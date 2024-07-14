Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan into 2024 Wimbledon semifinal

Images | ktf.kz

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan edged out Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in a two-set battle to reach the 2024 Wimbledon semifinal, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.





Rybakina of Kazakhstan outlasted Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, ranked 21st in the world, 6-3, 6-2 in a two-set battle to advance to the semifinal of the Grand Slam tournament in London, the UK.





The Kazakhstani hit six aces and made one double fault during the quarterfinal battle.





The 25-year-old Kazakhstani is to take on Czech Barbora Krejčíková in the semifinal.