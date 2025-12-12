Prospects for Establishing New Academic and Research Alliances Discussed in Istanbul

Images | gov.kz

An extended roundtable was held in Istanbul with the participation of more than 25 rectors and representatives of leading Turkish universities to discuss the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, "Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation". The event served as an expert platform for analyzing the role of higher education and science in implementing Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the discussion, a comprehensive overview of the initiatives outlined by the Head of State was presented, including the development of artificial intelligence, the digital modernization of industry, strengthening economic resilience, and transforming educational standards. Participants noted that the Address clearly sets a course toward shaping a new technological paradigm and enhancing human capital.





The meeting also examined the prospects for creating new academic and research alliances between universities in Kazakhstan and Türkiye, focusing on AI, digital studies, and the innovation-driven economy. Turkish scholars emphasized that President Tokayev’s Address fully aligns with global trends in the development of science and technology.





Special attention was given to training specialists for the industries of the future, improving scientific infrastructure, and integrating universities of both countries into a shared regional innovation ecosystem.





At the conclusion of the roundtable, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to expand long-term cooperation and initiate joint programs to support the implementation of the outlined objectives.