PM holds video conference with Domestic Entrepreneurs Council members

05.08.2022, 13:25

05.08.2022, 13:25 1241
PM holds video conference with Domestic Entrepreneurs Council members
Images | Primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a regular video conference with the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs with the participation of business communities, Atameken Chamber and heads of central government structures, the Prime Minister's press office informs. 
 
The meeting discussed the draft economic policy of the Government for a shot-term period aimed at: ensuring economic freedom, diversification of economy, raising export potential and labour productivity, ensuring macro-economic stability, development of healthcare, education and social protection.
 
 Addressing the participants, the Prime Minister noted that if business representatives have specific proposals, the Government is ready to take them into consideration. 
 
The participants also debated the development of agro-industrial complex, metallurgy, transport sector, energy, tax administration etc.

Source: Kazinform
 
New Mayor of Petropavlovsk city appointed

05.08.2022, 12:15 1461
Ruslan Anbayev has been appointed mayor of Petropavlovsk city, Kazinform reports. 
 
Previously, he was akim (governor) of Tayinsha district of North Kazakhstan region.
 
 44-year-old Ruslan Anbayev is a native of the North Kazakhstan region. 
 
He holds diplomas from the Manash Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University in two majors – "Economy and Management" and "Law." 
 
Anbayev began his career as a Seniour Tax Inspector at the Audit Department of the Tax Committee for Timiryazev district, North Kazakhstan region. In different years he worked at the Tax Committee of Timiryazev district and rose to the rank of its Deputy Chairman. 
 
Later he was Chairman of the Tax Committee, Chief of the Tax Department for Yesil and Tayinsha districts, Deputy Head of Staff of the North Kazakhstan akim and akim of Mamlyut District.
 
Two leading Russian universities to open branches in Kazakhstan

05.08.2022, 10:05 1326
Two leading Russian universities will open their branches in Kazakhstan this autumn. 
 
One of them – the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute) – will be in Almaty. Another university – Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas – will be opened in Atyrau, Kazinform learned from the Prime-Minister's Office. 
 
An appropriate decree was adopted by the Government of Kazakhstan. 
 
Beginning from October, the students of Kazakhstan will get an opportunity to study such priority majors as Secure High-Performance Computing Systems, Elementary Particle Physics and Space Physics, Oil and Gas Exploration, Development, Operation and Comprehensive Mechanization and Automation of Oil and Gas Fields, Oil and Gas Transport on the ground of Russian universities. 200 grants have been allocated for this purpose. Leading professors and lecturers from Russia will be attracted to the educational process. 
 
The opening of Russian universities’ branches in Kazakhstan will enable Kazakh youth to obtain diplomas from the leading foreign universities without leaving the country. 
 
In January 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to open five branches of the world’s leading universities in Kazakhstan till 2025. 
 
In February 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation. Besides, Kazakh and Russian sides entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement on establishment and operation of the branches of Kazakhstani universities in Russia, and Russian universities in Kazakhstan.
 
New flight en route Nur-Sultan-Chengdu to be launched in August

04.08.2022, 19:30

04.08.2022, 19:30 8001
New flight en route Nur-Sultan-Chengdu to be launched in August
Images | Depositphotos
The Kazakh industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry's Civil Aviation Committee together with Chinese aviation authorities decided to increase regular passenger flights between Kazakhstan and China as part of the work aimed at resuming international travel, Kazinform cites the press service of the Committee. 
 
Air China plans to run regular passenger flights en route Nur-Sultan-Chengdu on Sundays on A320 aircraft starting from August 21.
 
 More flights connecting the two countries are thought to boost trade and economic, investment, tourist, and cultural cooperation. 
 
The flights are to be run in strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the airline's website.


Source: Kazinform
 
COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city, N Kazakhstan region observe high bed occupancy rate

04.08.2022, 16:40

04.08.2022, 16:40 7856
COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city, N Kazakhstan region observe high bed occupancy rate
The occupancy rate for infectious hospital beds stands at 28% countrywide, while the share of occupied intensive care unit (ICU) beds is 7%, Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat commented on the epidemiological situation in the country, Kazinform reports. 
 
