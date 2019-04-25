Almaty. 30 January. Kazakhstan Today - Chinese womenИs aerial skiing team win at the 2017-Universiade.



1. Zhu Ying Ying (China) - 64.09



2. Zhibek Arapbayeva (Kazakhstan) - 60.84



3. Zhanbota Aldabergenova (Kazakhstan) - 60.48



Nine athletes from five countries took part in the womenИs aerial skiing competition.



The weather was warm and clear during the competition day. The stable air temperature (+3), absence of wind and precipitation and the snow temperature of -3 were all in favor of the participants.



After the qualifying round Zhanbota Aldabergenova, representing the host country and currently ranked 14th in the World Cup standings, emerged as a confident leader. She also won Final-1, however, much to the regret of local fans, she was unable to calm her nerves before the decisive jump and did not execute it well. As a result, she was awarded only 60.48 points and the bronze medal.



Another Kazakh aerial skier Zhibek Arapbayeva (ranked 21st in the World Cup standings) did a really brave thing. Nursing an injury, the athlete managed to not only reach the final but win the silver medal. Zhibek demonstrated solid results and at the decisive moment earned 60.84 points.



One of the favorites, ChinaИs Zhu Ying Ying, became the winner (ranked 25th in the World Cup standings). She took advantage of her Kazakh opponentsИ errors and overtook the hosting team by earning 64.09 points in the final.



It should be noted that the Universiade champion did not perform a particularly technically complex jump (back-lay-tuck, back somersault tucked), but managed to win the gold medal due to a cleaner execution and form.



Source: Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade Oganizing Directorate



