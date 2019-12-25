Dinara Saduakassova among world’s Top 10 female chess players

Kazakhstani female chess player Dinara Saduakassova ranks among the World’s Top 10 Female Chess Players, Kazakhstan Chess Federation informs.

Dinara Saduakassova has outranked grandmaster Alexandra Kosteniuk from Russia and world’s blitz champion from Georgia Nana Dzagnidze.

23 year-old Dinara Saduakassova got the title of the Champion of Asia in 2019 and became a winner of the Grand Swiss tournament. She also stands among the world’s highest-rated female chess players with her Elo 2500+.

