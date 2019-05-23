Zhambyl Akhmetbekov meets with voters in Akmola region

Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan nominated by the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan, has visited today the village of Shalkar of Kyzylsai rural area and the village of Korgalzhyn, Akmola region.

Zhambyl Akhmetbekov met with workers of the Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve. Then, the Party representatives went to the village of Shalkar, where they met with elders. After that, they visited the village of Korgalzhyn.

At the meetings, the candidate elaborated on the main priorities of his election platform and answered villagers' questions.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutay Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.

