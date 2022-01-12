Система Orphus

Over 8,5 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

01.01.2022, 14:26 42366
The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the commission, as of the last day of 2021, 8,990,965 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second shot has been administered to 8,521,029 people.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on 1 February last year.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 447 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 988,313 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic over 960,000 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.
 
Non-residents can receive EDS outside of Kazakhstan

01.01.2022, 14:40 42256
As part of the pilot project, non-residents will be able to receive electronic digital signatures through the embassies and consulates of Kazakhstan, the press service of the RK MDDIAI said.
 
The pilot project was implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
The above project will operate in 11 diplomatic missions of the Republic of Kazakhstan located in Washington, Seoul, Bishkek, Moscow, Prague, Dubai, New York, St. Petersburg, Frankfurt am Main, Istanbul and Beijing.
 
The main goal of the project is to provide an opportunity for potential investors to participate in online auctions in Kazakhstan.
 
Individuals - non-residents - can receive an EDS on the 'one window' principle. To do this, a foreign citizen needs to have a passport, an electronic copy of the passport (in pdf format), an electronic copy of a notarized translation of the full name into Cyrillic, and, if necessary, into Latin (in pdf format) and a USB-flash drive (for saving EDS keys).
 
Legal entities - non-residents - can also receive an EDS in foreign missions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, having previously registered on the website of the MF CSR and having received a BIN online.
 
The service is provided free of charge within 2 working days, the ministry added.
 
Kazakhstan reports over 350 new COVID-19 cases

21.12.2021, 12:08 121386
In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 369 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
 
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 74. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 70 fresh daily infections. North Kazakhstan region has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 50, Kazinform reports.
 
44 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 39 – in Akmola region, 31 – in Almaty city, 14 – in East Kazakhstan region, 11 – in Almaty region, 8 – in Kostanay region, 6 – in Atyrau region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in Mangistau region, 3 – in Shymkent city, 3 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Turkestan region, and 2 – in West Kazakhstan region.
 
To date, the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 983,663 since the start of the pandemic.
 
Kazakhstan has recorded 6 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.
 
11 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, five deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were added in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.
 
Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has detected 83,646 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 75,899 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 5,201 people across the country.
 
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 369 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 983,663 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 953,971 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.
 
Days off in January in Kazakhstan

20.12.2021, 20:28 140016
How many days off Kazakhstanis will have in January 2022, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
Earlier, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan approved the shifting of weekends in 2022. Thus, next year, Kazakhstanis will have 245 working and 120 days off.
 
In early January, Kazakhstanis will have four days off. Since January 1 and 2 fall on Saturday and Sunday, they are shifted to the next two days - January 3 and 4.
 
On January 7, Orthodox Christmas is celebrated, which is also a day off. The holiday falls on Friday, so for those who work on a five-day schedule, the working week will consist of only 2 working days - January 5 and 6.
 
Taking into account the holiday and weekends, with a six-day working week, Kazakhstanis will have days off on January 1-3, 7, 9, 16, 23, 30.
 
Warning signals will sound in Kazakhstan

20.12.2021, 16:31 140451
On December 21, Kazakhstan will check the civil protection notification system, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Monday.
 

On December 21, from 09.00 to 12.00, it is planned to conduct a republican check of the civil protection notification system. Alerting and informing the population about emergency situations is the main security measure that allows to protect residents from the negative consequences of any accident or destructive impact caused by the influence of various factors of natural phenomena", the message says.

 
During the check of the warning system the electric sirens and siren-speech devices (loudspeakers) to be switched on for a short time, as well as the television and radio channels to be intercepted, information on Internet resources and in mobile applications to be posted, Kazpravda reports.
 

Attention everyone!!!" sound signal is a warning signal that is given to attract the attention of the population before the transmission of all emergency messages in case of a threat or an emergency. When hearing the signal it is necessary to switch on a TV and radio, read information in the Internet and in mobile applications to receive instructions on further actions in this situation," the department informed.

 
Along with this, the serviceability of local warning systems at hazardous production facilities and hydraulic structures will be checked.
 
The republican check of the warning system is aimed at maintaining alert equipment and protecting the population from possible emergencies, the Ministry of Emergency Situations added.
 
Brigitte Bardot asks Tokayev to remove from the draft law on animal protection the article legalizing their killing

20.12.2021, 14:05 139506
French actress and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot wrote a letter to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the third time. This time, she asks the president to exclude the article 24 from the draft law on animal protection, KAZAKHSTAN TODAY reports.

The actress noted that there are many good provisions in the new draft law on animal protection. However, with regard to stray animals, there are several very dangerous articles that legalize their killing. Brigitte Bardot focused on two articles - 24 and 25, in which she noticed a contradiction.

How long winter holidays last for schoolchildren

20.12.2021, 13:34 140451
The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced when the winter holidays for schoolchildren begin, Kazpravda.kz reports.

"Winter holidays for schoolchildren will last 11 days from December 30, 2021 to January 9, 2022 inclusive. For first graders from February 7 to 13, 2022, additional 7 days of holidays are provided," the message says.

Earlier, the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov answered whether it would be allowed to hold New Year's parties in schools.

Kazakhstan adds almost 500 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

18.12.2021, 14:33 187686
In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded a total of 494 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Karaganda registered the highest daily number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 93. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, with 88 new COVID-19 cases. North Kazakhstan region added 72 fresh daily infections, Kazinform informed.

63 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 59 – in Pavlodar region, 35 – in Kostanay region, 29 – in Almaty city, 19 – in East Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Shymkent city, 8 – in Almaty region, 6 – in West Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

Total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic now stands at 982,475.

As earlier reported, 8,884,288 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

8,339,523 people are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.



 
Ex-deputy akim of Taraz detained in Georgia

15.12.2021, 19:45 235066
The former deputy akim of Taraz Kaisar Sarytai, suspected of corruption crimes, was detained in Georgia, to the press service of the Anti-Corruption Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.
 
The Anti-Corruption Agency pays special attention to the search for persons hiding from the criminal prosecution. Most of them are taking measures to become inaccessible to the Kazakh justice and are hiding outside the country, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
For example, the territorial department of Zhambyl region carried out an international search for the former deputy akim of Taraz Sarytai K.A., suspected of corruption crimes provided for by paragraph 2 of part 4 of article 189, paragraph 3 of part 4 of article 362 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
As a result of operational-search activities within the framework of international cooperation, the law enforcement agencies of Georgia together with the Anti-Corruption Service and the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan detained Sarytai K.A. on the territory of Georgia. According to the ministry, the procedure for his extradition to Kazakhstan is currently underway.
 
