29.08.2023, 16:10 18561
People of Kazakhstan rightfully proud of your victories: Alikhan Smailov meets with World Summer Universiade medalists
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov met with the winners of the XXXI World Summer Universiade held from July 28 to August 8 in Chengdu, China, primeminister.kz reports.
The Kazakhstan national student team was represented by 90 athletes in 11 sports: archery, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, athletics, fencing, judo, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, shooting and wushu. As a result, the national team took 20th place among 119 countries in the overall medal standings.
During the meeting, Alikhan Smailov read out the congratulations of the Head of State to the athletes.
I heartily congratulate you on your bright victories at the XXXI World Summer Universiade. Our young people won 2 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze medals in the large-scale competition attended by representatives of 119 countries of the world. The high achievements of our students are written in golden letters in the history of Kazakh sport. Our athletes have worthily defended the honor of the country. They are an example for the younger generation. I express my sincere gratitude to all young people who took part in the competitions. I am confident that in the future you will be able to conquer even higher milestones. I wish you all good health and further success! Let our flag fly high, and the anthem always sounds from the podium of victory!" the text of the congratulatory message reads.
In turn, Prime Minister also noted that Kazakhstani athletes from among student youth showed themselves worthily at the past international competitions.
Your victories are rightly proud of Kazakhstan. You have honorably represented our country in China," he said.
At the same time, the Head of the Government emphasized that the Universiade is not only a sporting event, but first of all a youth platform that allows students from all over the world to be close to each other. Friendly ties established with people from different countries are of special importance.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, Kazakhstan's sport today needs new names, those who will replace famous athletes. That is why today's victories at the Universiade are a serious bid for future Olympic achievements.
On behalf of the Government and on my own behalf, I express my gratitude for the worthy performance of all coaches and young athletes, as well as their parents. We are grateful for the joyful emotions that give your sports victories. We are waiting for new achievements and records from you!" he concluded.
The meeting with the Prime Minister was attended by silver medalist in archery Diana Tursynbek, silver medalist in shooting Nikita Chiryukin, a team of medalists in shooting, who won silver and bronze medals: Islam Satpayev, Konstantin Malinovsky and Nikita Shahtorin, as well as the judo medalist team that won bronze medals: Sungat Zhubatkan, Askar Narqulov and Bekarys Saduakas.
In addition, among the participants were taekwondo bronze medalists Beksultan Musakhan, Abdurahmon Maripov, Beibarys Kablan and Shamsat Duisenov, wushu bronze medalists Aikerim Torekhanova and Beksultan Kosskenov, as well as fencing bronze medalists Zhanat Nabiyev, Nazarbay Sattarkhan and Artem Sarkisyan.
Some of the athletes made welcoming speeches. Thus, Sungat Zhubatkan noted that he wanted to bring a gold medal to Kazakhstan, but this time he managed to win bronze.
I hope that next time we will win gold. Thank you for your support. Let the flag of our country always be on the victory podium!" he said.
Nazarbay Sattarkhan also thanked for the support and noted the focus of Kazakhstan's athletes on high achievements.
We will not stop, and will show even better results," he assured.
During the meeting, the Head of the Government presented the winners of the XXXI World Summer Universiade with letters of thanks and memorable gifts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
31.08.2023, 18:29 4451
Tariff for Investment program to reduce wear and tear of utility infrastructure by 20% by 2029
Tell a friend
During an extended meeting of the faction of the AMANAT party Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke about measures to develop the energy sector and modernize the housing and utilities sector as part of the implementation of the messages of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Prime Minister noted that the first stage of construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline was completed, as a result of which more than 170 settlements got access to natural gas.
In the gas sector, legislative norms have been adopted, allowing to involve in the development of additional up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year, including by developing gas deposits. Construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters is underway at the Kashagan field. The project will be completed in 2025," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, unproductive intermediaries in the sale of oil products have been excluded at the legislative level. Now oil producing organizations can independently supply oil to refineries for processing.
At the same time, modernization of power plants with the capacity of over 700 MW will be completed this year. This includes a large-scale project to restore the first power unit at Ekibastuz GRES-1 with a capacity of 500 MW.
Along with this, the project on expansion of GRES-2 and construction of GRES-3 was launched. Also, 7 RES projects with a total capacity of 126 MW are being implemented this year.
Head of the Government also noted that the republic has started implementation of the program "Tariff in exchange for investment", which will reduce the level of wear and tear of public infrastructure by 20% until 2029.
The new tariff policy is based on the principles of transparency, accountability and publicity of the whole process of tariff formation," he said.
