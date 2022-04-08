Situation on CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 6

Data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of April 6 has been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.
Over the past day, 15 patients with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.
By region:
- Nur-Sultan - 4,
- Almaty - 6,
- Akmola region - 1,
- Almaty region - 2,
- East Kazakhstan region - 1,
- Kostanay region - 1.
In total, 1,305,229 cases have been identified in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 170 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 1,290,278.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.