Система Orphus

2 Kazakh female weightlifters grab silver at Asian Youth Championships in Tashkent

21.07.2022, 20:20 421
Two Kazakhstani female weightlifters Aruzhan Dauletova and Alina Koliushko won silver at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation. 
 
Aruzhan Dauletova of Kazakhstan won the 71kg silver with a combined lift of 180kg. 
 
Another Kazakhstani Alina Koliushko (59kg) also claimed a silver medal in the U17 category. She lifted a total of 173kg.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakhstani weightlifter claims gold at Asian Youth and Junior Championships

20.07.2022, 20:50 1431
Kazakhstani weightlifter Alisher Baiburov won gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform reports. 
 
Alisher Baiburov of Kazakhstan grabbed gold and silver in U17 and U20 categories, respectively, at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships. The Kazakhstani lifted 134kh in the snatch and 155kg in the clean and jerk.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan earns 1st medal at Asian Youth&Junior Weightlifting Championships

19.07.2022, 11:17 2781
Kazakhstan earns 1st medal at Asian Youth&Junior Weightlifting Championships
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstani weightlifter Yerassyl Umarov grabbed bronze at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports. 
 
In the first exercise, Yerassyl, who competed in men's 55kg, completed all three approaches and stopped at a weight of 104 kg. In the clean and jerk, the athlete coped with the weight during the third attempt only having lifted 228 kg (104 + 124).
 
 The bronze medal became the first one for the Kazakh team at the event.
 
 "Yerassyl Umarov is the first medal winner from the Kazakh national team at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships," the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation informed via Instagram.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Elena Rybakina thanks her coach and team for support

14.07.2022, 11:03 11011
Kazakhstan’s No1, 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina addressed her team via Instagram, Kazinform reports. 
 

Wimbledon champion…Without my team, it wouldn’t be possible so I would like to say big thank you to @stefanovukov @_dario_novak_ @stefanduell for all the work and support. Thanks to everyone who helped me and shared their experiences from the very beginning, it’s all part of this great achievement. @stefanovukov thank you for pushing me to be better every single day and for always believing in me. P.S just one reminder, check the last video," the athlete posted. 

 
In this video, Stefano Vukov says he would get a tattoo with Elena’s name and date of the match if she wins the Wimbledon or any other Grand Slam.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Elena Rybakina to donate part of KTF bonus to charitable cause

12.07.2022, 15:50 14111
Elena Rybakina to donate part of KTF bonus to charitable cause
Images | Sports.kz
First-ever Grand Slam Singles winner in history of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina wants to donate part of the bonus the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) offered her for her triumph at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships to charity, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
During a press conference in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday, Elena Rybakina said that she will donate the major portion of the bonus offered by KTF to support young Kazakhstani tennis players.
 
She also wants to donate part of the bonus to an animal shelter.
 
The Wimbledon champion also said she considers herself lucky because at the age of 17-18 she had decided to play for Kazakhstan. She said: "I’m delighted to be on this journey together with Kazakhstan. The history is made through joint efforts thanks to Kazakhstan".
 
Recall that Elena Rybakina made history by becoming the first Kazakhstani to win the 2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles title in her first-ever Grand Slam final this past Saturday in London.
 
After her dazzling victory Rybakina was greeted by her family and loved ones as well as fans at the Nur-Sultan International Airport on Monday evening.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina awarded Dostyk Order

11.07.2022, 20:30 15351
Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina awarded Dostyk Order
Images | ktf.kz
By a presidential decree, Elena Rybakina is awarded the Dostyk 2nd Class Order of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of Akorda.
 
 Rybakina received the award for her outstanding sports achievements and contribution to the development of international cooperation. 
 
Kazakhstan's 23-year-old Rybakina won her first Wimbledon singles title after defeating N°2 Tunisian Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Elena Rybakina to donate KTF bonus to charity after 2022 Wimbledon win

11.07.2022, 16:40 15276
Elena Rybakina to donate KTF bonus to charity after 2022 Wimbledon win
Images | Sports.kz
2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles winner Elena Rybakina wants to donate the bonus the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) offered her for her dazzling triumph at the Grand Slam tournament in London to charity, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 KTF Vice President Yuri Polskiy revealed that Elena Rybakina had decided to donate the bonus offered by KTF to a charitable cause and to support young Kazakhstani tennis players. 
 
Polskiy also predicted that Kazakhstan is about to experience a huge boom in tennis after Elena’s historic victory at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. In his words, Rybakina’s success offers huge opportunities for the development of this sport in the country.
 
 Recall that Elena Rybakina made history by becoming the first Kazakhstani to win the 2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles title in her first-ever Grand Slam final this Saturday in London.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Elena Rybakina makes history as the first Kazakhstani to win Wimbledon

09.07.2022, 21:30 15186
She did! Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam tournament and made history as the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win the 2022 Wimbledon Ladies' Singles in London this evening, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz. 
 
The 23-year-old Rybakina triumphed over world N°2 Tunisian Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final. This was the first Grand Slam final for both rising stars of tennis. 
 
It bears to remind that the 17th-seeded Rybakina defeated 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the semifinals.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President congratulates youngest FIDE world champ Malika Ziyadin

24.06.2022, 17:23 23701
Kazakh President congratulates youngest FIDE world champ Malika Ziyadin
Images | Vesti.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to the youngest FIDE world champion Malika Ziyadin, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 "Certainly, it is a unique achievement in the chess history of Kazakhstan to perform strongly and claim two titles at the U7 Chess Championships. You conquered this height thanks to your natural talent and aspiration for victory. I'm sure that you will carry on along the glorious path of Kazakhstani masters of chess," the letter reads .
 
 The Kazakh President wished Malika Ziyadin new and bright victories in the future. 
 
Malika Ziyadin, a student of the Zhanssaya Abdumalik Chess Academy, claimed two titles: girls and boys' U7 world chess champion. Her opponent from the U.S. was 2.5 points behind.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read