu, who lived in the ancient steppe and were forced to fight for their love.
It has different versions. One of them tells about two best friends, Sarybai and Karabai, who vowed to marry their children even before the children were born. This tradition of engagement before the birth was popular among Kazakhs.
However, fate turned out differently. Sarybai died during a hunt without seeing the birth of his son Kozy. As Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu grew up they fell in love with each other. But Bayan Sulu’s father changed his decision and broke his oath. He decided to marry his daughter to another man named Kodar. Kodar batyr once saved flocks which belonged to Bayan’s father. Kodar became a barrier to the love of Kozy and Bayan, and afterwards he killed Kozy.
The death of her beloved saddened Bayan and decided to take revenge. She promised to marry Kodar only if he dug a well to get water for her. While digging the hole he held on to Bayan's long braids. When he had descended deep enough, the girl cut off her braids so that Kodar died. After revenge, Bayan Sulu stabbed herself with a dagger on the grave of her beloved Kozy Korpesh.
Passing from generation to generation the tragic love story has become a symbol of true love. In the eastern part of Kazakhstan, there is a mausoleum of Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu. This gravestone is one of the oldest monuments in Kazakhstan
11.04.2024, 09:02 21586
2 schools shifted to online learning amid flooding in N Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
347 pupils of two schools switched to online learning amid flooding in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Schools were temporarily shifted to online teaching in Zarechnyi and Pokrovka villages as the River Yessil overflowed.
All villagers of Zarechnyi were evacuated amid flood risks. Ice jams triggered flooding in Pokrovka village leaving tens of homes on Beregovaya Street underwater.
03.04.2024, 11:09 58161
First Kazakh Senate Speaker passes away
Images | senate.parlam.kz
An outstanding statesman, the first Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan (1996-1999), Baigeldi Omirbek has passed away today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Senate’s press service.
Baigeldi Omirbek was born in 1939 in Dzhambul region, KazSSR.
Baigeldi Omirbek served as the deputy of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th convocations. He worked at the Senate for more than 16 years.
02.04.2024, 20:49 57896
Oil spill detected in Caspian Sea
Executive Director of Globus non-profit organization Galina Chernova posted satellite images of the Caspian Sea on her Facebook account, where she noticed an oil spill, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to space monitoring data, received from Sentinel-1A (02:43 UTC), an oil spill was detected on March 30 in the area of Kashagan field in the Caspian Sea. The spill area is about 7 square kilometers. The spill was drifting to the north of the Caspian Sea," the publication reads.
Galina Chernova says, there might be several reasons for oil spill, such as accidental or emergency leak of oil during production works; the discharge of production waters containing petroleum products that must be stored and transported to land for disposal; and an emergency situation involving service ships.
The Ecology Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources responded to the information saying that a visual inspection and on-site sampling will be carried out.
If these facts are confirmed by Atyrau region’s Ecology Department, unscheduled inspection will be conducted at the North Caspian Operating Company. The results will be reported additionally," the Ecology Committee says.
29.03.2024, 19:37 78431
Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China officially opens in Beijing
Images | Kunsultan Otarbai/Kazinform
The Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China has been opened in a grand ceremony at the China National Opera House in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As part of the ceremony, an ethno-auyl (village) and the cultural events are being presented before the China National Opera House building.
Addressing the guests and participants of the event were Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Li Shulei, Kazakh Sport and Tourism Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev and Chinese Culture and Tourism Minister Sun Yeli.
Opening the festive gala concert was the theatrical choreographic performance ‘Yer saltanaty’ by the soloists of the Abay Opera House, artists of the Astana Ballet Theatre and the ‘Shattyq’ Dance Theatre.
People's artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbaeva, honored artist of Kazakhstan Mayra Mukhamedkyzy, opera singer Zarina Altynbaeva, ethno-rock group ‘Ulytau’, choir group of Abai Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, ensembles ‘Serper’ and ‘Sazgen Sazy’ and the ballet troupe ‘Astana Ballet’ will take part in the concert dedicated to the opening of the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China.
29.03.2024, 14:44 78301
Kazakh nationals urged to leave Ukraine's Odessa and Kharkiv regions
Images | Depositphotos
The Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine has recommended nationals of Kazakhstan to consider departing the Odessa and Kharkiv regions in a statement published on the embassy’s official website, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In view of rising tensions and unstable security situation in the Odessa and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine recommends the nationals of Kazakhstan to consider deaprting these regions," the statement reads.
The Embassy notes that to travel from Ukraine to Kazakhstan, the nationals of Kazakhstan can use two land routes - through Poland or Moldova, and then travel by commercial flights.
