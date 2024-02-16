Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan beats world no.7 Holger Rune of Denmark at ATP 500 tennis event

Images | ktf.kz

World’s 57th tennis player Alexander Shevchenko, representing Kazakhstan since 2024, stunned world no.7 Danish Holger Rune in the second round of the ATP 500 singles tennis tournament in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.





Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko defeated world no.7 Danish Holger Rune 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Rotterdam Open. During the match, the Kazakhstan hit six aces and saved two break points out of three. The match between the two players lasted for one hour and 37 minutes.





Alexander Shevchenko is to take on Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, ranked 13th in the world, in the quarterfinal of the tournament.