Red zone for CVI reduced in Kazakhstan

Chairman of the Committee for Medical and Pharmaceutical Control of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Bayserkin at a briefing in the CCS told how many people were injured during the January riots in the country, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.





“Over the entire period of the state of emergency, 2,740 victims applied to the medical organizations for help. 1,843 people received outpatient care, 897 people were hospitalized. 188 people were in the intensive care unit. To date, 891 patients have been discharged. 177 people died in medical organizations. Today, 6 people are being treated in hospitals and continue treatment: 3 in Almaty and 3 in Kyzylorda, 1 of them is in serious condition, he has a bullet wound, and he receives treatment,” Bauyrzhan Baiserkin said.





In three regions, he added, minors were affected. Two died from a bullet wound in Almaty, 7 were hospitalized with various gunshot wounds. 4 minors are in Almaty, 2 in Almaty region and 1 in Zhambyl region.





“Also, one pregnant woman suffered from gas spraying in the Almaty region. In general, during this period there were attacks on 20 healthcare facilities: 5 hospitals, 1 PHC facility, 14 pharmacies, which were located in Almaty. During this period, 7 medical workers suffered: 5 of them in Almaty and one in Shymkent and one in Almaty region. 46 ambulances were damaged. The largest number of them are in Almaty - 32 cars and 4 cars are beyond repair. During the state of emergency, about 360 doses of blood were delivered from the capital to the republican blood center in Almaty to create a reserve in case of further aggravation of the situation,” the speaker noted.