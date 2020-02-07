Almaty to host Winter Run

Almaty will play a host to the Winter Run in February this year.
It is organized by the Corporate Foundation Brevity to come first. The race will bring together 1,500 amateur athletes to run 3 km, 10 km races, and 7km of Nordic walking.
Almaty Marathon's official website will provide detailed information.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
