2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg: Rybakina reaches quarterfinals

Tell a friend

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament - the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.





Kazakhstan’s Rybakina knocked China’s Wang Xinyu out of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg winning in two sets 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16.





Rybakina is to take on Polish Magda Linette in the quarterfinals.