According to him, thanks to the program it is planned to attract more than 3 trillion tenge of investment in the renewal of 62 thousand km of engineering infrastructure, as well as to take 25 thousand km of ownerless networks on the balance.
It has also made it possible to start raising the salaries of more than 200,000 workers in the housing and utilities sector from the current 135,000 tenge to 200,000-300,000 tenge.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.08.2023, 15:58 6886
97 thousand children from socially vulnerable families to be provided with free meals in kindergartens
Images | Акимат Алматы
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov took part in an expanded meeting of the faction of the AMANAT party, during which he informed the deputies about the implementation of previous messages of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, primeminister.kz reports.
In his speech Prime Minister noted that these program documents are aimed at improving the welfare and quality of life of Kazakhstanis.
The implementation of instructions was conducted in difficult conditions and with constantly emerging external and internal challenges. Nevertheless, the set tasks were generally realized, and long-term and systematic instructions continue to be executed," he said.
Thus, the Government has taken systemic measures in the social sphere. The Social Code has been approved, which provides support for citizens from birth to old age. For social support of families with children, the period of care up to 1.5 years has been increased, benefits for mothers with many children have been raised. Today, more than 750 thousand mothers receive this assistance.
From September 1, free meals will be provided to children from 1st to 4th grades of general education schools. Also this year the issue of free meals in kindergartens for 97 thousand children from socially vulnerable families has been resolved. Thus, the state has assumed the costs of preschool education for this category of children," Alikhan Smailov noted.
On the instructions of the Head of State, social allowances were increased by 23% for people with disabilities and those who have lost their breadwinner. Differential increase of pensions of more than 2 million pensioners was made. In general, the state's expenditures on the pension program today amount to more than 3 trillion tenge.
In addition, on the instructions of the Head of State, the retirement age of women was fixed at 61 years until 2028. Related additional expenditures on pension provision will amount to more than 800 billion tenge.
Along with this, this year citizens have been given the right to manage their pension savings. Depositors can transfer to private management companies, chosen by them independently, 50% of the amount of their pension savings. In general, more than 1 million people have exercised their right to use their pension savings to improve their living conditions and medical treatment.
Since the beginning of this year, the Government has introduced the Digital Family Card. More than 500 thousand Kazakhstanis have received proactive social support.
A Comprehensive Employment Plan is being implemented jointly with the regions as part of the Program for Increasing the Income of the Population. Currently, more than 600,000 people have been employed in new, vacant and state-subsidized jobs, half of them young people.
The President's instruction on employment of young people and socially vulnerable population occupies a special place. The age of youth has been increased from 29 to 35, which opens access to state support measures for 5.7 million people. During this year about 9 thousand of them, including socially vulnerable, received soft loans at 2.5%, grants and were able to open their own businesses," Alikhan Smailov said.
As Prime Minister noted, the task has also been set to increase 2-fold the salaries of 1.2 million civil servants. In this regard, salaries of teachers are annually increased by 25%, doctors by 30%, nurses and other categories of workers by 20%.
At the same time, work has been carried out with about 2,000 enterprises, as a result of which employers have increased the salaries of more than 1 million employees by 10 to 50%.
Financing of secondary education has more than doubled over the past 5 years alone, from 2 to 4.5 trillion tenge.
The National Project "Comfortable School" has been launched, under which 369 schools will be built. In addition, an Education Infrastructure Support Fund has been created to accumulate funds returned to the state as part of anti-corruption measures. To date, the Fund has received 120 billion tenge, of which 97 billion tenge has been allocated for the construction of 62 schools.
The number of educational grants in domestic universities increases annually. This year, out of 88 thousand allocated grants, 73 thousand were awarded to this year's school graduates.
More than 380 thousand students have their stipends increased from tomorrow. Only for the last 3 years the cost per student has increased on average from 420 thousand almost to 1 million tenge," Prime Minister emphasized.
Providing students with dormitories is also an important issue. Since 2020, 10 thousand places for students are introduced annually. Under the program of state subsidies for the construction of dormitories 99 objects have already been commissioned, this year it is planned to open 32 more.
At the same time, from September 1, non-resident students from certain categories of socially vulnerable groups will be reimbursed for living expenses.
Also, starting from the new academic year the salaries of teaching staff of higher educational institutions will be increased by 20%.
Head of the Government noted that the republic has begun to reboot the model of science management. The National Council on Science and Technology and the National Academy of Sciences under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been created. Special attention is paid to the commercialization of the results of scientific research of Kazakhstani scientists.
