27.09.2023
West Kazakhstan to start selling saiga meat
Depositphotos
Two companies of West Kazakhstan region will begin selling saiga meat legally, Kazinform reports.
One company is based in Zhanakala district, and another is in Akzhaiyk district.
According to Nurlan Rakhymzhanov, chief of the forestry and wildlife protection department, experts of Zhangir Khan Agrarian and Technical University have compiled a justification statement, under which the number of saiga antelopes in the region should not exceed 500,000-600,000. To date, their number is about 1 million 800 thousand.
The increased number of saiga antelopes may lead to crops damage and negatively affect the ecological situation in the region.
On September 19, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources decreed to include saigas into the list of animals subject to regulation.
The animals will be driven into corral nets and will be kept there. Nobody will shoot them. This work is set to being in the first decade of October," Rakhymzhanov added.
27.09.2023
Puss in Boots Strides across Astana
astanaopera.kz
The Astana Opera’s new production of César Cui’s children’s opera Puss in Boots based on Charles Perrault’s work will be a welcome autumn gift for young viewers. The beloved fairytale will be presented to residents and guests of the capital at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall on October 14 and 15, Astana Opera press office reports.
The stage director of the fairytale opera, which premiered with great success this year, was the laureate of the prestigious international competitions Nano-Opera and Digital Opera Yerenbak Toikenov. The well-known story about a savvy cat who asked his owner to buy him boots, and then solved all his problems by making the poor miller’s son a marquis with a luxurious castle and a beautiful princess for his wife, played with fresh colors in the young talented director’s interpretation.
Working on an opera for a children’s audience places a special responsibility on its production team and performers, since in this case the performance is intended to be educational in nature, instill in children moral and ethical values, develop artistic taste and introduce them to the world of musical theatre. In my opinion, staging for young audiences is much more difficult in all respects. A different principle of acting is used here, because if the children do not believe what is happening onstage, they will be distracted," the director shares. "In the production we used projections and created hand-drawn animations of various interesting characters. For example, the image of the Ogre was created using a beautiful costume, but his transformation into a lion and a mouse were depicted thanks to projections. Fortunately, we managed to get the message across and during the premiere the children followed the action with bated breath, and the applause showed how warmly they greeted the performers."
The stage director said that one of the innovations introduced was the participation of the opera house’s children’s choir in the fairytale opera, which had not previously been used in César Cui’s work.
Of course, the production process with child artists has its own special aspects. On the one hand, working with them is very interesting. The younger the children are, the more authentic their acting is, the more sincere their belief in what they are doing. However, on the other hand, there are certain difficulties involved: the composition of the team changes, someone might leave, someone might forget something, and each time we start reworking the material from scratch. Here I should also mention the work of the author of the musical edition, Alikhan Idrissov. He perfectly orchestrated the arrangement of the score for children’s voices, while preserving the composer’s original idea and musical dramaturgy," Yerenbak Toikenov concluded.
It should be noted that on these days, the Astana Opera’s opera soloists, orchestra, supernumeraries and children’s choir will perform under the baton of the music director of the production Elmar Buribayev. Shyngys Rassylkhan is expected to debut as the Ogre. The opera company director is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, and the director of the children’s choir is Altynganym Akhmetova.
It is worth adding that the program of the month will feature an educational concert for the younger theatregoers In the World of Music, dedicated to the International Music Day. On October 1, children will get to know the types of operatic voices and symphony orchestra instruments, and listen to popular works of national and world classical art.
A varied repertoire of exciting concerts and performances will also be offered to adult audiences. Thus, on October 4, the Composers Union of Kazakhstan will dedicate the concert Yel Zhuregi - Astana to the 25th anniversary of the capital. The union members’ works will be performed by the Astana Opera’s soloists and other Kazakh artists.
On October 8, the Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet under the direction of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev will perform works by world classics Beethoven and Shostakovich, as well as music by the famous Kazakh composer Tolegen Mukhamejanov as part of the concert Music is Eternal: XIX, XX, XXI...
