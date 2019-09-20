Arm wrestler Ilya Ilyin wins intl tournament in China

Arm wrestler Ilya Ilyin from Akmola region became a winner of the D.1 Arm Wrestling China Open tournament in Shenzhen.

According to Press-Secretary of the Regional Physical Culture and Sport Department Makhabbat Bolshina, the tournament brought together the athletes from China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, U.S., Great Britain, Germany, Kazakhstan, India, Iran etc.

Honored coach of Kazakhstan, many-time champion of Asia Ilya Ilyin won a gold medal in men’s 105kg weight division.

