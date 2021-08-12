Система Orphus

Tokayev briefed on epidemiological situation in country over phone

11.08.2021 2620
Tokayev briefed on epidemiological situation in country over phone
Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the measures for fighting the coronavirus infection in the country over phone.

According to Tsoi, there has been drop in COVID-19 cases and stabilization of the epidemiological situation in the Kazakh capital. COVID-19 cases have grown by 10% over the past week in the country.

The prevalence of COVID-19 has decreased from 1.11 to 1.01 since August 1 across the country and has dropped below 1 in Nur-Sultan city. The R number is estimated at 19% in Almaty city.

As of August 10, a total of 55,658 infectious diseases beds at 328 medical facilities are deployed throughout the country. The average infectious diseases bed occupancy stands at 54% in the country. The ICU bed occupancy is at 45%.

Reporting on the pace of vaccination, Alexei Tsoi said that as of today, the number of people vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine component has totaled 5.9 million people accounting for 59% of the eligible population. Around 4.5 million people or 45.2% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.

Comments

relevant news

Most read