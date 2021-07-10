Three pedophiles castrated in Shymkent

In the Shymkent colony of strict regime ICh-167/3 there are more than a hundred convicted under Article 124 "corruption of minors". Three have already gone through chemical castration, psychologists and doctors of the medical unit are working with them.

According to the convicts, not only sexual desire, but also health deteriorates after the injections.

Prisoner Marat (name has been changed) remains in prison for another 15 years, he was convicted of trying to rape an underage girl being drunk. Following his term, he received another punishment - chemical castration. He has already gone through two procedures. The prisoner admits that after the injections, his health condition deteriorated significantly.

There are more than 700 convicts in our colony, there are more than a hundred of them under the article Pedophilia, three convicts have already been castrated. Further, those who are assigned castration will be injected according to the plan," said Magzhan Yesimbek, deputy chief of ICh 167/2.

Meanwhile, more than 30 people convicted of pedophilia will be released by the end of 2021. At the same time, they will not be subjected to chemical castration, since they all received a term before this law came into force in Kazakhstan.





































