GGG presents video of first workouts with Johnathon Banks

Ex-champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin published a video of his first workouts with new trainer Johnathon Banks, Sports.kz informs.
Golovkin's trainer announced a megafight and told about plans.
In addition to the workouts, Gennady comments on the visit to the Saul Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and also explains why he decided to change his trainer.
Golovkin will debut under the leadership of Johnathon Banks on June 8 in the match against Canadian Steve Rolls in New York City.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.