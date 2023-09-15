Yerevan to Get to Know the Kazakh Music Gem

Tell a friend

The Department of the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Karaganda region imposed an administrative fine in the amount of 396,750 tenge on the Center for the Provision of Special Social Services in Sarani, Karaganda region (Department for the Coordination of Employment and Social Programs of the Karaganda region), press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The institution used unverified measuring instruments, such as psychrometric hygrometers, pressure gauges, technical thermometers, height meters and medical thermometers.





These unverified measuring instruments were used in the provision of primary medical care and in the economic service, which is a violation of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ensuring the Uniformity of measurements". That is, their results do not ensure the reliability of measurements and, as a result, can lead to incorrect diagnosis of a person's health condition and treatment.





It should be noted that the applied height meter was not included in the Register of the state system for ensuring the uniformity of measurements.





In addition, the Department of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Karaganda region, in relation to the institution, made a Private presentation on the elimination of the causes and conditions conducive to the commission of violations.