In case of departure through Poland, they will need a Schengen visa, while visa is not required to enter Moldova.
At the same time, the Embassy calls on all citizens not to ignore the air raid alerts and immediately seek shelter," the Embassy says on its Telegram channel.
27.03.2024, 14:56 88671
Famous Artists of France and Kazakhstan to Perform at Astana Opera
April will delight residents and guests of the capital not only with the spring warmth, but also with a variety of evenings of classical, jazz and traditional folk music in vocal and instrumental genres. This month Astana Opera’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall will feature performing arts stars of France and Kazakhstan, Astana Opera press office reports.
A new project by the principal first violin of the Astana Opera Orchestra, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov - a series of chamber music evenings Musical Alliance will open the program for April. On April 2, the opera house’s Chamber Orchestra, as well as violinists Bagdat Abilkhanov, Assem Zhakparova, Balnur Kudaibergen and violist Olessya Morozova will perform works by Bach, Mozart, Casadesus, Benda and other composers. The guest of the concert will be Honored Worker of Kazakhstan violinist Askar Duissenbayev. The second concert of the Musical Alliance series will be held on April 25. Works by Yevgeniy Brussilovsky, Akhmet Zhubanov, Mukan Tulebayev, Gaziza Zhubanova, Kenzhebek Kumisbekov, Mansur Sagatov, Artyk Toksanbayev and contemporary arrangements of folk kuis will be presented to the audience. Kazakh music masterpieces will be featured in the interpretation of such exciting artists as Adlet Azbayev (qyl-qobyz), Ruslan Baimurzin (dombyra), Aziza Musa (prima-qobyz), Bagdat Abilkhanov, Anel Shakirova, Shalkar Zheldibai, Irina Dolgikh, Nurila Moldabayeva, Aizere Alpi (violins), Kurvanzhan Akhatov (cello). Piano - Bekzat Akhmerov, Zaru Zhazykbayeva.
The main goal of the Musical Alliance project is the popularisation of national and world classics. Thanks to the implementation of such projects, outstanding works not only acquire fresh sound, but also attract new audiences, making it possible to introduce them to the younger generation, while maintaining a high standard of performing traditions. On such evenings, both well-known and rarely performed works acquire an interesting, vibrant life. National gems and world masterpieces can be performed by a different musical instrument or in an unexpected arrangement. It is important for us to convey the love of high art to those who have not yet been familiar with it, thereby initiating more and more people into the mysterious and wonderful world of music," the artists of the Astana Opera Orchestra shared.
In addition to diverse evenings from the new project, the April repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall is rich in musical surprises and attention-grabbing concert programs. Thus, on April 14, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Umai National Award kuyishi-baqsy Raushan Orazbayeva invites listeners to her exclusive concert Aqqular Sazy, where the musician’s inspired performance, sacred kuyis and healing sounds of the qyl-qobyz will create real music therapy.
OnApril 16, an exceptional event in the cultural life of Astana awaits the audience: on this day, the popular Parisian singer, songwriter, composer and guitarist Gabi Hartmann will take the capital’s stage for the first time together with musicians from France: double bassist Elaine Beaumont, drummer Bruno Marmey and pianist Florian Robin. A unique performer gives concerts at various world stage venues with songs in French, English, Portuguese and Arabic in her signature style - a mix of chanson, jazz and folk. The surprise of the evening will be the joint performance of the French singer with Astana Opera’s soloist. The concert Gabi Hartmann & musiciens will be held as part of the Printemps de la Francophonie 2024 Festival with the support of the Embassy of France in Kazakhstan.
The opera house’s principal soloist, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay, will present to the audience a captivating evening of vocal music Gaukhartas, dedicated to the creative heritage of the renowned folk singer, aqyn and composer Segiz-seri. On April 20, the opera prima and the opera house’s other soloists will perform works by Segiz-seri, folk songs and works by contemporary Kazakh composers. Concertmaster - Adilzhan Tolukpayev.
OnApril 28, multi-instrumentalist, ethno-musician, master of throat singing, folklore researcher, composer, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yedil Khussainov, who masterfully plays many ancient Kazakh musical instruments, will delight the audience with the concert Anama Taghzym, dedicated to the presentation of his collection of musical works of the same name.
Atthe end of the month’s program, on April 30, the State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan Forte-Trio under the direction of Honored Worker of Kazakhstan pianist Timur Urmancheyev will perform an enchanting concert Great Romantics. Brahms.