Music of Angels by world classics Tchaikovsky and Dvořák will be performed on October 17 in the interpretation of virtuoso musicians - violinists Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov and Yerkebulan Saparbayev, violists Darkhan Sadvakassov, Gulnara Tleugabylova, cellists Kurvanzhan Akhatov, Yermek Kurmanayev, as well as pianist Anara Kamelinova.
On October 20 and 21, Rossini’s brilliant comic opera La Scala di Seta will bring a good mood and kind smiles to the listeners. The music director and conductor of the production, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, will take the helm of the opera house’s chamber orchestra. Talgat Allabirinov is preparing the part of Dormont.
Concert Zhetigen-anyz of the Saryarqa folk music ensemble of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiev State Academic Philharmonic will take place on October 27. Soloist - zhetigen performer Karagoz Gassimova.
The concert of the Turkish quintet Golden Horn Brass, which will take place on October 28 with the support of the Turkish Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan, is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.
On October 29, the guest of the Evening of Baroque Music will be an artist from Italy - violinist and soprano singer Ketevan Abiatari, who will perform accompanied by the opera house’s chamber orchestra. The Astana Opera’s principal first violin Bagdat Abilkhanov will demonstrate to the audience the nuanced art of instrumental performance.
26.09.2023
First snow falls in Markakol Nature Reserve in E Kazakhstan region
instagram/markakol2023
First snow covered the territory of Markakol Nature Reserve in the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.
According to Kazhydromet, snow fell on the night of September 26.
26.09.2023
COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan stable, says Health Minister
unsplash.com
Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat commented on the coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan claiming no curbs are to be imposed, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Minister Giniyat told a press briefing at the Government on Tuesday, the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is stable.
According to the minister, over 20 countries reported rise in number of COVID-19 cases. However, in Kazakhstan the number of fresh cases is 30 times lower compared to previous year.
Minister Giniyat admitted there are patients with COVID symptoms who are treated at in-patient facilities. Those facilities, in her words, are 2% full.
There are over 200,000 doses of Sinofarm and Pfizer vaccines available in the country, she added.
25.09.2023
Astana Ballet to present Altyn Kernei chamber concert
On October 1, the Astana Ballet Theatre will present to the public a chamber concert "Altyn Kernei" dedicated to the International Music Day. The gorgeous hall of the capital theatre will be filled with the fascinating sound of a solo trumpet performed by Zhasulan Abdykalykov and the chamber orchestra of the Astana Ballet Theatre under the baton of conductor Elmar Buribayev. The joint consonance of the instruments has an incredible appeal and allows you to once again be convinced of the greatness of the immortal classics, Astana Ballet’s press office reports.
Elmar Buribayev, the conductor of the Astana Ballet Theatre, commenting on the choice of the concert program, noted: "We wanted to create the perfect combination of works to convey the diversity and beauty of classical music to listeners. Each of the compositions chosen for this concert has unique musical colours, which we hope to convey to the audience through a powerful and emotional performance. Due to the unique joint performance of the chamber orchestra and soloist Zhasulan Abdykalykov, every note and every chord will sound with maximum passion and expressiveness."
Soloist Zhasulan Abdykalykov is a trumpeter, one of the outstanding representatives of the Kazakhstani world of classics, as well as the first and so far the only two-time winner of the most prestigious contest in the world - Tchaikovsky competition, winner of prizes at many international competitions, graduate of the Hamburg University of Music and Theatre. Since 2019, he has been a performer of the Musicaeterna Orchestra conducted by Theodor Currentzis.
We are certain that every visitor of the evening will be stunned by the beauty and virtuosity of the performance. We strive to ensure that our music ignites and delights listeners, so that it leaves a deep mark on everyone’s soul. Each concert is a unique event for us that gives an exceptional opportunity to convey the beauty of music to listeners, to demonstrate our talent, passion, and professionalism," told Aizhan Khaidar, the orchestra’s manager.
Immortal classics will be performed in the program of the chamber evening: Johann Sebastian Bach - Suite No. 3; Antonio Vivaldi - Violin Concerto arranged for trumpet by J.S. Bach; Gustav Holst - St Paul’s Suite and Brook Green Suite; John Baston - Concerto for Block Flute No. 2 arranged for trumpet.
