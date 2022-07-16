Система Orphus

Elena Rybakina thanks her coach and team for support

14.07.2022, 11:03 3031
Kazakhstan’s No1, 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina addressed her team via Instagram, Kazinform reports. 
 

Wimbledon champion…Without my team, it wouldn’t be possible so I would like to say big thank you to @stefanovukov @_dario_novak_ @stefanduell for all the work and support. Thanks to everyone who helped me and shared their experiences from the very beginning, it’s all part of this great achievement. @stefanovukov thank you for pushing me to be better every single day and for always believing in me. P.S just one reminder, check the last video," the athlete posted. 

 
In this video, Stefano Vukov says he would get a tattoo with Elena’s name and date of the match if she wins the Wimbledon or any other Grand Slam.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Elena Rybakina to donate part of KTF bonus to charitable cause

12.07.2022, 15:50 6131
Elena Rybakina to donate part of KTF bonus to charitable cause
Images | Sports.kz
First-ever Grand Slam Singles winner in history of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina wants to donate part of the bonus the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) offered her for her triumph at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships to charity, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
During a press conference in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday, Elena Rybakina said that she will donate the major portion of the bonus offered by KTF to support young Kazakhstani tennis players.
 
She also wants to donate part of the bonus to an animal shelter.
 
The Wimbledon champion also said she considers herself lucky because at the age of 17-18 she had decided to play for Kazakhstan. She said: "I’m delighted to be on this journey together with Kazakhstan. The history is made through joint efforts thanks to Kazakhstan".
 
Recall that Elena Rybakina made history by becoming the first Kazakhstani to win the 2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles title in her first-ever Grand Slam final this past Saturday in London.
 
After her dazzling victory Rybakina was greeted by her family and loved ones as well as fans at the Nur-Sultan International Airport on Monday evening.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina awarded Dostyk Order

11.07.2022, 20:30 7371
Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina awarded Dostyk Order
Images | ktf.kz
By a presidential decree, Elena Rybakina is awarded the Dostyk 2nd Class Order of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of Akorda.
 
 Rybakina received the award for her outstanding sports achievements and contribution to the development of international cooperation. 
 
Kazakhstan's 23-year-old Rybakina won her first Wimbledon singles title after defeating N°2 Tunisian Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Elena Rybakina to donate KTF bonus to charity after 2022 Wimbledon win

11.07.2022, 16:40 7296
Elena Rybakina to donate KTF bonus to charity after 2022 Wimbledon win
Images | Sports.kz
2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles winner Elena Rybakina wants to donate the bonus the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) offered her for her dazzling triumph at the Grand Slam tournament in London to charity, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 KTF Vice President Yuri Polskiy revealed that Elena Rybakina had decided to donate the bonus offered by KTF to a charitable cause and to support young Kazakhstani tennis players. 
 
Polskiy also predicted that Kazakhstan is about to experience a huge boom in tennis after Elena’s historic victory at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. In his words, Rybakina’s success offers huge opportunities for the development of this sport in the country.
 
 Recall that Elena Rybakina made history by becoming the first Kazakhstani to win the 2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles title in her first-ever Grand Slam final this Saturday in London.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Elena Rybakina makes history as the first Kazakhstani to win Wimbledon

09.07.2022, 21:30 7206
She did! Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam tournament and made history as the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win the 2022 Wimbledon Ladies' Singles in London this evening, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz. 
 
The 23-year-old Rybakina triumphed over world N°2 Tunisian Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final. This was the first Grand Slam final for both rising stars of tennis. 
 
It bears to remind that the 17th-seeded Rybakina defeated 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the semifinals.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President congratulates youngest FIDE world champ Malika Ziyadin

24.06.2022, 17:23 15741
Kazakh President congratulates youngest FIDE world champ Malika Ziyadin
Images | Vesti.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to the youngest FIDE world champion Malika Ziyadin, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 "Certainly, it is a unique achievement in the chess history of Kazakhstan to perform strongly and claim two titles at the U7 Chess Championships. You conquered this height thanks to your natural talent and aspiration for victory. I'm sure that you will carry on along the glorious path of Kazakhstani masters of chess," the letter reads .
 
 The Kazakh President wished Malika Ziyadin new and bright victories in the future. 
 
Malika Ziyadin, a student of the Zhanssaya Abdumalik Chess Academy, claimed two titles: girls and boys' U7 world chess champion. Her opponent from the U.S. was 2.5 points behind.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

National Sports Festival kicked off in N Kazakhstan

23.06.2022, 16:25 16656
Kyzylzhar-2022 regional festival of national sports kicked off in North Kazakhstan region on Thursday, Kazinform reports. The three-day festival brought together 900 athletes from 13 regions of the country. 
 
According to the local sports administration, the event will be held in several settlements of the Shal Akyn district. 
 
The program of the festival includes competitions in bes assyk, assyk atu, togyzkumalak, Qazaq Kuresi, tuie paluan, zhekpe-zhek, kokpar, tenge alu, arm-wrestling, audaryspak. 
 
The closing ceremony will be held on June 26.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Golovkin vs. Canelo trilogy fight venue announced

22.06.2022, 10:05 17486
Golovkin vs. Canelo trilogy fight venue announced
Images | sports.kz
Eddie Hearn announced the official venue of the long-awaited Golovkin- Canelo trilogy fight, Kazinform reports. 
 
According to Sports.kz, T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas will host the event. 
 
T-Mobile was the site of the first previous fights of Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin ‘GGG’ and Mexican Saul Alvarez ‘Canelo’. 
 
The bout will be held in the super-middleweight division where Canelo has been an absolute world champion.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh weightlifters top 2022 IWF Youth World Championships medal tally

21.06.2022, 10:13 17641
Kazakh weightlifters top 2022 IWF Youth World Championships medal tally
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh team stood atop of the 2022 IWF Youth World Championships medal standing held in Leon, Mexico from June 11 to 18, Kazinform reports.
 
 As the National Weightlifting Federation informed, the team grabbed 21 medals in total – 12 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze ones. 
 
Besides, Yedige Yemberdi set a world record at the event and was named the best athlete at the competition.
 
 Results:
 
 Yerassyl Saulebekov (men’s 67kg) – gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined. 
 
Yedige Yemberdi (men’s 73kg) – gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined. 
 
Denis Poluboyarinov (men’s 81kg) - gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined
 
 Nikita Abdrakhmanov (men’s 102kg) – gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined
 
 Nadezhda Li (women’s 64kg) – silver in the snatch, combined. 
 
Alexandra Belenko (women’s 40kg) – silver in the snatch, bronze in clean and jerk, combined. 
 
Yerassyl Umarov (men’s 55kg) – bronze in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined. Darya Balabayuk (women’s 49kg) – bronze in the snatch. 
 
Alina Koliyushko (women’s 59kg) ranks 7th.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read