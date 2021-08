Images | open sources

Vaccination check of employees of companies and organizations in Almaty will begin on September 1, Deputy Head of Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of Almaty Sadvakas Baigabulov said

Vaccination check is planned from September 1, closer to this date the algorithm will be determined," Baybagulov said.

The deadline for employees of companies and organizations to receive the second dose of vaccine expires on September 1.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.