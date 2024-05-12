Galiya Tynbayeva grabs gold at 2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament in Astana

Images | olympic.kz

Galiya Tynbayeva of Kazakhstan claimed her first career gold medal at the 2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.





In the final bout, she defeated Sabina Giliazova (AIN) from Russia, the winner of Tashkent Grand Prix 2019.





In the semifinal, Tynbayeva overwhelmed Shirine Boukli from France, world silver medalist, European champion, Grand Slam winner.





Tynbayeva will acquire 1,000 points in the world rankings.





2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam tournament kicked off today in Astana, at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace. The winners of will acquire 1000 points for the 1st place, 700 points for the 2nd place, and 500 points for the 3rd place. The event will last until May 12.