We invite our beloved listeners to plunge into the world of classical music with us, to feel all its power and greatness, to enjoy the unique atmosphere. We strive to create a harmonious and unified sound so that our listeners sincerely enjoy the works of classical music. We are looking forward to the meeting and are preparing to give the audience an unforgettable musical experience. The concert "Altyn Kernei" ("Golden Trumpet") is our creation, filled with love for music and the desire to give joy to listeners. We will be glad to see you!", - concluded the first violin Kalamkas Jumabayeva.
The orchestra of the Astana Ballet Theatre is a unique team of talented musicians who embody the most ambitious creative ideas. The repertoire of the orchestra, known for its professionalism and excellent performance, includes works by various composers, from classical to modern music.
The event will be held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
25.09.2023
Trust, but verify: scales in retail outlets will now be checked
The list of measurements related to state regulation has been supplemented with measurements of the mass of goods in trade and commercial operations, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
In other words, now every retail facility will have to carry out annual mandatory verification of scales by certified verifiers in accredited (having passed competence assessment) verification laboratories, which are available in all regions of the country. If previously the requirement for verification applied only to means of measuring geometric parameters of goods sold (length, etc.), now scales have been added.
The essence of verification is to confirm compliance of measuring instruments with mandatory metrological requirements. For this purpose a certified method of verification is used, a number of activities are carried out, as a result of which positive results are certified by a verification stamp, in the negative case - a notice of unsuitability of the measuring instrument is sent. The procedure is not costly, the average cost on the market rarely exceeds 5000 tenge, and involves the use of special weights.
The changes are based on the current provisions of the Law "On Ensuring Uniformity of Measurements", which explicitly determined that the objects of state metrological control are, inter alia, the quantity of products alienated in the course of trade operations, and the Rules of Internal Trade, according to which a trade facility shall be equipped with the necessary trade inventory, equipment, including measuring instruments approved for use in accordance with the requirements of the Law "On Ensuring Uniformity of Measurements".
Thus, when selling products by weight, consumers will be protected by the Law from unreliable measurement results and will receive the weight they paid for. According to expert estimates, about 8-10% of measuring instruments submitted for verification do not pass it, thus are not suitable.
For non-compliance with the requirements of the Law, Article 419 of the Code of Administrative Offenses stipulates liability in the form of a fine for both individuals (30 Monthly Estimated Rate) and legal entities (from 230 Monthly Estimated Value to 600 Monthly Estimated Value).
The measure is overdue, one can say "dropped out" and control has not been carried out for more than 4 years. Every minute throughout the country in thousands of commercial facilities consumers "without looking" trust various kinds and states of scales, paying their own money for unverified measurement results. There are complaints from citizens. Verification will ensure the accuracy of scales, consumer protection and reduction of deceptive practices", - said the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of MTI RK Kuanysh Yelikbayev.
The innovation does not apply to agricultural fairs, the Ministry of Trade and Commerce added.
22.09.2023
5,000-year-old Liangzhu jade culture shines at Hangzhou Asian Games
A girl poses with Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian (from L to R), mascots of the 19th Asian Games, at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
The 19th Asian Games is just around the corner. Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, as the host city, is displaying the profound Chinese history through the jade culture with a modern touch, Xinhua reports.
The glistening Liangzhu jadeware with over 5,000 years of history, a signature cultural element of Liangzhu ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been reflected in the design of the upcoming event's torch, medals, and venues, as well as the decoration found on the head of one of its mascots.
Yucong," or "Jade Cong," which is a jade tube with a quadrilateral exterior and a circular inside, is an ancient ritual article bearing testimony to the existence of at least 5,000 years of Chinese civilization.
The Asian Games flame, first lit at the Liangzhu ancient city in Zhejiang, was carried across the province in the run-up to the grand opening of this sports fiesta, slated for Saturday.
Yucong," which once made Liangzhu famous worldwide for its exquisite jade carvings, again takes a prominent position in the excitement and anticipation of the Chinese people as they eagerly await the splendid games to be hosted in their country.
