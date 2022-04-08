Situation on CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 5

Images | pexels.com
Over the past day, 15 patients with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.
By region:
- in Nur-Sultan - 3,
- in Almaty - 7,
- in Shymkent - 1,
- in Akmola region - 0,
- in Aktobe region - 0,
- in Almaty region - 0,
- in Atyrau region - 0,
- in East Kazakhstan region - 0,
- in Zhambyl region - 0,
- in West Kazakhstan region - 0,
- in Karaganda region - 1,
- in Kostanay region - 0,
- in Kyzylorda region - 1,
- in Mangistau region - 0,
- in Pavlodar region - 0,
- in North Kazakhstan region - 2,
- in Turkestan region - 0.
In total, 1,305,214 cases have been identified in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 73 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 1,290,108.