191 infectious hospitals for 5,062 patients are providing anti-coronavirus treatment to date. The occupancy rate for ICU beds is 7%, she said at a press conference in Nur-Sultan.
 
 According to her, the highest bed occupancy rate is observed in Nur-Sultan – 55% and North Kazakhstan region – 59%. The occupancy rate for ICU beds in Nur-Sultan is 28% and in Turkistan region – 20%. 
 
43 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have been placed in intensive care units. 
 
The Minister noted that the majority of COVID-19 patients has mild symptoms. Over 94% of those infected are at home care. 
 
She assured that the regions have been provided with a two-month supply of 16 pharmaceuticals used in the COVID-19 treatment. The reserves of medications at primary healthcare units amount to 1.3bln tenge (80 thousand patients). 
 
Since the beginning of the year, healthcare organizations of the country have received medications worth over 6bln tenge that comprises 70% of annual volume.
 
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects

03.08.2022, 17:00

03.08.2022, 17:00 10701
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakhstan seeks to launch 40 renewable energy projects as part of the energy complex upgrading program, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
At a briefing, Akchulakov pointed out that the country attaches great attention to the development of renewable energy sources as the world community does.
 
 He went on to note that as part of the energy complex upgrading program, 40 renewable energy projects creating 3.2 thousand jobs are set to be launched by 2025. 
 
11 such projects with the creation of over 900 jobs are expected to be launched within the country this year.
 
 "As of today, five facilities: three solar power stations and two wind power stations creating 330 jobs have been commissioned. 577 more jobs are to be created by the yearend," said the minister.
 
 Earlier the Kazakh energy minister said that around 2 thousand people are needed to run an atomic power station slated for construction in the country.
 
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year

03.08.2022, 15:55 10596
Kazakhstan may face a shortage of places in dormitories as students are expected to return to universities this year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan. 
 
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Turzhanov instructed the science and higher education ministry and governors and mayors to develop and approve a plan for commissioning places in student dormitories as well as make changes to the sanitary-epidemiological rules at education facilities until August 10. 
 
Sayassat Nurbek, Kazakh science and higher education minister, pointed out the importance to apply the practice of working with dormitories and hotels (hostels) located near universities. 
 
The country plans to open 35 student dormitories for 10 thousand places in 2022. A total of 124 facilities for 30,630 places were commissioned between 2018 and 2021.
 
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023

03.08.2022, 14:50 10496
Kazakh Energy Minister made public what measures are planned for the reinforcement of the electric power system in the southern and western zones of the Unified Energy System, Kazinform reports. 
 

340 MW of electric power was put into service so far, 240 MW more will be commissioned this year," Minister Bolat Akchulakov told a briefing. 

 
The same time the national electric system is being updated as of now. Reinforcement of the electric system of the western energy zone will come to an end next year. Development of the feasibility study of the reinforcement of the electric power system of the southern energy zone has started to define the project implementation period and parameters. All the tasks set by the Head of State are constantly monitored by the Ministry and will be developed at a set date.
 
Over 9,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical motherland since Jan 2022

03.08.2022, 11:45

03.08.2022, 11:45 9726
Over 9,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical motherland since Jan 2022
9,077 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historical motherland as of August 1, 2022, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. 
 
This year, more than half of the repatriates [kandas in Kazakh] came from Uzbekistan – 96.6%. 10.3% came from China, 7.1% – from Turkmenistan, 4.0% – from Mongolia and 8.7% from other countries. 
 
The most attractive regions for the repatriates are Almaty region – 30.8%, Mangistau region – 17.9%, Turkistan region – 9.7% and Zhambyl region – 8.0%.
 
 According to the Ministry, as of August 1, 2022, the share of repatriates of working age has reached 60.5%. 26.2% of the repatriates are under 16 and 13.3% are pensioners. 
 
11.8% of the repatriates of working age have higher education diplomas. 39.8% of the repatriates have vocational secondary education and 46.7% have school leaving certificates. 1.6% of the repatriates do not have any education.


Source: Kazinform
 
