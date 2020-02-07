Almaty to host Winter Run

Almaty will play a host to the Winter Run in February this year.

It is organized by the Corporate Foundation Brevity to come first. The race will bring together 1,500 amateur athletes to run 3 km, 10 km races, and 7km of Nordic walking.

Almaty Marathon's official website will provide detailed information.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.