Situation on CVI in Kazakhstan as of March 17

Over the past day, 78 patients with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.
By region:
- Nur-Sultan - 8
- Almaty - 33
- Shymkent - 1
- Akmola region - 2
- Aktobe region - 1
- Atyrau region - 1
- East Kazakhstan region - 11
- Zhambyl region - 1
- West Kazakhstan region - 1
- Karaganda region - 3
- Kostanay region - 5
- Mangistau region - 1
- Pavlodar region - 1
- North Kazakhstan region - 9
In total, 1,304,723 cases have been identified in the country. Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 509 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 1,283,129.
Matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan regions as of March 16
There are no regions in the "red" and "yellow" zones.
The "green" zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Almaty region, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan regions. According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the "green" zone for coronavirus.
