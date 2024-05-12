10.05.2024, 19:44 5226
Galiya Tynbayeva grabs gold at 2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament in Astana
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Galiya Tynbayeva of Kazakhstan claimed her first career gold medal at the 2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the final bout, she defeated Sabina Giliazova (AIN) from Russia, the winner of Tashkent Grand Prix 2019.
In the semifinal, Tynbayeva overwhelmed Shirine Boukli from France, world silver medalist, European champion, Grand Slam winner.
Tynbayeva will acquire 1,000 points in the world rankings.
2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam tournament kicked off today in Astana, at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace. The winners of will acquire 1000 points for the 1st place, 700 points for the 2nd place, and 500 points for the 3rd place. The event will last until May 12.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
10.05.2024, 10:30 5481
Astana’s Mark Cavendish takes Stage 2 in sprint at Tour de Hongrie
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Tell a friend
Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Mark Cavendish won the second stage of the Tour de Hongrie, 2.Pro stage race in Hungary. The stage ended with a massive sprint on the streets of Kazincbarcika. All riders of the Kazakhstani team spent the stage on the top, giving their 100% for the final success. Yevgeniy Gidich and Michele Gazzoli controlled the race and helped their leader to hold his position throughout the stage, and in the final Gleb Syritsa, Cees Bol and Michael Mørkøv made a great lead-out for the sprint, Team’s official website reports.
Mark Cavendish opened his sprint with about 150 meters to go, completing the teamwork with a success. For the British rider, this is his second win of the season after his success at a stage of the Tour Colombia in February.
The team was just phenomenal; my teammates did a great job and I managed to complete the job with a win. The finish was not easy and the final kilometres with a few corners turned out to be technically challenging. But it all worked out in the end, and I am very happy! Many thanks to the whole team! Yevgeniy Gidich looked after us the whole day long, protected us from the wind, kept us in position. Then Michele Gazzoli did a great job on the climb. Gleb Syritsa took us to a perfect position before the final kilometres of the stage. Cees Bol did everything perfectly, a great lead-out at top speed in a slight uphill. In the final, Mikael Mørkøv kept the speed high and brought me close to the finish line, giving me a short explosive acceleration that ended with the win! I am really happy with this victory; I was able to approach this race in a good shape after a fruitful training block. This victory will add motivation to all of us before the main goal of the season, the Tour de France", - said Mark Cavendish.
After two stages, Mark Cavendish moved into second place in the overall Tour de Hongrie standings.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.05.2024, 15:45 24151
Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins big in Uzbekistan, earns Olympic license
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Elzhana Taniyeva of Kazakhstan claimed gold at the ongoing Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.
Scoring 33.90 points in the final, Taniyeva took home gold medal. She also earned an Olympic berth at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
Reina Matsusaka representing Japan scored 33.30 points settling for silver. Bronze went to Kazakhstan’s Aibota Yertaikyzy with 33.26 points.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.05.2024, 11:19 24731
Kazakhstani shooters scoop 2 medals at Plzen Grand Prix
Images | Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani shooters claimed two medals at the Plzen Grand Prix underway in the Czech Republic, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Sports Development Directorate of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakh ladies Zukhra Irnazarova, Alexandra Saduakassova and Fatima Irnazarova captured silver in the 10m Running Target Mixed Women event.
Daniil Yakovenko, Assadbek Nazirkulyev and Andrey Khudyakov of Kazakhstan earned bronze in the analogous event for men.
The competition brought together 550 shooters from 23 countries of the world.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.05.2024, 07:31 28456
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2024 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh rhythmic gymnastics team won bronze in the group exercises at the 2024 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.
This competition is qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games. It brought together over 90 sportsmen from 17 countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.04.2024, 10:42 32741
Putintseva to face Rybakina in 2024 Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinal
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (ranked 50th by the WTA) held her round of 16 match at the Mutua Madrid Open 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
Putintseva played vs Russian Daria Kasatkina, world No 11, and won over her in three sets 3:6, 6:2, 6:2. The match lasted for one hour and 55 minutes.
Previously, Putintseva overwhelmed Chinese players Yue Yuan and Xingwen Zheng.
In the quarterfinal, she will face world No 4, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, who had defeated Czech player Sára Bejlek in two sets (6:1, 6:3).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.04.2024, 11:47 51121
Kazakhstani Popko propels to Savannah Challenger quarterfinals
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko beat Ethan Quinn of the U.S. ranking 248th in the world in the men’s singles Round of 16 at the Savannah Challenger, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The match lasted for 2 hours and 32 minutes.
Next Popko will face Gijs Brouwer World No. 252.
As earlier reported, Popko defeated Bruno Kuzuhara World No. 462 in the opening-round match 6:3, 6:4.
This year the prize money for Savannah Challenger is 50,000 US dollars.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.04.2024, 09:25 53161
Kazakh judokas pocket 3 medals at Asian Championships
Tell a friend
Galiya Tynbayeva, Esmigul Kuyulova and Zhanarys Rakhmetkali won bronze medals in the women’s 48 kg and 63 kg and men’s 66 kg events respectively at the 2024 Asian Judo Championships in Hong Kong, Kazinfom News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
On the final day, unfortunately, Kazakhstan failed to win a medal. Aruna Zhangeldina and Nurlykhan Sharkhan lost in the bronze medal bouts in the women’s 78 kg and men’s 100 kg events, respectively.
The mixed team events are set to begin today, April 23.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.04.2024, 15:28 57226
Elena Rybakina wins eighth WTA title in her career
Images | KTF press-service
Tell a friend
Elena Rybakina won the WTA-500 tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, KTF press-service reports.
In the final, the Kazakhstan's No.1 defeated world's No. 27 Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, with confidence, 6:2, 6:2. For 1 hour and 9 minutes of playing time the Kazakh managed to realize four break points out of six.
In the semifinals, Elena defeated world's No.1 Iga Swiatek and thereby interrupted her potential hat-trick (the Pole won in Stuttgart in 2022 and 2023).
For winning the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024, Rybakina received 500 ranking points and a Porsche car. At the awards ceremony following the match, Elena thanked her team, coach and President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Bulat Utemuratov, who flew to Stuttgart to support Rybakina.
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her victory.
Elena won her first title on the WTA Tour in 2019, which was the WTA 250 tournament in Bucharest. In 2020, she won the WTA 250 event in Hobart. In 2022, Rybakina became the Wimbledon champion. The year 2023 brought her two WTA 1000 trophies - Indian Wells and Rome. Earlier this year, Elena won the WTA 500 in Brisbane, followed by the victory in the event in Abu Dhabi a month later.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.05.2024, 08:57New Teaching Tool for the Kazakh Language was Presented in Budapest 06.05.2024, 19:2657361Olzhas Bektenov presents new Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry 06.05.2024, 10:5441986Kostenko mine worker awarded Yenbek Danky Order, III Degree 06.05.2024, 11:3141781Upgraded Protest Conflict in American Universities 06.05.2024, 17:3341631Over 50,000 flood victims return their homes after floods 15.04.2024, 17:23110686Armenia is an important partner for Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 19.04.2024, 12:26Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region108036Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region 12.04.2024, 15:23106356Henkel intends to develop production in Kazakhstan 03.05.2024, 21:45102796Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 19.04.2024, 14:15100696Kyrgyzstan and World Bank reach agreement on Kambarata HPP-1 project