Inscribed on the World Heritage List as a cultural site in July 2019, the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, located in today's Hangzhou, have secured worldwide recognition of the self-evident existence of the Chinese civilization for over 5,000 years. The ruins were once the center of power and belief of an early regional state in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River in Late Neolithic China.
Wandering on the streets of Hangzhou in recent days, one can hardly ignore the adorable Asian Games mascots. The three mascots are inspired by the modern city's three sources of ancient pride: the Liangzhu ruins, the West Lake, and the Grand Canal.
The yellow mascot flanked by the other two mascots is named "Congcong" in Chinese, a nickname derived from "Yucong," the jadeware.
Asian countries have shared a common cultural theme since ancient times and that is exactly what we want to convey through Congcong's design -- the sense of a shared future for humankind," explained Zhang Wen, chief designer of the mascots for the Hangzhou Asian Games.
The medals of the Hangzhou Asian Games are named "Shan Shui," which means mountains and lakes in Chinese.
The design of the medals is inspired by the jade, integrating its square outer shape with the circular inner shape of the medal. The coexistence of square and circle represents the practice of upholding unity in diversity and seeking harmony in differences," said Zhang Junjie, head of the School of Industrial Design at China Academy of Art.
Besides, the Games' torch, named "Eternal Flame," has a burner nozzle design based on the earliest oracle bone inscription of "Cong."
As China digs into its past, it has found that jade artifacts have always been closely intertwined with the mainstream development of Chinese civilization, making jade relics a crucial clue to studies on the evolution of its ancient glories.
At the very beginning, jade was merely an ornament. Later on, some sacred significance was attached to jadeware, associating it with power and belief, just like what we see in Liangzhu Culture," said Ma Dongfeng, executive director of Liangzhu Museum.
It is the over 5,000-year-old jadeware that makes the Hangzhou Asian Games unique and gives it character, said Ma.
Through grand occasions like the Asian Games, I hope more people will get to know our fine traditional Chinese culture, while better spreading our Liangzhu stories and China stories to the world," Ma noted.
21.09.2023
Altyn Emel and Barsakelmes Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List
Kazakh MFA
The UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of the Cultural and Natural Heritage inscribed on the World Heritage List sites of the Altyn Emel National Park and the Barsakelmes Nature Reserve as part of the transnational nomination Cold Winter Deserts of Turan, jointly prepared by the Republic of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The decision was taken today at the enlarged 45th session of the Committee, held in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The deserts of Central Asia earn this global recognition by UNESCO as an outstanding example of a land ecosystem in extreme climate conditions and of the evolution of strategies for the survival and adaptation of plants and animals within dynamic ecological and biological processes. We are grateful to the members of the World Heritage Committee and the experts of the International Union for Conservation of Nature for their appreciation of the efforts of everyone involved in the preparation of this transnational nomination. We trust the new international status of Altyn Emel and Barsakelmes will draw additional attention to the importance of continuing in-depth scientific research into and efficient measures for the protection of desert ecosystems in Kazakhstan, as well as consolidating our country’s potential for the development of sustainable and responsible tourism," the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Committee’s session noted.
The Kazakh part of the nomination was prepared with the participation of experts from the National Committee for World Heritage, specialists of the State National Natural Park Altyn-Emel in the Almaty Region and the Barsakelmes State Nature Reserve in the Kyzylorda Region with the support of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, as well as under the International Climate Initiative and the Central Asian Deserts Initiative projects of the Michael Succow Foundation at the University of Greifswald and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany.
The deserts of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have some of the world’s highest differences between maximum and minimum in air temperatures within a year. According to specialists, they clearly demonstrate the evolution and adaptation of land ecosystems to extreme climate conditions. They’re also a habitat to a range of globally threatened animals including Kulan, Goittered Gazelle, Saiga, Urial and plants such as saxaul. A few years ago, Altyn-Emel and Barsakelmes joined the UNESCO network of biosphere reserves.
