Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan

18.10.2021, 01:00 42742
The reentry module of Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, carrying cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko, landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday, according to a live broadcast by Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos.


Rescuers helped the crew members out. The actress and the film director arrived to the ISS on October 5 and spent 12 days in orbit. Novitsky’s space mission began on April 9.

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said in a Channel One broadcast that Novitsky, who spent more time in orbit than other returning crew members, was in acceptable condition.

He is feeling quite well for such a lengthy spaceflight. His condition is normal. He asked for some birch sap and got it," Rogozin said.


According to the Roscosmos chief, Novitsky has already been examined by doctors.

His rehabilitation will be lengthy, compared to those who spent 12 days in space," he added.


The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko on board undocked from the ISS at 4:14 Moscow time on Sunday. The descent module touched the ground in Kazakhstan at 07:35 Moscow time.

Peresild and Shipenko were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie.

Overall, about 35-40 minutes of the film’s screen time were to be filmed in the orbit.

 
    Size of population of Kazakhstan exceeded 19 million as of September 1

    The size of population of Kazakhstan as of September 1, 2021 amounted to 19.042.1 million people, the statistics agency reports.
     

    The population of the country as of September 1, 2021 was 19,042.1 thousand people, including urban - 11287.4 thousand - 59.3%, rural - 7754.7 thousand - 40.7%. Compared to September 1, 2020, the population increased by 257.1 thousand people or 1.4%," the report says.

     
    The balance of external migration of the population was negative -16346 people: 6339 people arrived in Kazakhstan, 22685 people left.

    Source: KazTAG


     
    Tags:KazakhstanStatistics

    Purchase of "Sputnik Light" is still under consideration - Ministry of Health

    The issue of purchasing "Sputnik Light" is still being worked out, said Alexey Tsoi, Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
     

    Yes, we are working on this issue. We are still at the stage of request for proposals and as soon as we have the data, we will inform you," he said.

     
    In his words, the registration procedure for this vaccine in Kazakhstan has not yet been completed.
     

    Our Karaganda plant has mastered the production of" Sputnik Light " and we have it temporarily registered in Kazakhstan, " he added.


    Source: KazTAG


     
    Tags:COVID-19vaccination

    Red zone extended in Kazakhstan

    The Red zone for the epidemiological situation on COVID-19 has expanded in Kazakhstan.
     
    According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions presented on Sunday, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, as well as the Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions are in the red zone.
     
    The Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Shymkent are in the yellow zone.
     
    The Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions are in the green zone.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,459 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 918,146 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 860,120 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.

    A total of 52,825 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of October 18, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

    According to the ministry, 9,329 patients are staying at hospitals, while 43,496 are receiving outpatient treatment.

    628 patients are in critical condition, 177 are in extremely severe condition and 104 are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Source: KazTAG / Kazinform
     
