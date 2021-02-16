Army athletes win 20 medals at Kazakhstan championship

At Kazakhstan championship, army athletes won 20 medals, the Defense Ministry reported.



According to the DM press service, the country's championship in bullet shooting was held in Shymkent.



"The athletes-instructors of the Central Sports Club have 10 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze medals. The tournament program included twenty-one exercises," the report says.



The athletes competed in shooting from small-bore, air rifles, as well as from different types of pistols.



"Well-known army athletes, world-class masters in bullet shooting were performing in the competition: Lieutenant Zhanel Serikbayeva, sergeants Diana Kharchenko, Elena Fainberg, Zauresh Baibusinova, Daria Kalinina and license holder for the Olympic Games in Tokyo-2021 Yuri Yurkov", the DM added.



It is known that 140 athletes from six regions took part in the republican championship.

Source: Kazpravda.kz



