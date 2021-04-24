T15 million-T16 million are allocated from state budget for criminals transfer

T15 million-T16 million is allocated from the state budget of Kazakhstan for the transfer of criminals, said Berik Asylov, First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

The Prosecutor General's Office is allocated T15 million-T16 million from the republican budget (for the transfer of convicted criminals) and there have never been such cases. These funds have always been sufficient. We will calculate them and put this amount on the balance sheet," he said.

According to him, if the funds are suddenly not enough, if a convict wants to be transferred from another country to Kazakhstan at his own expense, one can do it.

There is no prohibition on this in the law of Kazakhstan, and this issue can be discussed," Asylov said.













