The discussion of the transition of the Kazakh language to Latin alphabet held with the participation of APK members in Almaty

Almaty. 13 September. Kazakhstan Today - Today in Almaty a round table was held entitled "Features of the transition of the Kazakh language to the Latin alphabet" in the framework of the implementation of the program article of the head of state "An insight into the future: modernization of public consciousness," Kazakhstan Today reports.



The opening of the event was accompanied by an introductory speech by the moderator of the round table. Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK) of Almaty Kazbek Mamsurov noted that this event was of great importance for the life of the whole people, and also mentioned the interview of the head of state to the Khabar TV channel, in which he made it clear that the transition to the Latin alphabet does not mean a refusal from the Russian language.



The next speaker was APK Deputy Chairman Abilfas Khamedov. According to him, such changes make it possible to further enhance the authority of Kazakhstan in the world and improve international relations.



"Many people in the society say that the transition to the Latin alphabet is premature and, of course, very much concerns the Russian-speaking population, the Russian people. But I will say that Azerbaijan abruptly issued a decree in 1994, and since that year the country switched to the Latin alphabet; of course, there were disagreements and debates in the society, but they moved so smoothly. Today we talk with Azerbaijan and read books in the Latin alphabet, and we do not see any harm in this," Khamedov said.



To date, 25 characters and eight digraphs denoting eight specific sounds are considered during the development of the Latin alphabet. In addition, the transition to the Latin alphabet is already reflected in the name of the Qazaqstan TV channel, which is spelled out in Latin letters.



Also, the President of the Kurds Association of Kazakhstan, Prince Mirzoyev, was given the floor at the event.



"My point of view is as follows: firstly, I do not agree with the statement that we are switching to the Latin alphabet, this is a return to the Latin alphabet," Mirzoyev said.



"The great Abai wrote his first poems on Chagatai, i.e. it was Arabic graphics. We had Arabic graphics before 1929, and all thinkers wrote with it. From 1929 to 1940, by the method of Akhmet Baitursynov, there was a transition to the Latin alphabet. Azerbaijan, and Uzbeks, Kyrgyz, and Turkmens - all the peoples wrote in Latin. And since 1940, as we all know, there was the totalitarian regime, the Soviet regime, and they wanted to unite and separate peoples from Europe, their roots and historical homeland, so that there was no connection," continued Mirzoyev.



Also, the head of the Almaty Language Development Department Mamai Akhmetov took part in the round table. In his opinion, a return or transition to an alphabet is the business of every independent state.



"The Kazakh language will take a worthy place among the Turkic languages, and will be used in all aspects of history. The state educational policy is based on three languages: Kazakh, Russian and English, and the transition to the Latin alphabet will make it easier to learn English and many other European languages. In addition, Latin alphabet will influence spiritual, cultural ties of Kazakhstan with the Kazakh diaspora throughout the world. Taking into account the above factors, the return or transition to the Latin alphabet is timely, but there are also certain theoretical difficulties which we should deal with thoroughly and slowly," concluded Akhmetov.



