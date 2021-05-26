Turkish Airlines started flights Turkestan - Istanbul

Turkish Airlines" has launched a new international regular flight from Turkestan to Istanbul, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee said on Saturday.





Turkish Airlines has timed the opening of this flight to the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the committee noted.





Regular flights between Turkestan and Istanbul will be operated on a B-737 aircraft with a frequency of 1 flight per week (Saturday) with a gradual increase as the epidemiological situation improves," the information says.





Ticket prices start at 119,500 tenge.





According to the CAC, since the launch of the first regular flight (December 1, 2020), more than 160 flights have been performed from Turkestan airport and about 47 thousand passengers have been transported, the average commercial load of flights was 83%.





The Civil Aviation Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan are carrying out systematic work to develop tourism. Thus, today flights to Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Atyrau and Istanbul are operated from the Turkestan airport, and from the 2nd half of this year Turkestan is planned to be connected with 10 regional centers (Aktau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kokshetau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, Taldykorgan, Ust-Kamenogorsk) with a frequency of about 50 flights per week.





The airport of Turkestan is included in the "open sky" mode for flights of foreign airlines, which will make it attractive for expanding the geography of flights and will help to attract the flow of foreign tourists.





Also, from May 31 this year, Fly Arystan is planning to launch new flights from Turkestan to Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan). At the same time, the opening of a flight to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) is being considered.





The flights will be operated in strict compliance with the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in accordance with the schedule published on the airline's website," the CAC added.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.