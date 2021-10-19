Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan

The reentry module of Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, carrying cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko, landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday, according to a live broadcast by Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos.









Rescuers helped the crew members out. The actress and the film director arrived to the ISS on October 5 and spent 12 days in orbit. Novitsky’s space mission began on April 9.





Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said in a Channel One broadcast that Novitsky, who spent more time in orbit than other returning crew members, was in acceptable condition.





He is feeling quite well for such a lengthy spaceflight. His condition is normal. He asked for some birch sap and got it," Rogozin said.





According to the Roscosmos chief, Novitsky has already been examined by doctors.





His rehabilitation will be lengthy, compared to those who spent 12 days in space," he added.





The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko on board undocked from the ISS at 4:14 Moscow time on Sunday. The descent module touched the ground in Kazakhstan at 07:35 Moscow time.





Peresild and Shipenko were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie.





Overall, about 35-40 minutes of the film’s screen time were to be filmed in the orbit.