In general, in 2023-2025, the volume of financing of science will amount to 643 billion tenge. Of these, 149 billion tenge have been allocated already this year, which is 3.5 times more than last year's level.
Last year, the labor remuneration of 1,700 leading scientists was increased by 70%. Every year young scientists began to be provided with 500 grants for internships in the leading scientific centers of the world. In addition, 11 research institutes engaged in fundamental research were transferred to direct state funding," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, the issues of quality and accessibility of medical care are under special control.
In particular, the issue of providing rehabilitation assistance to children with neurological diseases has been resolved. Today, 55 medical organizations provide such services, 27 of which have been introduced in the last 2 years.
In order to provide the industry with qualified personnel, the state order for residency training has been increased by 70%. This year alone it has been increased by 1000 grants.
805 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget over the last 3 years to increase the salaries of medical workers.
This year the implementation of the National project "Modernization of rural health care" was launched. Within its framework, 655 primary health care facilities will be built and 32 inter-district hospitals will be modernized. This will allow to cover more than 4 million rural residents with specialized medical care," Prime Minister said.
At the same time, the construction of 2 out of 8 planned regional multidisciplinary and university clinics with the use of public-private partnership mechanism has been launched.
Concluding his speech on the social block, Prime Minister emphasized that a powerful incentive for the development of domestic production of medicines was the strengthening of cooperation with a major global pharmaceutical industry from TOP-50 BIGPHARMA. Thus, agreements on localization of production of drugs in Kazakhstan have been signed with Pfizer and Roshe.
Within the framework of state support, 98 long-term agreements with 36 domestic manufacturers for the supply of medicines and medical devices are currently in force.
This year, out of 1.6 thousand trade names of drugs purchased, 947 items, i.e. 61%, were produced by domestic pharmaceutical companies," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.08.2023, 12:27 17596
Hurricane Idalia forces evacuations, flight cancellations in U.S. Florida
Tell a friend
Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday afternoon as it was heading toward the Gulf Coast in the U.S. state of Florida, forcing an emergency declaration, mass evacuations and flight cancellations as it is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning, Xinhua reports.
The hurricane was forecast to develop into an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" and lash the Gulf Coast, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
It could intensify at least to a Category 3 hurricane - classified as a major hurricane, bringing powerful winds and a potential storm surge of 10 to 15 feet.
Idalia put most of Florida's 21 million residents, along with those in the southern parts of Georgia and South Carolina, under hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings and advisories.
EMERGENCY DECLARED, MASS EVACUATIONS
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, a broad swath that stretches across the northern half of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast. The number was expanded to 49 counties on Tuesday.
Buckle up for this one," DeSantis, who suspended his presidential campaign due to the crisis, said at a news conference on Monday afternoon, urging Floridians to prepare for potentially dangerous conditions.
According to local officials, more than 5,500 National Guard members have been mobilized and over 580 rescue personnel have been stationed for storm response.
Evacuation notices have been issued in at least 22 counties in the state. Many of the notices were for people in low-lying and coastal area.
Pasco and Levy counties, located north of Tampa, both ordered mandatory evacuations for some residents. In Levy County, officials said residents of Cedar Key must be off the island by Tuesday evening because storm surges would make bridges impassable.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper also declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in response to the powerful hurricane.
FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS, SCHOOL CLOSURES
Hundreds of flights have been canceled as two of the region's largest airports - Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport - suspended commercial operations on Tuesday. Amtrak has canceled at least 12 East Coast routes and is modifying others.
At least 42 school districts have announced closures over the next two days, along with 16 state colleges and seven universities.
MacDill Air Force Base, located by Tampa Bay, had prepared to evacuate several aircraft and began a mandatory evacuation Monday morning for personnel who lived in local counties, according to a statement from the U.S. Air Force.
During a phone call on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with DeSantis and approved an emergency declaration for the state, the White House said in a news release.
Very few people can survive being in the path of a major storm surge, and this storm will be deadly if we don't get out of harm's way and take it seriously," Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chief Deanne Criswell told CNN.
She said that urban search and rescue teams are on standby from the FEMA, while the Army Corps of Engineers is set to support power generation missions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.08.2023, 20:17 18436
Foreign Ministry Hosts Award Ceremony for "Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Foreign Media" Competition Winners
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Chief Editors’ Club, Kazakh Tourism, and the CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia) Secretariat, hosted the award ceremony for the winners of the eighth annual international contest, "Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Foreign Media". Authors from Azerbaijan, Canada, Ethiopia, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Canada were chosen as winners in various categories, including tourism and CICA. Their publications covered a range of topics, including Kazakhstan's growing global engagement and investment potential, its culture, tourism, and CICA's role in international peace and security, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the winners, Roman Vasilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, noted the high caliber of all entries and the growing number of applications received. This year, the jury reviewed over 70 submissions from 40 countries.
