Senators discussed the problems of the villagers of Kostanay region

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a personal reception of citizens for the first time at the Reception Center, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





Abdulkasym Tillabekov, a representative of a rural consumer cooperative from the North Kazakhstan region. The company is engaged in the cultivation of fodder crops with a high content of nutrients and the production of feed, vitamin and mineral mixtures specially adapted for raising livestock in the north of Kazakhstan.





It should be noted that earlier he had already been at a reception with the Deputy Prime Minister with the issue of providing financial state support to the project, following which the Ministry of Agriculture was instructed together with the Akimat to consider possible measures to support the enterprise. However, the available tools turned out to be unsuitable due to the lack of own funds for the purchase of agricultural machinery.





Now, at the second reception, Vice-Minister of Agriculture Abulkhair Tamabek recommended that the applicant participate in the investment subsidy program under the advance payment mechanism with the transfer of subsidies to the financial institution to a special account. The advance payment mechanism solves the issue of down payment when agricultural producers purchase agricultural machinery, machinery and equipment on credit/leasing.





The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, together with "Kazagrofinance" JSC, to hold an additional meeting with the entrepreneur to clarify the terms of the proposed program and consultations on the preparation of the necessary documents.





On the second issue, entrepreneur Timur Batyrov asked to support the development of a social business project for the sale of national souvenirs and other products. The project will provide jobs for people with disabilities. To launch the project, an entrepreneur needs to rent land plots to accommodate about 30 retail outlets.





The Deputy mayor of Astana voiced his position in resolving the issue, explaining that, according to the current legislation, the mechanism for providing land plots is to hold a tender.





At the same time, JSC "SEC "Astana" is ready to consider options for the location of pavilions for retail outlets. To do this, the applicant must contact the city service center "I-QALA" and the State Institution "Department of Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations of Astana city".





With a positive consideration of the issue of allocation of land plots by the Akimat, work will be carried out to obtain and issue identification documents, followed by a tender (auction) on the web portal www.gosreestr.kz.





Summarizing the results of the reception, Serik Zhumangarin recommended that the entrepreneur finalize the project taking into account the possibility of its promotion in other tourist places of the country, as well as contact the akimat for a more detailed discussion.