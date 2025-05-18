This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador
Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition
Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory
Kazakhstan marks 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Our people made an immense contribution to the Great Victory," President Tokayev said. "More than 1.2 million Kazakhs were drafted to the front, and half of them died heroically for the bright future of the next generations. Their bravery is a vivid testament to the courage of the Kazakh nation."
In an age of global instability, our main task is to protect national interests," Tokayev stated. "Kazakhstan follows a peaceful yet firm path, guided by the principle: ‘Honor is worth more than life.’"
Eta Aquarid meteor shower to light up Kazakhstan's skies on May 6
Kazakh schoolboy shines at 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad
Kazakh surgeons removed three-month-old baby’s giant brain tumor
Kazakhstan and Russia talk unimpeded saiga migration issues
Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights
