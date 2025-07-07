04.07.2025, 07:03 26466
2025 Wimbledon: Rybakina moves confidently into third round
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina, who is currently ranked as the world No.11, booked her spot in the third round at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Sports.kz reports.
Rybakina claimed a convincing victory over world No.77 Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-1 in the second-round match. The Kazakhstani is to take on Clara Tauson of Denmark in the next round.
To note, the tournament’s prize money increased by seven percent to a record pot of 72.6 million US dollars. This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles will each receive 4.08 million US dollars and 2,000 ranking points.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
25.06.2025, 11:44 90636
Kazakhstan claims gold at U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025
Tell a friend
Female wrestler Zhaidar Mukat brought Kazakhstan a gold medal at the U17 Asian Championships held in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency cites the Committee of Sport and Physical Education of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.
Zhaidar Mukat of Kazakhstan claimed a victory in the women's -61kg final match.
It ws noted that the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 are to run through June 26.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.06.2025, 10:46 90461
Giro dell’Appennino: XDS Astana Team rider Ulissi wins solo
Images | XDS Astana Team/SprintCycling
Tell a friend
The rider of XDS Astana Team Diego Ulissi claimed victory at Giro dell’Appennino achieving his first win since joining the team. Another XDS Astana Team rider, Simone Velasco, finished third, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the team’s press service.
We had a pretty young team today, with guys from XDS Astana Devo Team, some of them had just come back from the Giro Next Gen. Everyone did a great job, we controlled the early breakaway. Then, on the hardest climb, with around 50 kilometers to the finish, I attacked. It was quite tough with the head wind, but I managed to gain some advantage and take this win. Up next we have the Italian National Championships and I think we have a strong team there, so we will try to give it a proper battle, said Diego Ulissi.
The Italian one-day race started in Novi Ligure and finished in Genova after 198.5 kilometers. Ulissi launched a solo attack with around 50 kilometers to go, managed to gain advantage and kept it to the finish line.
Today I didn’t have super legs because I really suffered from the heat, but we were still up there in front, and I tried to cover as many attacks as possible for Diego. All our guys did a great job in the first part of the race, up to the decisive moment. Then it was up to Diego and me when the race opened up, to do our part. Diego made a great move, he rode solo for about 50 kilometers, and I tried to neutralize all the counterattacks. In the end, I managed to win a bunch sprint and claimed third. So yes, for us it was indeed a good day, said Simone Velasco.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.06.2025, 17:48 98486
Kristina Ovchinnikova claims silver at Konopacka Warsaw Classic 2025 in Poland
Images | The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova won a silver medal in the high jump event at the Konopacka Warsaw Classic 2025 in Poland, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Ovchinnikova cleared 185 cm in her best attempt.
Ukraine’s Yuliia Levchenko claimed the top spot with a height of 192 cm, while Poland’s Alicja Wysocka took third, also clearing 185 cm.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.06.2025, 13:03 115786
Kazakhstan wins first-ever gold at Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Klim Ryukhov and Vladislav Mastikhin claimed the men’s title at the 6th Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships in Roi Et, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Ryukhov and Mastikhin overcame China’s third Liu Yuan and Mao Yuan 2-0 (21-19, 21-16) in the final of the men’s competition.
It’s worth noting that the Kazakhstanis’ triumph marked the country’s historic first gold medal in this Asian Age Group competition.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.06.2025, 12:10 115366
Akmaral Yerekesheva brings Kazakhstan 2nd gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Akmaral Yerekesheva of Kazakhstan pocketed another gold medal on the final day of the 3rd FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani gymnast claimed the Girls’ Ribbon Routine gold after scoring 26.400.
Earlier, Akmaral earned gold in the Girls’ Ball Routines with 26.150 points and took home the Hoop Routine silver with 26.950.
To note, her compatriot Aiganym Ryssbek finished fifth in the Girls’ Clubs Routine.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.06.2025, 10:08 115556
Kazakhstan claims historic gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The final round of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships kicked off in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakh Akmaral Yerekesheva won two medals at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships. She earned gold in the Girls’ Ball Routines scoring 26.150 points and took home silver Hoop Routine with 26.950.
It is noteworthy, Akmaral Yerekesheva won the country’s first ever medal at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.06.2025, 13:41 145266
Kazakhstan's archery team secures gold at Asia Cup in Singapore
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Team Kazakhstan claimed two gold medals at the Archery Asia Cup stage in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the mixed team event, Andrey Tyutyun and Adel Zhexenbinova defeated the Indian duo in the final with a score of 155-153.
In another final, Kazakhstan’s men’s team also outperformed India, winning 235-231. The team is represented by Andrey Tyutyun, Dilmukhamet Mussa, and Bunyod Mirzametov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2025, 14:46 92521
Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Archery Asia Cup in Singapore
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the Compound Mixed Team event at the ongoing Archery Asia Cup in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan defeated Bangladesh with a score of 230-224.
The Kazakhstani team consists of Adel Zhexenbinova, Roxana Yunussova, and Viktoriya Lyan.
India and Malaysia are set to compete for the Asian Cup gold.
Kazakhstan narrowly missed out on the final, falling to India in a tense semifinal clash by just one point - 229 to 230.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
03.07.2025, 16:25Tokayev urges measures to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as key trade and logistics hub in Eurasia 03.07.2025, 20:4346541State Counselor Karin chairs meeting on promoting interethnic understanding 03.07.2025, 13:4946166Kazakhstan names new Chairman of Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy 03.07.2025, 15:5245926Kazakh President sets tasks for further economic reforms 03.07.2025, 22:3839461Armenia wants to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization 17.06.2025, 21:23202196President Tokayev highlights need to adopt long-term strategy for CA-China format 10.06.2025, 20:353rd sitting of Interparliamentary Cooperation Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan convenes in Astana1889213rd sitting of Interparliamentary Cooperation Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan convenes in Astana 20.06.2025, 19:24185411Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution 13.06.2025, 17:25Kazakh President and Exxon Mobil CEO focus on prospects for development of oil and gas investment projects172501Kazakh President and Exxon Mobil CEO focus on prospects for development of oil and gas investment projects 11.06.2025, 17:58Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovakia Discuss Trade and Economic Cooperation and Participate in Joint Business Forum168906Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovakia Discuss Trade and Economic Cooperation and Participate in Joint Business Forum