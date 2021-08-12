Tokayev briefed on epidemiological situation in country over phone

Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the measures for fighting the coronavirus infection in the country over phone.





According to Tsoi, there has been drop in COVID-19 cases and stabilization of the epidemiological situation in the Kazakh capital. COVID-19 cases have grown by 10% over the past week in the country.





The prevalence of COVID-19 has decreased from 1.11 to 1.01 since August 1 across the country and has dropped below 1 in Nur-Sultan city. The R number is estimated at 19% in Almaty city.





As of August 10, a total of 55,658 infectious diseases beds at 328 medical facilities are deployed throughout the country. The average infectious diseases bed occupancy stands at 54% in the country. The ICU bed occupancy is at 45%.





Reporting on the pace of vaccination, Alexei Tsoi said that as of today, the number of people vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine component has totaled 5.9 million people accounting for 59% of the eligible population. Around 4.5 million people or 45.2% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.













