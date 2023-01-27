26.01.2023, 16:30 751
Elena Rybakina battles through to Australian Open final
Images | sports.kz
2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan qualified for her second Grand Slam final in her career at the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform reports.
The semifinal match saw Rybakina taking on one of the toughest opponents at the tournament former world №1 Victoria Azarenka. The Kazakhstani struggled to find her game in the first set, but managed to grind the victory winning 7-6 in tiebreak.
In the second set, however, the Rod Laver Arena witnessed ‘calm and confident’ Rybakina brushing aside Azarenka 6-3 to book her second Grand Slam final after the one in London last year.
Elena Rybakina is set to face the winner of Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette final in Melbourne this Saturday.
It bears to remind that the Kazakhstnai stunned world №1 Iga Swiatek and Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko on her path to the 2023 AO final.
26.01.2023, 15:50 766
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina grits out victory in 1st set of AO semifinal
The match started at the Rod Laver Arena at 14:30 Astana time
Images | ktf.kz
World №25 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan gritted her way through the first set of her semifinal match against former world №1 Victoria Azarenka at the Australian Open Women’s Singles in Melbourne, Kazinform reports.
The match started at the Rod Laver Arena at 14:30 Astana time.
Rybakina took the first set against two-time Grand Slam winner Azarenka 7-6, winning the tiebreak.
Recall that the Kazakhstani rooted Azarenka in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at the Indiana Wells last March.
At 2023 AO Rybakina stunned world №1 Iga Swiatek and Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko.
According to the Pre Match Win Predication on the official website of the Australian Open, Elena Rybakina is 58% likely to win this match.
25.01.2023, 16:14 6316
Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
Images | sports.kz
Kazakhstan’s Zhasmin Kizatova clinched gold at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
Kizatova defeated Aziza Zokirova of Uzbekistan in the Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) final by the split judge’ decision. Zokirova settled for silver.
Kazakhstan’s Moldir Toikova (Women’s Light Fly (48-50kg), Anel Sakysh (Women’s Bantam (52-54kg), Viktoriya Grefeyeva (Women’s Feather (54-57kg), Shakhnaz Issayeva (Women’s Light (57-60kg), Nazerke Serik (Women’s Light Welter (60-63kg), Aknar Ichshanova (Women’s Welter (63-66kg), and Dana Diday (Women’s Middle (70-75kg) all took home bronze earlier.
25.01.2023, 11:58 6436
Rybakina to play vs Azarenka in 2023 Australian Open semifinals
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (25th in WTA rankings) will hold on Thursday her semifinal match against Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (ranked 24th) at the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.
The match will kick off at 02:30pm Astana time.
Earlier, during the tournament, Rybakina defeated Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ranked 48th) - 7:5, 6:3, Slovenian Kaja Juvan (ranked 104th) - 6:2, 6:1, American Danielle Collins (ranked 11th) - 6:2, 5:7, 6:2, Polish Iga Swiatek (ranked 1st) - 6:4, 6:4, and Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko (ranked 17th) - 6:2, 6:4.
24.01.2023, 10:26 10576
Rybakina storms again into Grand Slam semifinals
Images | ktf.kz
23-year-old Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan played against 25-year-old Elena Ostapenko from Latvia in the Australian Open 2023 quarterfinals. The match held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park lasted for 1 hour and 21 minutes, and ended with Rybakina’s win - 6:2, 6:4, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
During the match, Rybakina hit nine aces, made three double faults and converted four break points of six (67%).
In semifinals, Elena will face the winner of Jessica Pegula (U.S.) - Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) match.
It bears to remind that last year saw Elena Rybakina taking the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles title in London, making her the first Kazakhstani to win the coveted Grand Slam.
23.01.2023, 15:04 14266
President congratulates Kazakh team on successful performance at 2023 FISU Games
Images | sports.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s team on successful performance at the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, the U.S., Akorda press office reported.
Your victorious performance has become a gift for all your fans. You have worthily represented our country at this sport event, demonstrating high skill level, talent and a will to win. You have justified the expectations of the fans amid tough competition, having won medals of all classes. This is also a merit of the coaches of our athletes. Our country creates all conditions for the development of mass and children’s sport. The remarkable performance of the national team at the World University Games sets a good example for thousands of our young fellow citizens," the telegram of congratulation reads.
The President wished further success to the Kazakh team.
The university team of Kazakhstan won 11 medals at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games.
Source: kazinform
23.01.2023, 11:46 14406
Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games
The athletes won three gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the event
Images | Sports.kz
Kazakh team grabbed 11 medals at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Winter University Games, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
The athletes won three gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the event.
Gold medalists are biathletes Vadim Kurales and Bekentay Turlubekov, as well flying skier Danil Vassilyev.
Silver medals were won by biathlete Alexander Mukhin, flying skiers Danil Vassilyev and Sergey Tkachenko (team event), short-trackers in mixed team relay (Yana Khan, Malika Yermek, Alina Azhgaliyeva, Alisher Abulkatimov, Adil Galiakhmetov and Yerkebulan Shamukhanov).
Biathlete Alexander Mukhin, skier Kseniya Shalygina, and women’s ski team (Aisha Rakisheva, Nadezhda Stepashkina and Kseniya Shalygina), as well as men’s ice hockey team took bronze medals.
19.01.2023, 09:38 18771
Kazakhstan wins 3rd gold medal at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
Kazakhstani biathlete Bekentay Turlubekov clinched gold at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games
Kazakhstani biathlete Bekentay Turlubekov clinched gold at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
The team consisting of Alexander Mukhin, Kirill Bauer, Vadim Kurales and Bekentay Turlubekov competed in men’s biathlon 10K sprint.
Turlubekov clocked the distance in 27 minutes 51.5 seconds missing no target. American athlete Bjorn Westervelt claimed silver lagging only 8.3 seconds behind. The bronze medal also went to the Kazakh biathlete - Alexander Mukhin - who finished third with the result of 28 minutes 13.7 seconds.
Biathlon. Men’s 10km sprint
1. Bekentay Turlubekov (Kazakhstan) 27:51.5 (0+0)
2. Bjorn Westervelt (U.S.) +8.3 (1+1)
3. Alexander Mukhin (Kazakhstan) +22.2 (0+2)
16.01.2023, 16:42 25261
FISU 2023 Games: Kazakhstan shoots 15 pucks into British team’s net
Images | icehockey.kz
Kazakhstan’s men’s ice hockey team had another match against Great Britain at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
The match ended with a score 15:1 in favor of the Kazakh team.
Earlier, the Kazakh hockey players overwhelmed South Korean (5:1) and Hungarian (9:1) teams.
As reported, 78 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.
The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, that features 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.