In addition, during the World Heritage Committee session, the delegation of Kazakhstan presented information on measures taken in the country to protect sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The delegation included the Chairman of the Committee for Culture in the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kumis Seitova, Secretary General of the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO Aliya Baisabayeva, experts of the Kazakh National Committee for World Heritage Dmitry Voyakin and Elina Maltseva, representatives of the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO and KazRestoration State Enterprise.
On the margins of the meeting together with the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Akimat (Governor’s office) of the Turkestan Region, a side-event was held on Heritage in Harmony with Development for Sustainable Futures, highlighting the Historical Urban Landscapes concept and commemorating the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi to the World Heritage List, as Kazakhstan’s first.
At the seminar, there was a presentation of the approaches of the state bodies to the consolidation of the tourist potential of our country and its regions. An exchange of views with the participation of the expert community took place on the topical issues of sustainable development of territories in the context of the protection of World Heritage monuments.
Kazakhstan is a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 22 May 2010. The nation is a party to 16 international conventions of UNESCO. Kazakhstan has inscribed 6 sites on the List of World Cultural and Natural Heritage, 13 elements on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, 15 sites on the UNESCO Network of Biosphere Reserves, 3 items on the Memory of the World Register, 25 dates on the List of UNESCO Anniversaries. Under the coordination of the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, 9 national committees for specialized areas, 5 UNESCO Chairs, 31 Associated School and 190 UNESCO Clubs operate in the country.
19.09.2023
Dialogue between Switzerland and Kazakhstan in the Language of Dance
astanaopera.kz
The Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, world ballet star Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, and the opera house’s talented ballet soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya will perform the premiere of Roland Petit’s ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort in Switzerland. The outstanding French choreographer’s famous ballet will be presented on October 16 in Geneva as part of the Ballet Evening, Astana Opera press office reports.
Roland Petit’s one-act ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort was first presented on June 25, 1946 at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris. Since then, it has been staged in many countries around the world, and Switzerland is no exception. The organizers of this unique Gala Evening are Camerata Venia and Geneva Dance Events. To emphasize the event’s importance, the organizers especially invited the Kazakh dancers to perform the ballet premiere, which will take place at the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices theatre in Geneva.
Le Jeune Homme et la Mort is one of my favorite ballets. After all, here you can show your acting skills and give free reign to your emotions. Essentially, this ballet depicts the thoughts of a young man before committing suicide. It is very difficult to express through dance the state of a person under such stress, and this is why I like this ballet, it differs from others in its technique. The ballet is set to Bach’s music, but it only plays in the background because the action does not follow it precisely. That is why during the rehearsals we prepare for the performance without music. Now my colleague Anastasia and I are carefully working on the performance in the rehearsal studio. A few days before the premiere, we will prepare again with Luigi Bonino, who was Roland Petit’s assistant, and on the first performance day we will present our art to the Swiss audience," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan said.
Now my dream is for this ballet to be staged at our Astana Opera. I want Kazakh viewers to also get acquainted with this production, so that it will be a part of the opera house’s repertoire. Therefore, when participating in various performances around the world, I try to bring my colleagues from our ballet company with me to gala evenings taking place abroad. Because if the company has as many dancers as possible performing this ballet, there will be greater assurance that it will be staged at our opera house," the principal dancer added.
Bakhtiyar Adamzhan has been performing the ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort for several years now. However, his stage partner, soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya will appear before the audience in this choreographic masterpiece for the first time.
We will dance with Bakhtiyar Roland Petit’s one-act ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort. I will present the role of the Death, who comes to the Young Man in the form of a young woman. Renowned ballerinas perform this part, so of course it is exciting for me, even doubly so, as this will be my debut. I am very grateful and happy to try my hand at such a legendary production by an outstanding choreographer of his time, Roland Petit," Anastasia Zaklinskaya shared.
In the new season, along with the grand premiere of Herman Severin Løvenskiold’s ballet La Sylphide, exciting tour performances await the Astana Opera Ballet Company dancers. In addition, the dancers’ solo tours will continue. In the near future, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will form at the Star Gala in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, and will cut a brilliant figure at the Petipa Awards Gala in San Francisco, the USA, as well as in Cyprus and other countries.