Significantly, the award ceremony coincided with the International Day against Nuclear Tests, established by the UN on the initiative of Kazakhstan in 2009. In his speech, Vasilenko underscored Kazakhstan's contributions to nuclear non-proliferation and introduced Kazakh artist and anti-nuclear activist Karipbek Kuyukov, whose exhibition was displayed in the foyer of the Ministry as part of the event.
Roman Vassilenko also elaborated on Kazakhstan's role in strengthening trade, economic, and transport and logistics ties between Europe and Asia, as well as its efforts to promote global and economic cooperation. He highlighted that Kazakhstan launched the Astana International Forum (AIF), which seeks to foster dialogue among Middle Powers, serving as a platform to "amplify voices for peace, progress, and solidarity" amid increasing global polarization and geopolitical challenges.
The ceremony was attended by Bibigul Zheksenbai, President of Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club, Ambassador Doulat Kuanyshev, CICA expert in the politico-military dimension, Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Vice-Minister of Culture and Sports, Kairat Sadvakassov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Tourism, as well as ambassadors and diplomats from Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Spain, Italy, Canada, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan.
Bibigul Zheksenbai expressed gratitude to all contest participants and noted that the published materials positively influence Kazakhstan's international image. Doulat Kuanyshev highlighted the works of the two winners in the CICA category and outlined Kazakhstan's priorities for its current chairmanship of CICA.
Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, Saidikram Niyazkhodzhaev, congratulated those present on Kazakhstan’s upcoming Constitution Day on August 30 and noted Kazakhstan's special role in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. The Ambassador also emphasized the importance of objective media coverage of large-scale reforms in Central Asian countries and wished luck in building a New Kazakhstan.
Canadian journalist Donovan Mackenzie noted that Kazakhstan and Canada share several common features, including inter-ethnic and inter-religious harmony, active foreign policy, as well as the experience of being neighbors to major powers. He extended his wishes for Kazakhstan's success in achieving its goals.
A reporter from the Vietnamese national radio "The Voice of Vietnam" Xuan Nguyen thanked the organizers on behalf of all participants for the opportunity to visit Kazakhstan and expressed hope for strengthened friendship and increased tourism between Vietnam and Kazakhstan.
In addition to receiving commemorative prizes, the winners of the contest will tour Astana, Almaty, and the East Kazakhstan region, during which they will visit cultural and historical sites and engage with notable speakers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.08.2023, 17:29 28281
Senator Aigul Kapbarova called for an increase in state grants
Tell a friend
Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aigul Kapbarova met with the residents of Shymkent, press service of the Senate reports.
One of the important areas on the agenda was the issue of financial support for business ideas for needy citizens. The senator noted the need to increase the number of gratuitous grants for Shymkent residents, which are aimed at improving their well-being.
We will raise proposals and comments on topical issues in the Parliament and bring them to the relevant ministries. In every family there can be temporary difficulties. The duty of the state is to support them. For this purpose, a decision was made to provide a gratuitous state grant. The funds allocated for the implementation of new business ideas should be provided to citizens who really need it. We understand that the responsibility entrusted to the representatives of the commission is enormous," Aigul Kapbarova said, addressing the members of the commission.
A representative of the Department of Employment and Social Protection of the Population of the city of Shymkent informed the participants of the meeting with the results of work to ensure the employment of citizens and improve the welfare of the population. As it turned out, over the past three years, the number of recipients of targeted social assistance has significantly decreased.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.08.2023, 14:31 28166
Senator Asem Rakhmetova: We want to find out what worries our countrymen and help in solving these problems
Tell a friend
Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament Asem Rakhmetova met with residents of the district named after Gabit Musrepov. During the meeting, the villagers raised the issue of repairing the Petropavlovsk-Zhezkazgan highway. The senator stressed that she would take this issue into work, press service of the Senate reports.
Major repairs are really needed, patching is no longer enough. We saw this personally today on the way to you. We will help resolve this issue. Now we have arrived with the aim of collecting all the problematic moments. We want to hear firsthand what worries our countrymen and help in resolving problems," Asem Rakhmetova noted during the meeting.
The important issue of the need to build a multidisciplinary polyclinic also became a subject of discussion. At the moment, the issue of reconstructing the building of the TB dispensary and converting it into a polyclinic is being considered.
