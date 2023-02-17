Burabay National Park to host intl ice marathon
We are pleased to support this tournament. We attach special importance to holding various events in the territory of the Burabay resort area which will contribute to the development of tourist destinations of the national park. We hope that BURABAY ICE 2023 will turn into one of the large-scale and traditional events in our region," says Kassymzhan Kenzhepov, Deputy Director General of LLP Burabay Damu.
Legendary Kevin Dallman wants to return to Barys
I would like to be useful for the guys and the team at some point. I miss the guys, everyone. Yes, maybe I still miss hockey and maybe I am still able to play. Who knows, maybe I'll come back to play. I want to contribute to the team, no matter what role I will be in - a scout, a coach, or an assistant coach. I would like to develop in this direction," said Dallman.
Astana to host World Chess Championship this spring
Paris 2024: Kazakh National Olympic Committee holds its 1st meeting
Kazakhstan to host Judo Grand Slams in 2023-2026
It is a great pleasure and honour to sign this new contract for events in a country of sport, a country that brings new energy and technology. Kazakhstan has a large generation of youth and a big history in judo," Mr Vizer said during the signing ceremony.
FIBA to open its office in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan wins big at World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver
Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023
Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva beats well-known grandmaster Sergey Karjakin
I lost to the world champion who plays very well," he said after the match.
