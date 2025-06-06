This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic advance to doubles semifinal at Roland Garros
relevant news
Kazakhstan’s Ovchinnikova wins gold at international tournament in Greece
Elnaz Kaliakhmet and Kazybek Nogerbek become new chess champions of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan grabs 7 medals at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent
XDS Astana rider Lorenzo Fortunato crowned King of the Mountain at Giro d’Italia
Kazakhstan’s Jeruto clinches gold at Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea
Daisy Jepkemei brings Kazakhstan first gold at 26th Asian Athletics Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova lands 6th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title
Kazakhstan triumphs at ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, secures 22 gold medals
Most viewed
05.06.2025, 18:03Kazakh Senate adopts law on territorial defense 05.06.2025, 17:586326Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights 05.06.2025, 20:34602123 branches of foreign universities operate in Kazakhstan today 05.06.2025, 19:435516Kazakhstan among world's Top-10 countries with largest coal reserves 05.06.2025, 13:565151Kazakhstan’s National Bank holds base rate at 16.5% 30.05.2025, 20:14902662026 to become Year of Cultural Rapprochement of Central Asia and Italy 30.05.2025, 21:2989901Central Asia + Italy Summit: Joint Declaration adopted 30.05.2025, 16:3489656Kazakhstan, Italy sign number of documents 30.05.2025, 14:3785636Kazakhstan to unveil Cultural Center in Beijing in 2025 02.06.2025, 12:2054436Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on 70 years since establishment of Baikonur Cosmodrome 09.05.2025, 10:57174901Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory 23.05.2025, 17:49170116Almaty to build 35 km of ski tracks for beginner skiers 23.05.2025, 16:54Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee157291Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee 16.05.2025, 16:12153066Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition 09.05.2025, 11:59151231President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day