The deputy also visited the Shal akyn district, where she got acquainted with the overhaul of the Krivoshchekovsky secondary school. Within the framework of the state program, works worth more than 127 million tenge are envisaged here.
The senator stressed that it is important that children living in the village receive a quality education, study in clean and bright rooms. The deputy also got acquainted with the progress of repairs in two schools and examined the restored building of the house of culture in the village of Ibraev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.08.2023, 10:48 46016
Citizens appealed to Serik Zhumangarin on business development issues
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a personal reception of citizens for the first time at the Reception Center, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Abdulkasym Tillabekov, a representative of a rural consumer cooperative from the North Kazakhstan region. The company is engaged in the cultivation of fodder crops with a high content of nutrients and the production of feed, vitamin and mineral mixtures specially adapted for raising livestock in the north of Kazakhstan.
It should be noted that earlier he had already been at a reception with the Deputy Prime Minister with the issue of providing financial state support to the project, following which the Ministry of Agriculture was instructed together with the Akimat to consider possible measures to support the enterprise. However, the available tools turned out to be unsuitable due to the lack of own funds for the purchase of agricultural machinery.
Now, at the second reception, Vice-Minister of Agriculture Abulkhair Tamabek recommended that the applicant participate in the investment subsidy program under the advance payment mechanism with the transfer of subsidies to the financial institution to a special account. The advance payment mechanism solves the issue of down payment when agricultural producers purchase agricultural machinery, machinery and equipment on credit/leasing.
The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, together with "Kazagrofinance" JSC, to hold an additional meeting with the entrepreneur to clarify the terms of the proposed program and consultations on the preparation of the necessary documents.
On the second issue, entrepreneur Timur Batyrov asked to support the development of a social business project for the sale of national souvenirs and other products. The project will provide jobs for people with disabilities. To launch the project, an entrepreneur needs to rent land plots to accommodate about 30 retail outlets.
The Deputy mayor of Astana voiced his position in resolving the issue, explaining that, according to the current legislation, the mechanism for providing land plots is to hold a tender.
At the same time, JSC "SEC "Astana" is ready to consider options for the location of pavilions for retail outlets. To do this, the applicant must contact the city service center "I-QALA" and the State Institution "Department of Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations of Astana city".
With a positive consideration of the issue of allocation of land plots by the Akimat, work will be carried out to obtain and issue identification documents, followed by a tender (auction) on the web portal www.gosreestr.kz.
Summarizing the results of the reception, Serik Zhumangarin recommended that the entrepreneur finalize the project taking into account the possibility of its promotion in other tourist places of the country, as well as contact the akimat for a more detailed discussion.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.08.2023, 17:51 45071
Senators discussed the problems of the villagers of Kostanay region
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Tell a friend
Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sergey Karplyuk and Gauez Nurmukhambetov visited Naurzum and Auliekol districts of Kostanay region, where they met with deputies of district maslikhits, agricultural producers and residents. The participants of the meeting discussed the development of the infrastructure of the regions, gasification and repair of roads, press service of the Senate reports.
During the visit, the parliamentarians got acquainted with the construction of a kindergarten in the village of Auliekol, a sports and recreation complex in the village of Karamendy and the activities of a sports and recreation complex in the village of Amankaragai.
Furthermore, the senators visited the Peshkov secondary school and got acquainted with the construction of an apartment building in the village of Fedorovka. At the same time, meetings were held with citizens and deputies of the maslikhat of Fedorovka district.
Senators Sergei Karplyuk and Gauez Nurmukhambetov, together with residents, activists, representatives of agricultural enterprises and the social sphere of the Karabalyk region, discussed the problems of depreciation of power networks, gasification and staff shortages. The parliamentarians also told the participants of the meeting about the legislative activities of the Senate of the Parliament.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
26.08.2023, 10:48Citizens appealed to Serik Zhumangarin on business development issues 25.08.2023, 17:5145221Senators discussed the problems of the villagers of Kostanay region 25.08.2023, 11:3140996New academic year in Kazakhstan to end May 25 26.08.2023, 16:5437456Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon survey Tajikistan Agriculture and Industry Trade Show 25.08.2023, 18:2837126New appointments made in Kazakh MFA 03.08.2023, 18:19118431Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed contracts for 190.8 million dollars 03.08.2023, 16:16115811Kazakhstan and Afghanistan intend to expand trade and economic cooperation 02.08.2023, 15:27113701Record-breaking Kazakh grain exports expected 14.08.2023, 17:41107586Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 4.1% 15.08.2023, 17:45AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan106276AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan